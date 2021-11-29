Effect of the new Covid-19 variant on matric exams

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
Festive Season Road Safety Campaign
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Simon Zwane - Chief Communication Officer at Road Traffic Management Corporation
Today at 05:46
The Innovation Hub breeds new class of entrepreneurs
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Rethabile Melamu - GM Green economy and GM Bioeconomy at The Innovation Hub
Today at 06:10
Report: Number of Journalists behind bars hits global record in 2021
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thembisa Fakude - Former Southern Africa Bureau Chief at Al Jazeera
Today at 06:25
Case of Bonteheuwel woman accused of selling naked images of 4-year-old daughter postponed - AGAIN!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
City Fave: Winchester Hotel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Liffmann - General manager at Winchester Hotel
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Mantashe backs Shell and traditional energy sources
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Sampson Mamphweli - Dir for the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, at Stellenbosch University
Today at 07:20
Prasa's Autopax bus operation under business rescue
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Numsa spokesperson
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Booster jabs 101
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:15
Pricey PCR tests follow up: CT based biotechnologist produces Africa’s first Covid-19 antigen tests
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ashley Uys
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist: Eversdal Primary school
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Chelsey Delaney
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chelsey Delaney
Today at 10:15
Two weeks ago the UK Parliament discussed possible guidelines, regulations that control social media influencer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kelly Thompson
Gail Schimmel - CEO at Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa
Today at 10:30
Help! I’m a restaurant owner who got a tough review on social media
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
SA expert Dr Kgosi Letlape applauds New Zealand plans to phase out tobacco sales Presenter Mike Wills chats to health activist Dr. Kgosi Letlape about New Zealand's plan to end smoking in the country. 9 December 2021 6:54 PM
Four rhinos 'butchered' in horrific poaching incident at WC game reserve Presenter Mike Wills chats to Johan van Schalkwyk, the marketing manager at Aquila Collection. 9 December 2021 5:24 PM
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 9 December 2021 9:13 AM
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police' Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill. 8 December 2021 8:03 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority. 9 December 2021 1:13 PM
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 9 December 2021 9:13 AM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Effect of the new Covid-19 variant on matric exams

Effect of the new Covid-19 variant on matric exams

29 November 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Elijah Mhlanga | Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education

A total of 897,786 candidates sat down for the November 2021 matric examinations at the start of the month. The last examination is set to be held on 7 December. Africa is joined by Elija Mahlanga, spokesperson of the Basic Department of Education to talk about the effect of the new Covid-19 variant and possible lockdown restrictions will have on matric pupils writing exams.


25% of admitted COVID-19 patients have been vaccinated

9 December 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Dr Gerrit  de Villiers | Chief Clinical Officer  at Medi Clinic

Africa is joined by Dr Gerrit De Villiers, Chief Clinical Officer at Mediclinic Southern Africa division to talk about their admissions data indicating that 25% of admitted COVID-19 patients have been vaccinated. De Villiers says hospital bed capacity remains fluid and where possible, measures are also in place to further increase capacity in preparation for the fourth wave.

Reflectin on Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke findings

9 December 2021 6:02 AM

Guest: Dr Claudelle von Eck | CEO of Brave Influx and Former CEO at the Institute Of Internal Audits

Africa is joined by Former Dr Claudelle Von Eck, former CEO at The Institute Of Internal Audits to reflect on the Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke findings. She told Parliament yesterday that 115 auditees out of 425 government entities achieved clean audits. 

Finance Feature: How to aviod ATM fraud

9 December 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Reana Steyn | Ombud at Ombudsman for Banking Services

Africa is joined by Reana Steyn. Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS) to talk about how consumers can avoid becoming a victim of ATM fraud as well as warn them about the dangers and various scams that they could fall victim to, should they let down their guard over the festive season.

Fitness with Liezel V: Climb to 500K: A Professors fitness fundraising journey for Moms

9 December 2021 5:18 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the generous and adventurous fundraising efforts of a local Cardiologist (Professor Ntobeko Ntusi), going after lifesaving equipment for a local medical hospital. She joins Africa to talk about what led to the journey to Kilimanjaro, and discover how you can lend support in their climb to getting a new ultrasound machine for the anesthesia department at Mowbray Maternity Hospital (MMH).

Reflecting on Section 25 Constitutional Amendment vote

8 December 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Dr Farai Mtero | Senior Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Parliament met yesterday afternoon to vote on the amendment of  Section 25 of the Constitution. but the decision was not passed due to a lack of votes for the changes. The ANC failed to gather the required two-thirds majority as neither the DA nor the EFF supported the amendment. Africa is joined by Senior Researcher Dr Farai Mtero, Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) at UWC to talk about why only 204 MPs voted in favour of the bill and 145 against it. A total of 267 votes is required for a two-thirds majority. 

Heath Feature: How to optimise your medical aid cover

8 December 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Estelle  Smuts | Health Care Advisor and Director  at Financial Emporium

It's that time of the year where people tend to relook their current medical aid plans. With some groups increasing their monthly premium, people often tend to scrap the idea altogether. Africa is joined Estelle Smuts, Health Care Advisor and Director of The Financial Emporium to talk about how to understand your policy and how to make the best use of it.

Fitness with Liezel V: Plans, Recipes, and More, with Joe Wick's Body Coach App

8 December 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Have you been searching for one fitness and lifestyle app that has it all? Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen, reviewing the highs and lows of the Body Coach app by celebrity trainer Joe Wicks now!

Hospitals preparations for new Covid-19 admissions.

7 December 2021 6:11 AM

Guest: Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that hospitals have begun preparing to admit more patients in the wake of the Omicron variant. Africa is joined by Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Vice-chairperson of the South African Medical Association to talk about what they're doing to prepare for the fourth wave should there be an increase in positive cases in the coming weeks.

Withholding School Reports

7 December 2021 6:06 AM

Guest: Vanessa le Roux | Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA)

Africa is joined by Vanessa Le Roux, Founder at Parents For Equal Education SA (PEESA) to talk about schools withholding learner reports due to unpaid school fees. Vanessa says that the impact of the Covid-19 lockdown on the economy and the financial status of parents must be considered.

Travel & Tourism: City Of Cape Town Pocket Friendly Campaign

7 December 2021 5:12 AM

Guest: Alderman James Vos | Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town
With international travel bans following the emergence of the new Covid-19 variant, Cape Town has moved quickly to an innovative domestic tourism campaign to help the tourism industry this festive season. Africa is joined by City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities to talk about the 'Pocket Friendly Campaign'.
The Pocket-Friendly Campaign with Travelstart runs until 28 February 2022 and will offer domestic travellers great discounts and lower fares to Cape Town through subsidies and vouchers across hotels, flights and experiences. 

Kids 12+ can get second Pfizer jab but booster for adults pending govt go-ahead

Local

'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'

Business Local Lifestyle Politics

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

9 December 2021 8:57 PM

Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa to establish COVID-19 lab

9 December 2021 8:40 PM

US 'best place' to hide, launder illicit funds: Yellen

9 December 2021 8:13 PM

