South Africa's unemployment rate 34.9% - The NEED for basic income grants now more than ever

Best of CapeTalk
00:00 - 03:00
Today at 07:09
SJ's Top Picks
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jenny Eaves
Debbie Turner
Phila Mabuza
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Wellness: Overcoming your fears and phobia's through hypnotism
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Bennie Louw
Today at 08:10
Local eatery demands vax passport or negative covid test from patrons
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Theresa Beukes
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: VW Tiguan
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Zoe Brown (in STUDIO)
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Zoe Brown
Today at 09:45
Naima Kay on dueting with Kelly Khumalo
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Latest Local
Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS. 10 December 2021 4:52 PM
Cape Town weekend weather – not quite summer yet Summer holidays are just around the corner. Summer? Not so much. 10 December 2021 2:22 PM
Company that supplies Howe Instant Noodles probed in connection with EC deaths The National Consumer Commission has revealed that it's investigating an EC company that supplies Howe Instant Noodles after three... 10 December 2021 11:44 AM
Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University). 10 December 2021 10:45 AM
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
Meet Ashley Uys, the Cape scientist behind Africa’s first Covid-19 antigen test Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to local biotechnologist and entrepreneur Ashley Uys. 10 December 2021 1:36 PM
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
'Booster shots likely available by mid-January' Refilwe Moloto interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre. 10 December 2021 11:39 AM
[PICS] R90m refurb paying off for Cape Town's 'refreshed' Winchester Hotel Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Michael Liffmann, the general manager of the Winchester Hotel. 10 December 2021 8:52 AM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
Uyghur 'genocide': You will pay for boycotting our Olympics, threatens China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 December 2021 1:23 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
South Africa's unemployment rate 34.9% - The NEED for basic income grants now more than ever

South Africa's unemployment rate 34.9% - The NEED for basic income grants now more than ever

1 December 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Christina  van Straten | Basic Income Grant Advocacy intern at The Studies In Poverty And Inequality Institute
Statistics South Africa published its Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QFLS) yesterday for Q3 2021. The survey indicated that South Africa's unemployment rate reached a record 34.9% for the third quarter - half a percentage point higher than in the second quarter.
 
The unemployment rate among women was 37.3% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 32.9% among men. Black African women (41.5% unemployment) were hardest hit, compared to 9.9% among white women, 25.2% among Indian/Asian women, and 29.1% among coloured women.
Africa is joined by Christina Van Straten, Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute to talk about the need for basic grants in the country.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

The Innovation Hub breeds new class of entrepreneurs

10 December 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Dr Rethabile  Melamu  |  GM Green economy and GM Bioeconomy at The Innovation Hub

Festive Season Road Safety Campaign

10 December 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Simon Zwane |  Chief Communication Officer at Road Traffic Management Corporation

Wasanga is joined by Simon Zwane, Chief Communication Officer at the Road Traffic Management Corporation to talk about The Festive Season road safety awareness campaign  as well as give listeners some safety tips for when they're driving a long distance. 

Car Talk: The new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

10 December 2021 5:01 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity
Wasanga is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to talk about the new BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. 

Fitness with Liezel V: UV safety and Hair & Skin Health: The Sunny Mane Point

10 December 2021 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

One thing our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen knows about is staying safe while being active outdoors. Tune in to hear all her amazing insights on avoiding sunburn, and developing good haircare and skincare habits, spotting damage, and how to stay safe and healthy where the sun does shine!
You don't want to miss it!

25% of admitted COVID-19 patients have been vaccinated

9 December 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Dr Gerrit  de Villiers | Chief Clinical Officer  at Medi Clinic

Africa is joined by Dr Gerrit De Villiers, Chief Clinical Officer at Mediclinic Southern Africa division to talk about their admissions data indicating that 25% of admitted COVID-19 patients have been vaccinated. De Villiers says hospital bed capacity remains fluid and where possible, measures are also in place to further increase capacity in preparation for the fourth wave.

Reflectin on Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke findings

9 December 2021 6:02 AM

Guest: Dr Claudelle von Eck | CEO of Brave Influx and Former CEO at the Institute Of Internal Audits

Africa is joined by Former Dr Claudelle Von Eck, former CEO at The Institute Of Internal Audits to reflect on the Auditor General Tsakani Maluleke findings. She told Parliament yesterday that 115 auditees out of 425 government entities achieved clean audits. 

Finance Feature: How to aviod ATM fraud

9 December 2021 5:20 AM

Guest: Reana Steyn | Ombud at Ombudsman for Banking Services

Africa is joined by Reana Steyn. Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS) to talk about how consumers can avoid becoming a victim of ATM fraud as well as warn them about the dangers and various scams that they could fall victim to, should they let down their guard over the festive season.

Fitness with Liezel V: Climb to 500K: A Professors fitness fundraising journey for Moms

9 December 2021 5:18 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the generous and adventurous fundraising efforts of a local Cardiologist (Professor Ntobeko Ntusi), going after lifesaving equipment for a local medical hospital. She joins Africa to talk about what led to the journey to Kilimanjaro, and discover how you can lend support in their climb to getting a new ultrasound machine for the anesthesia department at Mowbray Maternity Hospital (MMH).

Reflecting on Section 25 Constitutional Amendment vote

8 December 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Dr Farai Mtero | Senior Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Parliament met yesterday afternoon to vote on the amendment of  Section 25 of the Constitution. but the decision was not passed due to a lack of votes for the changes. The ANC failed to gather the required two-thirds majority as neither the DA nor the EFF supported the amendment. Africa is joined by Senior Researcher Dr Farai Mtero, Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (PLAAS) at UWC to talk about why only 204 MPs voted in favour of the bill and 145 against it. A total of 267 votes is required for a two-thirds majority. 

Heath Feature: How to optimise your medical aid cover

8 December 2021 5:15 AM

Guest: Estelle  Smuts | Health Care Advisor and Director  at Financial Emporium

It's that time of the year where people tend to relook their current medical aid plans. With some groups increasing their monthly premium, people often tend to scrap the idea altogether. Africa is joined Estelle Smuts, Health Care Advisor and Director of The Financial Emporium to talk about how to understand your policy and how to make the best use of it.

Trending

Company that supplies Howe Instant Noodles probed in connection with EC deaths

Local

Cape Town weekend weather – not quite summer yet

Local Lifestyle

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

SA and Zimbabwe lead rising COVID infections as Africa's cases more than double

10 December 2021 7:38 PM

Protesting Diepkloof residents hit out at Eskom over power cuts

10 December 2021 7:09 PM

US inflation surges to near-40 year high, testing Biden

10 December 2021 6:39 PM

