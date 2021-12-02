Finance Feature: Accessing cash via your bond

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Discussion Panel: Drownings over the festive season - No thank you!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Lambinon - Spokesperson at National Sea Rescue Institute (Nsri)
Trevor Petersen - head coach and principal at Meadowridge Swim School
Today at 09:15
What are South Africa's most dangerous roads?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simon Zwane - Chief Communication Officer at Road Traffic Management Corporation
Today at 09:45
Should Government drop fuel levy and other taxes to give motorists a break at the pumps -AA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 10:05
The History of Migrant Labour
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Masa Sono
Today at 10:30
Business in Focus - Via e Caffee - Creative Content Play with with Standard Bank
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Darren Levy - CEO at Vida e cafe
Willie du Plessis - Head of Client Coverage for Business Clients at Standard Bank at Standard Bank
Today at 11:05
How much household debt is going towards educating our children?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Sara Black
Sebastian Alexanderson - CEO at National Debt Advisors
Latest Local
Discovery Health releases first omicron data on variant's impact in SA Dr Ryan Noach, Discovery Health CEO, speaks to Refilwe Moloto to discuss some of the key findings. 15 December 2021 7:47 AM
'Impossible task with Covid wave', Cape Town's Minstrel carnival cancelled again The Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) director Muneeb Gambino speaks to John Maytham. 15 December 2021 6:37 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
View all Local
SA motorists pay R400 a month for car crash cover under Road Accident Fund Emeritus Professor Hennie Klopper, author of ‘RAF Practitioner’s Guide’ weighs in on the pros and cons of the Road Accident Fund. 14 December 2021 12:23 PM
Cape Town dog walkers, you'll be fined if you don't carry bags for their poop... Mzwakhe Nqavashe Chairperson, COCT Safety and Security Portfolio Committee speaks to Lester Kiewit about the new animal by-laws. 13 December 2021 5:49 PM
[WATCH] Ramaphosa calls on SA to 'release de Klerk, so that he can be at peace' President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the state memorial service for former president FW de Klerk on Sunday. 12 December 2021 12:57 PM
View all Politics
Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits. 14 December 2021 8:47 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday. 14 December 2021 6:52 PM
View all Business
5 gardening gift ideas this Christmas Pippa Hudson chats to Horticulturalist and Owner at Super Plants Tokai Morne Faulhammer about gifts for those who love to garden 14 December 2021 2:49 PM
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 13 December 2021 7:21 PM
How to use your dreams and intuition to help you in your 'real' life Sara-Jayne King interviews psychologist and dream guide Athena Laz about her new book 'The Alchemy of Your Dreams'. 12 December 2021 2:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
Number of Journalists behind bars hits global record in 2021 - CPJ Report Thembisa Fakude, Africa Asia Dialogues research fellow and Former Bureau Chief of Al Jazeera Southern Africa elaborates. 13 December 2021 7:32 AM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits). 13 December 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Finance Feature: Accessing cash via your bond

Finance Feature: Accessing cash via your bond

2 December 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Sue  White  | Financial Planner at Personal Wealth Managers

Africa is joined by Sue White, Financial Planner at Personal Wealth Management to talk about the pros and cons of accessing cash from your bond. Your home loan could be a source of additional money when you need it most. See which option works for you, depending on your  requirements.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Afriforum takes government to court over lockdown restrictions

15 December 2021 6:30 AM

Guest: Jacques Broodryk | Campaigns Manager at AfriForum

 

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has dismissed AfriForum's urgent bid to challenge the national curfew as part of government's lockdown regulations for Covid-19.  Africa is joined by Jacques Broodyk, Campaigns Manager at Afriforum to talk about the decision to take government to court.



In his ruling yesterday, Gauteng deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba said that there was no justification for the matter to be heard on an urgent basis and struck the matter off the roll.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Tourism reaction to being taken off UK 'red list'

15 December 2021 6:28 AM

Guest: Mpumzi  Zuzile | Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s media liaison officer at South African                     Tourism

 

As of 04h00 this morning, South Africa along with Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia and Zimbabwe were removed from the UKs "red list" of travel restrictions. Africa is joined by Mpumzi  Zuzile to talk about how this has impacted Tourism in the country. From countries on the list were required to do a mandatory ten-day hotel quarantine. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heath Feature: Why Is Happiness So Hard? 5 ways to get your happy back

15 December 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Christel  Roets | Clinical Psychologist  at Psych Central

 

Africa is joined by Christel Roets, Clinical Psychologist at Psychcentral to talk about why some people are finding it difficult to be happy during the pandemic and shares five tips on how to get your happiness back.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Grade R made compulsory says Department of Basic Education

14 December 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Andre Gaum | Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

Africa is joined by Advocate Andre Gaum, Commissioner at SAHRC to talk about the new Amendment Bill of Basic Education that states school attendance is compulsory from Grade R and no longer from Grade 1. Education Minister Angie Motshekga published an outlined the bill yesterday which is yet to be published for the public to view

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inside Initiation ceremonies in the Eastern Cape

14 December 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Mamkeli Ngam | Eastern Cape Spokesperson at Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA)

Initiation ceremonies have been underway in the Eastern Cape. Africa is joined by Mamnkeli Ngam, Spokesperson at Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) in the Eastern Cape to give us  an update on how proceedings have been going after reports surfaced of an 18-year-old boy who was forced to swim in a river despite having declared earlier that he could not swim drowned.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

High COVID-19 infections in Gauteng

13 December 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Dr Jody Boffa | Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department if Global Health at Stellenbosch University

Africa is joined by Dr. Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University to talk about the COVID-19 infection rate in Gauteng and how it compares to other provinces as well as share her thoughts on what could come out of the National Coronavirus Council meeting this week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PCR tests for COVID-19 price drop

13 December 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Jackie Maiman | CEO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA)
Africa is joined by Jackie Maiman | CEO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA) to reflect on the Competition Commission's decision to reduce the price of PCR COVID-19 tests from R850 to R500. She says that although there has been a price drop, it can go lower.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property Feature: How to reduce your home loan faster?

13 December 2021 5:00 AM

Guest: Craig  Mott |  Cape Town Regional Sales Manager  at Rawson Property Group

Africa is joined by Craig Mott, Cape Town Regional Sales Manager at Rawson Property Group to talk about how ways you can reduce your home loan and how paying it off faster can save you money in the long run.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: Type 2 diabetes: get up and move!

13 December 2021 4:54 AM

Guest: Candice  De Mendonca | Sports Nutritionist and Personal Trainer at The Fitness Hybrid

Africa is joined by Sports Nutritionist and Personal Trainer at The Fitness Hybrid to talk about how making the necessary changes to your lifestyle and taking your medications can up your glucose levels if you're a Type 2 diabetic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Innovation Hub breeds new class of entrepreneurs

10 December 2021 6:05 AM

Guest: Dr Rethabile  Melamu  |  GM Green economy and GM Bioeconomy at The Innovation Hub

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'

Business Local

'Impossible task with Covid wave', Cape Town's Minstrel carnival cancelled again

Local

South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries

Local Lifestyle World Politics

