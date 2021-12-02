Finance Feature: Accessing cash via your bond

Guest: Sue White | Financial Planner at Personal Wealth Managers
Africa is joined by Sue White, Financial Planner at Personal Wealth Management to talk about the pros and cons of accessing cash from your bond. Your home loan could be a source of additional money when you need it most. See which option works for you, depending on your requirements.
Guest: Jacques Broodryk | Campaigns Manager at AfriForum
The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has dismissed AfriForum's urgent bid to challenge the national curfew as part of government's lockdown regulations for Covid-19. Africa is joined by Jacques Broodyk, Campaigns Manager at Afriforum to talk about the decision to take government to court.
In his ruling yesterday, Gauteng deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba said that there was no justification for the matter to be heard on an urgent basis and struck the matter off the roll.
Guest: Mpumzi Zuzile | Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s media liaison officer at South African Tourism
As of 04h00 this morning, South Africa along with Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia and Zimbabwe were removed from the UKs "red list" of travel restrictions. Africa is joined by Mpumzi Zuzile to talk about how this has impacted Tourism in the country. From countries on the list were required to do a mandatory ten-day hotel quarantine.
Guest: Christel Roets | Clinical Psychologist at Psych Central
Africa is joined by Christel Roets, Clinical Psychologist at Psychcentral to talk about why some people are finding it difficult to be happy during the pandemic and shares five tips on how to get your happiness back.
Guest: Andre Gaum | Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Africa is joined by Advocate Andre Gaum, Commissioner at SAHRC to talk about the new Amendment Bill of Basic Education that states school attendance is compulsory from Grade R and no longer from Grade 1. Education Minister Angie Motshekga published an outlined the bill yesterday which is yet to be published for the public to view
Guest: Mamkeli Ngam | Eastern Cape Spokesperson at Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA)
Initiation ceremonies have been underway in the Eastern Cape. Africa is joined by Mamnkeli Ngam, Spokesperson at Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) in the Eastern Cape to give us an update on how proceedings have been going after reports surfaced of an 18-year-old boy who was forced to swim in a river despite having declared earlier that he could not swim drowned.
Guest: Dr Jody Boffa | Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department if Global Health at Stellenbosch University
Africa is joined by Dr. Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University to talk about the COVID-19 infection rate in Gauteng and how it compares to other provinces as well as share her thoughts on what could come out of the National Coronavirus Council meeting this week.
Guest: Jackie Maiman | CEO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA)
Africa is joined by Jackie Maiman | CEO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA) to reflect on the Competition Commission's decision to reduce the price of PCR COVID-19 tests from R850 to R500. She says that although there has been a price drop, it can go lower.
Guest: Craig Mott | Cape Town Regional Sales Manager at Rawson Property Group
Africa is joined by Craig Mott, Cape Town Regional Sales Manager at Rawson Property Group to talk about how ways you can reduce your home loan and how paying it off faster can save you money in the long run.
Guest: Candice De Mendonca | Sports Nutritionist and Personal Trainer at The Fitness Hybrid
Africa is joined by Sports Nutritionist and Personal Trainer at The Fitness Hybrid to talk about how making the necessary changes to your lifestyle and taking your medications can up your glucose levels if you're a Type 2 diabetic.
Guest: Dr Rethabile Melamu | GM Green economy and GM Bioeconomy at The Innovation Hub