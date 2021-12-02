Update on UIF Ters payment

Guest: Mzie Yawa | Acting Commissioner Advocate at UIF
Africa is joined by Acting UIF Commissioner Advocate Mzie Yawa to talk about the process of applying for UIF Ters and how long it takes for the payment to reflect. The UIF TERS payment was launched last year at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic to help pay workers whose employers couldn’t operate during the lockdown.
Guest: Nicholas Ackerman, Director of the Duet Endowment Trust
Africa is joined by Nicholas Ackerman, Director of the Duet Endowment Trust to talk about South Africas two world-class organizations currently The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) and Cape Town Opera (CTO) who are standing up for the arts, both here and internationally, with the release of a new album: Cwaka. The Silence.
The album features recordings of silent versions of some of their greatest works. It also includes an original 49-second title track, Cwaka. The Silence
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1vHEQgw802KZXWunWktM6axImC5NR5mrz
Guest: Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies
Africa is joined by Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies to talk about the safety precautions should anything happen similar to the July unrests after the Gauteng High court ruled that former president Jacob Zuma medical parole, granted by former correctional services commissioner Arther Fraser was unlawful. The court said he must return to jail to serve the remainder of his 15-month contempt of court sentence. Police Minister Bheki Cele met with police leadership yesterday to discuss its response to any potential violence and said that they have learned lessons from the July unrest that followed former President Jacob Zuma's arrest in July.
Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to talk about holiday road travel tips that all motorists should know.
Guest: Jeremy Fredericks, cricket commentator
Africa is joined by Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket Commentator to reflect on Cricket South Africa (CSA) Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) report that was made public yesterday. The report address racism, discrimination, and exclusion in the game and found that the appointments of Proteas men's head coach Mark Boucher and Director of Cricket Graeme Smith were both "flawed" procedurally.
Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Africa is joined by Benedict Phiri, Managing Director at IusPrudentia ( Pronounced YuusPrudentia) Specialist Counsel to talk about the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruling that former National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser's decision to place former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole was unlawful and ordered that he should return to jail.
Guest: Thembeka Khumalo | Client Relationship Manager at Satrix
Africa is joined by Thembeka Khumalo, Client Relationship Manager at Satrix to talk about the importance of teaching your kids how to invest from a young age.
1. The power of compound interest: This is pure magic, and the earlier a young person can capitalise on it, the better. Essentially, it means reinvesting the interest made on investment contributions back into an investment product. Interest then starts to earn interest, then that interest earns interests, and so on.
Guest: Jacques Broodryk | Campaigns Manager at AfriForum
The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has dismissed AfriForum's urgent bid to challenge the national curfew as part of government's lockdown regulations for Covid-19. Africa is joined by Jacques Broodyk, Campaigns Manager at Afriforum to talk about the decision to take government to court.
In his ruling yesterday, Gauteng deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba said that there was no justification for the matter to be heard on an urgent basis and struck the matter off the roll.
Guest: Mpumzi Zuzile | Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s media liaison officer at South African Tourism
As of 04h00 this morning, South Africa along with Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia and Zimbabwe were removed from the UKs "red list" of travel restrictions. Africa is joined by Mpumzi Zuzile to talk about how this has impacted Tourism in the country. From countries on the list were required to do a mandatory ten-day hotel quarantine.
Guest: Christel Roets | Clinical Psychologist at Psych Central
Africa is joined by Christel Roets, Clinical Psychologist at Psychcentral to talk about why some people are finding it difficult to be happy during the pandemic and shares five tips on how to get your happiness back.
Guest: Andre Gaum | Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)
Africa is joined by Advocate Andre Gaum, Commissioner at SAHRC to talk about the new Amendment Bill of Basic Education that states school attendance is compulsory from Grade R and no longer from Grade 1. Education Minister Angie Motshekga published an outlined the bill yesterday which is yet to be published for the public to view