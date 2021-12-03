Mmusi Maimane open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
La Niña will bring summer rain, but should SA brace for floods this December? CapeTalk presenter Lester Kiewet speaks to Dr Peter Johnston, scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 16 December 2021 12:54 PM
South Africa to remain on adjusted lockdown level 1 despite spread of Omicron SA remains at lockdown level 1, despite being gripped by fourth wave as another 26,976 new Covid-19 cases are recorded. 16 December 2021 10:59 AM
A moral dilemma: Should an elderly & ailing Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison? CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Christopher Fisher, a senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation. 16 December 2021 8:19 AM
View all Local
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 16 December 2021 6:57 PM
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome' Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results. 15 December 2021 8:42 PM
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma. 15 December 2021 7:51 PM
View all Politics
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
Inflation hits almost 5-year high 'but it could be a whole lot worse' - analyst The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 15 December 2021 6:51 PM
Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits. 14 December 2021 8:47 PM
View all Business
Survey finds nearly half of SA employers won’t be issuing a 13th cheque Lester Kiewet speaks to Simon Ward, Founder of Floatpays. 16 December 2021 2:48 PM
I was wrongfully imprisoned for 10 years - it was a blessing: Rusty Labuschagne CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to author and businessman Russell 'Rusty' Labuschagne. 15 December 2021 4:28 PM
'Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Anthony Matthews, Managing Director of the online jewellery retailer Shiny Rock Polished, 15 December 2021 11:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
View all Entertainment
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Mmusi Maimane open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa

Mmusi Maimane open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa

3 December 2021 5:24 AM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane | Leader  at One SA Movement (OSA)

Africa is joined South African Politician Mmusi Maimane to talk about his open letter to  President Cyril Ramaphosa. In the letter, he says that while the removal of Kannaland mayor Jeffery Donson, who is a convicted child-rapist from government, is vital, we must deal with the laws that facilitated his election into public office.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Cricket South Africa findings of its SJN report

16 December 2021 6:41 AM

Guest: Jeremy Fredericks, cricket commentator

 

Africa is joined by Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket Commentator to reflect on Cricket South Africa (CSA) Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) report that was made public yesterday.  The report address racism, discrimination, and exclusion in the game and found that the appointments of Proteas men's head coach Mark Boucher and Director of Cricket Graeme Smith were both "flawed" procedurally. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zumas' medical parole declared unlawful

16 December 2021 6:37 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel



 

Africa is joined by Benedict Phiri, Managing Director at IusPrudentia ( Pronounced YuusPrudentia) Specialist Counsel to talk about the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruling that former National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser's decision to place former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole was unlawful and ordered that he should return to jail. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance Feature: Teaching your kids how to invest from a young age

16 December 2021 5:57 AM

Guest: Thembeka  Khumalo | Client Relationship Manager at Satrix

 

Africa is joined by Thembeka Khumalo, Client Relationship Manager at Satrix to talk about the importance of teaching your kids how to invest from a young age.
1. The power of compound interest: This is pure magic, and the earlier a young person can capitalise on it, the better. Essentially, it means reinvesting the interest made on investment contributions back into an investment product. Interest then starts to earn interest, then that interest earns interests, and so on.
   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Afriforum takes government to court over lockdown restrictions

15 December 2021 6:30 AM

Guest: Jacques Broodryk | Campaigns Manager at AfriForum

 

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has dismissed AfriForum's urgent bid to challenge the national curfew as part of government's lockdown regulations for Covid-19.  Africa is joined by Jacques Broodyk, Campaigns Manager at Afriforum to talk about the decision to take government to court.



In his ruling yesterday, Gauteng deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba said that there was no justification for the matter to be heard on an urgent basis and struck the matter off the roll.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African Tourism reaction to being taken off UK 'red list'

15 December 2021 6:28 AM

Guest: Mpumzi  Zuzile | Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s media liaison officer at South African                     Tourism

 

As of 04h00 this morning, South Africa along with Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia and Zimbabwe were removed from the UKs "red list" of travel restrictions. Africa is joined by Mpumzi  Zuzile to talk about how this has impacted Tourism in the country. From countries on the list were required to do a mandatory ten-day hotel quarantine. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heath Feature: Why Is Happiness So Hard? 5 ways to get your happy back

15 December 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Christel  Roets | Clinical Psychologist  at Psych Central

 

Africa is joined by Christel Roets, Clinical Psychologist at Psychcentral to talk about why some people are finding it difficult to be happy during the pandemic and shares five tips on how to get your happiness back.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Grade R made compulsory says Department of Basic Education

14 December 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Andre Gaum | Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

Africa is joined by Advocate Andre Gaum, Commissioner at SAHRC to talk about the new Amendment Bill of Basic Education that states school attendance is compulsory from Grade R and no longer from Grade 1. Education Minister Angie Motshekga published an outlined the bill yesterday which is yet to be published for the public to view

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inside Initiation ceremonies in the Eastern Cape

14 December 2021 5:29 AM

Guest: Mamkeli Ngam | Eastern Cape Spokesperson at Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA)

Initiation ceremonies have been underway in the Eastern Cape. Africa is joined by Mamnkeli Ngam, Spokesperson at Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) in the Eastern Cape to give us  an update on how proceedings have been going after reports surfaced of an 18-year-old boy who was forced to swim in a river despite having declared earlier that he could not swim drowned.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

High COVID-19 infections in Gauteng

13 December 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Dr Jody Boffa | Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department if Global Health at Stellenbosch University

Africa is joined by Dr. Jody Boffa, Epidemiologist and Research Fellow with Department of Global Health at Stellenbosch University to talk about the COVID-19 infection rate in Gauteng and how it compares to other provinces as well as share her thoughts on what could come out of the National Coronavirus Council meeting this week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PCR tests for COVID-19 price drop

13 December 2021 5:23 AM

Guest: Jackie Maiman | CEO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA)
Africa is joined by Jackie Maiman | CEO at Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA) to reflect on the Competition Commission's decision to reduce the price of PCR COVID-19 tests from R850 to R500. She says that although there has been a price drop, it can go lower.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa to remain on adjusted lockdown level 1 despite spread of Omicron

Local

Survey finds nearly half of SA employers won’t be issuing a 13th cheque

Lifestyle

'Impossible task with Covid wave', Cape Town's Minstrel carnival cancelled again

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC's Mabuza praises sacrifices made by MK military veterans

16 December 2021 6:14 PM

Warning issued for disruptive rain across at least 5 provinces

16 December 2021 5:18 PM

Vinpro relieved by govt's decision to keep SA on lockdown level 1

16 December 2021 4:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA