Fitness: The healthiest way to 'cheat' responsibly on your diet and fitness routine over the festive season

Latest Local
Summer's here - it's going to be hot in Cape Town this weekend It seems that summer has finally arrived - expect temperatures of up to 33°C says the South African Weather Service. 17 December 2021 1:50 PM
Court orders Hlaudi Motsoeneng to pay back R11.5m 'success fee' from SABC The Midday Report gets comment from Corruption Watch Director David Lewis and Media Monitoring Africa's William Bird. 17 December 2021 1:04 PM
Covid-19 quarantining no longer makes sense for SA say top health experts John Maytham asks infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel (Wits) to explain the argument against quarantine for South Africa. 17 December 2021 11:38 AM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 16 December 2021 6:57 PM
A moral dilemma: Should an elderly & ailing Jacob Zuma be sent back to prison? CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Christopher Fisher, a senior legal researcher at the Helen Suzman Foundation. 16 December 2021 8:19 AM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:26 PM
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome' Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results. 15 December 2021 8:42 PM
[PICS] A roundup of great kids' gift ideas to fit all budgets Pippa Hudson talks to Michelle Burke, Toys R Us Executive Director of Sales. 17 December 2021 2:57 PM
Survey finds nearly half of SA employers won’t be issuing a 13th cheque Lester Kiewet speaks to Simon Ward, Founder of Floatpays. 16 December 2021 2:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope John Maytham speaks to Jacinta Delhaize, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at UCT. 16 December 2021 9:43 AM
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness: The healthiest way to 'cheat' responsibly on your diet and fitness routine over the festive season

Fitness: The healthiest way to 'cheat' responsibly on your diet and fitness routine over the festive season

6 December 2021 4:53 AM

Guest: Candice  De Mendonca | Sports Nutritionist and Personal Trainer at The Fitness Hybrid

It’s natural to have food cravings and days when we just don’t have the energy to exercise. Africa is joined by Candice De Mendonca, sports nutritionist, and personal trainer at The Hybrid Fitness to talk about some of the healthiest ways to 'cheat' responsibly on your diet and fitness routine over the festive season. 


The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) and Cape Town Opera (CTO), are standing up for the arts

17 December 2021 6:26 AM

Guest: Nicholas Ackerman, Director of the Duet Endowment Trust 

 

Africa is joined by Nicholas Ackerman, Director of the Duet Endowment Trust to talk about South Africas two world-class organizations currently The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) and Cape Town Opera (CTO) who are standing up for the arts, both here and internationally, with the release of a new album: Cwaka. The Silence.  
The album features recordings of silent versions of some of their greatest works. It also includes an original 49-second title track, Cwaka. The Silence

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1vHEQgw802KZXWunWktM6axImC5NR5mrz 

 

Fears of possible unrest after former president Jacob Zuma Gauteng High court ruling this week

17 December 2021 6:22 AM

Guest: Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies

 

Africa is joined by Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Executive Director at Institute For Security Studies to talk about the safety precautions should anything happen similar to the July unrests after the Gauteng High court ruled that former president Jacob Zuma medical parole, granted by former correctional services commissioner Arther Fraser was unlawful. The court said he must return to jail to serve the remainder of his 15-month contempt of court sentence. Police Minister Bheki Cele met with police leadership yesterday to discuss its response to any potential violence and said that they have learned lessons from the July unrest that followed former President Jacob Zuma's arrest in July.

Car Talk: Holiday Road Travel Tips

17 December 2021 6:12 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

 

Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to talk about holiday road travel tips that all motorists should know. 

Cricket South Africa findings of its SJN report

16 December 2021 6:41 AM

Guest: Jeremy Fredericks, cricket commentator

 

Africa is joined by Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket Commentator to reflect on Cricket South Africa (CSA) Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) report that was made public yesterday.  The report address racism, discrimination, and exclusion in the game and found that the appointments of Proteas men's head coach Mark Boucher and Director of Cricket Graeme Smith were both "flawed" procedurally. 

Former President Jacob Zumas' medical parole declared unlawful

16 December 2021 6:37 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel



 

Africa is joined by Benedict Phiri, Managing Director at IusPrudentia ( Pronounced YuusPrudentia) Specialist Counsel to talk about the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruling that former National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser's decision to place former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole was unlawful and ordered that he should return to jail. 

Finance Feature: Teaching your kids how to invest from a young age

16 December 2021 5:57 AM

Guest: Thembeka  Khumalo | Client Relationship Manager at Satrix

 

Africa is joined by Thembeka Khumalo, Client Relationship Manager at Satrix to talk about the importance of teaching your kids how to invest from a young age.
1. The power of compound interest: This is pure magic, and the earlier a young person can capitalise on it, the better. Essentially, it means reinvesting the interest made on investment contributions back into an investment product. Interest then starts to earn interest, then that interest earns interests, and so on.
   

Afriforum takes government to court over lockdown restrictions

15 December 2021 6:30 AM

Guest: Jacques Broodryk | Campaigns Manager at AfriForum

 

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has dismissed AfriForum's urgent bid to challenge the national curfew as part of government's lockdown regulations for Covid-19.  Africa is joined by Jacques Broodyk, Campaigns Manager at Afriforum to talk about the decision to take government to court.



In his ruling yesterday, Gauteng deputy Judge President Aubrey Ledwaba said that there was no justification for the matter to be heard on an urgent basis and struck the matter off the roll.

South African Tourism reaction to being taken off UK 'red list'

15 December 2021 6:28 AM

Guest: Mpumzi  Zuzile | Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s media liaison officer at South African                     Tourism

 

As of 04h00 this morning, South Africa along with Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Zambia and Zimbabwe were removed from the UKs "red list" of travel restrictions. Africa is joined by Mpumzi  Zuzile to talk about how this has impacted Tourism in the country. From countries on the list were required to do a mandatory ten-day hotel quarantine. 

Heath Feature: Why Is Happiness So Hard? 5 ways to get your happy back

15 December 2021 5:04 AM

Guest: Christel  Roets | Clinical Psychologist  at Psych Central

 

Africa is joined by Christel Roets, Clinical Psychologist at Psychcentral to talk about why some people are finding it difficult to be happy during the pandemic and shares five tips on how to get your happiness back.

Grade R made compulsory says Department of Basic Education

14 December 2021 6:04 AM

Guest: Andre Gaum | Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)

Africa is joined by Advocate Andre Gaum, Commissioner at SAHRC to talk about the new Amendment Bill of Basic Education that states school attendance is compulsory from Grade R and no longer from Grade 1. Education Minister Angie Motshekga published an outlined the bill yesterday which is yet to be published for the public to view

