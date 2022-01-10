79th Golden Globe Awards

Guest: Gayle Edmunds | Movie critic at CapeTalk
Africa is joined by Gayle Edmunds, movie critic at Cape Talk 567 AM & 702 to talk about what to expect from the 79 Golden Globe award ceremony. This years event will not be televised or have a red carpet.
Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma
Africa speaks to Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma, to get the latest from the Africa Cup of Nations.
Guest: Prof Michael le Cordeur | Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Education Faculty at Stellenbosch University
Africa speaks to Prof Michael le Cordeur, Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Education Faculty at Stellenbosch University, on whether SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane's call for Life Orientation to be scrapped as a subject is a good idea.
Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Africa chats to Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity, who reviews the new Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you serious fun - for kids and adults!
If you want exercise options that include music, dancing, and even a trampoline, then tune in to hear more about Rebounding, NooBounce, and the amazing folks at ReboundSA
Guest: Trevor Oosterwyk | Spokesperson at Stats SA
Stats SA is embarking on the national census between February and March 2022. Africa speaks to Trevor Oosterwyk, Spokesperson at Stats SA, to find out how you can prepare for the upcoming census.
Guest: Louise Thipe | President at SA Commercial Catering And Allied Workers Union.
Africa speaks to Louise Thipe, President at SA Commercial Catering And Allied Workers Union about the rules and regulations around employing foreign nationals.
Guest: Steve Hughes | Wealth coach
Africa speaks to Steve Hughes, wealth coach and financial advisor, on the importance of income replacement cover.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
With a finger always on the pulse of fresh fitness news and gear, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen brings vibrant performance eyewear into focus.
Guest: Andrea van Heerden | Legal Project Manager at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Africa speaks to Andrea van Heerden, Legal Project Manager at OUTA, to find out their views on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's declaration to appeal the high court ruling dismissing the AARTO Act as invalid and unconstitutional.
Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Africa speaks to Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department, to find out how ready the department is for schools opening.