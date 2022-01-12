Fitness: Runner completes 212km in aid of turtle conservation

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Africa is joined by our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen delivers to talk about how a runner completed 212km in aid of turtle conservation. Tune in to find out more.
Guest: Dr Linda Meyer | Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf)
Arica is joined by Dr Linda Meyer, the new Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf) to reflect on the comments made by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who said that the class of 2021 matriculants who passed with bachelors should 'flood the gates of universities'. With universities across the country opening its doors soon, is there place for more students?
Guest: Crystal Orderson | at EWN Africa Correspondent
Africa is joined by Crystal Orderson, EWN African correspondent to talk about what exactly is happening in Burkina Faso. Soldiers arrested Burkina Faso president Roch Marc Christian on Sunday. The soldiers are staging an uprising in the region. Soldiers across the country rebelled at the weekend, demanding the firing of the military top brass and want more resources to fight a bloody jihadist insurgency.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Africa is joined by our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen to talk about the perks and pits of fitness and oral barriers. If you've been brainstorming ways to tap into your body's full strength, then tune in!
Guest: Jo-Anne Otto | Principal communications officer at Cape Winelands District Municipality (CWDM)
Fire fighters having been working tirelessly to put out various fires in the and around the Western Cape at the weekend and Africa is joined by Jo-Ann, Spokesperson for the Cape Winelands district municipality to find out the latest is on the fire damage in the area.
Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist at EWN
Tshidi Madia, EWN Reporter joins Africa Melane to find out if there is any update on the fate of Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu after the comments she made in her IOL opinion piece a few weeks ago.
Guest: Gavin Mkhabela - Property Investment Strategist
Africa is joined by Gavin Mkhabela, Property Investment Strategist to talk about what first-time buyers should look into when considering purchasing a house.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Africa is joined by our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen to talk about the amazing story of Ilana Hermes and how she defies odds every day to do fun fitness adventures like horse riding and tandem cycling - even with serious health issues affecting her. If you'd like to be truly inspired, tune in
Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma
Africa speaks to Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma, to get the latest from the Africa Cup of Nations.
Guest: Prof Michael le Cordeur | Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Education Faculty at Stellenbosch University
Africa speaks to Prof Michael le Cordeur, Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Education Faculty at Stellenbosch University, on whether SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane's call for Life Orientation to be scrapped as a subject is a good idea.
Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Africa chats to Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity, who reviews the new Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.