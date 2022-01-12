Fitness: Runner completes 212km in aid of turtle conservation

Guest: Dr Linda Meyer | Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf)

Arica is joined by Dr Linda Meyer, the new Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf) to reflect on the comments made by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who said that the class of 2021 matriculants who passed with bachelors should 'flood the gates of universities'. With universities across the country opening its doors soon, is there place for more students?

