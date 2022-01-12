Fitness: Runner completes 212km in aid of turtle conservation

Streaming issues? Report here
'Green' miner recycles Namaqualand mining waste to produce A-grade copper Big Tree Copper plans to list by mid-2022. Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Jan Nelson. 25 January 2022 9:04 PM
NHI: Single fund risky, public-private partnership needed says Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach discusses Discovery Health's submission on the National Health Insurance Bill, on The Money Show. 25 January 2022 8:03 PM
'Gross negligence' by SA Civil Aviation Authority caused plane crash - report John Maytham interviews SA Flyer Magazine Editor Guy Leitch. 25 January 2022 4:12 PM
8 key points from the SIU's final report on government's dodgy Covid-19 tenders Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago. 25 January 2022 2:14 PM
Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz News24 reporter Jason Felix describes the allegations against W Cape gove's Albert fritz and staff to Mandy Wiener 25 January 2022 1:32 PM
'IFP's proposed bill blocking migrant workers from jobs could fuel xenophobia' Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to James Chapman from the Scalabrini Institute for Human Mobility in Africa. 25 January 2022 11:32 AM
Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!' John Maytham interviews Philip de Wet of Business Insider South Africa. 25 January 2022 4:32 PM
Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains… Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance). 25 January 2022 1:29 PM
South Africa is world's 70th most corrupt country - Transparency International Mandy Wiener interviews Karam Singh of Corruption Watch. 25 January 2022 12:51 PM
Cape Town Carnival is back! Here are the changes for 2022 Pippa Hudson chats to Brad Baard, creative director of the Cape Town Carnival to find out more. 25 January 2022 2:11 PM
[OPINION] A thorny issue - It's time to get on our knees CapeTalk breakfast producer weighs in on the notorious devils' Thorn that is so prevalent in the Cape - and how to get rid of it. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
Two new V&A Waterfront restaurants a cut above the rest, says La Colombe boss Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Scot Kirton, the chef proprietor of the La Colombe Group. 25 January 2022 9:52 AM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
City officials thrilled by return of spectators to Cape Town Met this weekend The Cape Town Met, previously the Sun Met, will welcome spectators for the first time in two years this weekend. 25 January 2022 12:19 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with the same great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 24 January 2022 9:20 PM
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Journalist hit by SUV on live TV – then carries on reporting Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about his and other trending stories from around the web. 25 January 2022 2:32 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
John Maytham on woodstock: "It's an explosion of colour and shape and beauty" Cape Town Tourism invited CapeTalk's Afternoon Drive host John Maytham to do a walking tour of the street art of Woodstock. Read a... 25 January 2022 5:23 PM
'Gross negligence' by SA Civil Aviation Authority caused plane crash - report John Maytham interviews SA Flyer Magazine Editor Guy Leitch. 25 January 2022 4:12 PM
Why are South Africa's roads so bad? An engineer explains… Lester Kiewit interviews engineer Andrew Laatz, Kgodiso Mokonyane (Discovery Insure) and Annelie Retief (Dial Direct Insurance). 25 January 2022 1:29 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness: Runner completes 212km in aid of turtle conservation

Fitness: Runner completes 212km in aid of turtle conservation

12 January 2022 4:52 AM

12 January 2022 4:52 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Africa is joined by our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen delivers  to talk about how a runner completed 212km in aid of turtle conservation. Tune in to find out more.


'flood the gates of universities' says EFF to class of 2021 matriculants who passed with bachelors

25 January 2022 6:03 AM

25 January 2022 6:03 AM

Guest: Dr Linda Meyer | Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf)
Arica is  joined by Dr Linda Meyer, the new Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf) to reflect on the comments made by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who said that the class of 2021 matriculants who passed with bachelors should 'flood the gates of universities'. With universities across the country opening its doors soon, is there place for more students?

What's happening in Burkina Faso?

25 January 2022 5:27 AM

Guest: Crystal Orderson |  at EWN Africa Correspondent

Africa is joined by Crystal Orderson, EWN African correspondent to talk about what exactly is happening in Burkina Faso. Soldiers arrested Burkina Faso president Roch Marc Christian on Sunday. The soldiers are staging an uprising in the region. Soldiers across the country rebelled at the weekend, demanding the firing of the military top brass and want more resources to fight a bloody jihadist insurgency.

Fitness: Should a person wear a mouth guard while lifting weights?

25 January 2022 4:57 AM

25 January 2022 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Africa is joined by our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen to talk about the perks and pits of fitness and oral barriers. If you've been brainstorming ways to tap into your body's full strength, then tune in!

Impact of the fires in the Cape winelands

24 January 2022 6:07 AM

Guest: Jo-Anne Otto | Principal communications officer at Cape Winelands District Municipality (CWDM)

Fire fighters having been working tirelessly to put out various fires in the and around the Western Cape at the weekend and Africa is joined by Jo-Ann, Spokesperson for the Cape Winelands district municipality to find out the latest is on the fire damage in the area.

The fate of Minister Lindiwe Sisulu within the ANC

24 January 2022 5:29 AM

24 January 2022 5:29 AM

Guest: Tshidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at EWN

Tshidi Madia, EWN Reporter joins Africa Melane to find out if there is any update on the fate of Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu after the comments she made in her IOL opinion piece a few weeks ago.

Property Feature: Advice for first-time buyers when looking into purchasing a house

24 January 2022 5:05 AM

24 January 2022 5:05 AM

Guest: Gavin Mkhabela - Property Investment Strategist


Africa is joined by Gavin Mkhabela, Property Investment Strategist to talk about what first-time buyers should look into when considering purchasing a house.

Fitness: Ilana Hermes shares her struggles and journey to fitness

24 January 2022 4:50 AM

24 January 2022 4:50 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Africa is joined by our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen to talk about the amazing story of Ilana Hermes and how she defies odds every day to do fun fitness adventures like horse riding and tandem cycling - even with serious health issues affecting her. If you'd like to be truly inspired, tune in

Afcon update

21 January 2022 6:10 AM

Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma

 

Africa speaks to Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma, to get the latest from the Africa Cup of Nations. 

Should Life Orientation be scrapped at schools?

21 January 2022 5:39 AM

Guest: Prof Michael le Cordeur | Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at                            Education Faculty at Stellenbosch University

 

Africa speaks to Prof Michael le Cordeur, Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Education Faculty at Stellenbosch University, on whether SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane's call for Life Orientation to be scrapped as a subject is a good idea. 

Car Talk: Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

21 January 2022 5:04 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

 

Africa chats to Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity,  who reviews the new Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. 

Mini salt gun to kill flies selling fast: 'A quite satisfying experience!'

Govt officials suspended for allegedly procuring, grooming young women for Fritz

[WATCH] Journalist hit by SUV on live TV – then carries on reporting

Sudan frees medics held in crackdown on anti-coup protests

25 January 2022 8:26 PM

25 January 2022 8:26 PM

Scopa looks into Ramaphosa and alleged use of public funds for ANC activities

25 January 2022 8:24 PM

Malema: Disbandment of Limpopo structures was due to low votes during LGE

25 January 2022 7:57 PM

