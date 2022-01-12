Health Feature: Mental impact of negative matric results on students

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing. 27 January 2022 9:12 PM
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee. 27 January 2022 7:43 PM
'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate. 27 January 2022 6:45 PM
Public Protector receives Mervyn Dirks complaint against Cyril Ramaphosa Mandy Wiener interviews Oupa Segwale, spokesperson at the Office of the Public Protector. 27 January 2022 1:23 PM
62% of PPE contracts investigated so far found to be irregular - SIU Report Refilwe Moloto speaks to OUTA Rudi Heyneke about the investigation and findings 18-month long investigation into PPE procurement.... 27 January 2022 8:43 AM
'Ramaphosa ordering SIU probe into Telkom tied to his bid for re-election' Bruce Whitfield talks to tech expert Duncan McLeod (TechCentral) about his theory for the President's 'surprise' move. 26 January 2022 6:52 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] SA Reserve Bank raises interest rates The move was widely expected. 27 January 2022 3:37 PM
Companies may now legally fire employees for refusing vaccination Lester Kiewit interviews Jonathan Goldberg, joint-CEO of Global Business Solutions. 27 January 2022 12:27 PM
Image it’s 40 degrees Celsius – and you live in an iron shack Lester Kiewit interviews The ShackBuilder founder Quinton Adams and Blikkiesdorp community leader Ettienne Claasen. 27 January 2022 2:59 PM
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 January 2022 11:03 AM
Chock-a-block Animal Welfare SA hospital in Philippi urgently needs newspapers Animal Welfare Society of SA says is full to the brim with injured animals and they desperately need your help. 27 January 2022 10:27 AM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you! CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh. 27 January 2022 4:35 PM
Funnyman Donovan Goliath spins his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 27 January 2022 11:03 AM
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
Bollywood star cleared of obscenity charges 15 years after 'indecent' Gere kiss Shilpa Shetty and fellow actor Richard Gere were initially both charged, but Gere's case was dropped soon after. 26 January 2022 1:12 PM
[WATCH] BoJo 'ambushed with a cake' on birthday, has Twitter in stitches Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman take a look at stories trending on social media. 26 January 2022 11:50 AM
Man who refuses to get Covid jab denied heart transplant by US doctors A man from Boston in the US has been denied a heart transplant because he's not vaccinated against Covid-19. 26 January 2022 11:00 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
'Private schools should probably not exist' Lester Kiewit interviews William Shoki of Africa Is a Country. 27 January 2022 11:10 AM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Health Feature: Mental impact of negative matric results on students

Health Feature: Mental impact of negative matric results on students

12 January 2022 5:00 AM

Guest: Landi Blok van Cronesteyn  |  at Educational Psychologist

Africa is joined by Educational Psychologist Landi Blok van Cronesteyn to talk about the mental effects of matric results have on students and parents. The matric results are due to be released on January 21.


The science behind why we should do away with lockdown restrictions at sporting events

27 January 2022 5:30 AM

Guest: Prof Alex Welte | Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University

Africa is joined by Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University to try and understand the science behind why we should do away with lockdown restrictions at sporting events or why we should keep it as is.

Finance Feature: Consumers finding it difficult to cope with recent rise in inflation

27 January 2022 5:00 AM

Guest: Annaline van der Poel | New Business Manager  at Debt Rescue
Africa is joined by Annaline van der Pool, COO & New Business Manager at Debt Rescue to talk about the knock-on effect the recent rise in inflation causing a massive financial strain on the consumers and their budgets

Fitness & Mental Health: Running to run your thoughts better? A ten-minute run can boost brain processing

27 January 2022 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Keeping your brain healthy is a lifetime commitment, and our resident fitness enthusiast has uncovered research that reveals just what doing a certain kind of fitness activity can do for the mind. 
Tune in to hear more about health, brains, and running research - all which can benefit you!

Why has South Africa’s fight against corruption not changed?

26 January 2022 6:06 AM

Guest: Melusi Ncala | Researcher at Corruption Watch
The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI)released its latest report on corruption yesterday and it found that South Africa along with many other countries, has reached a virtual standstill in efforts to fight corruption. Africa is joined by Melusi Ncala Senior Researcher at Corruption Watch to unpack why that is and what we can do to better the situation.

Should Afrikaans be scrapped as a subject at schools?

26 January 2022 5:28 AM

Guest: Mugwena Maluleke | General Secretary at Sadtu

Africa is joined by Mugwena Maluleke General Secretary of South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) joins Africa on the show this morning to respond to a call that we received from listener Sandile in Johannesburg yesterday. He asked why Afrikaans is still being taught at schools if learners do not speak it as a first language. 

Health Feature: Difference between a stomach ulcer & gallstones

26 January 2022 5:01 AM

Guest: Dr Ben  Jugmohan | Hepato-pancreatico-biliary surgery, Oncology, Paediatric Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery at Mediclinic Sandton

Africa is joined by Dr Ben Jugmohan (General Surgeon) - Hepato-pancreatico-biliary surgery, Oncology, Paediatric Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery at Mediclinic Sandtonto talk about causes, symptoms, treatments, and misdiagnosis of stomach ulcers.

Fitness: Live Well & Trendy with the Very Peri Colour of the Year

26 January 2022 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Your health, lifestyle and everything in it, is affected by so much - including colours! Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen taps into the trend forecast that will determine what's on your shelves, in your gyms, and what sets your mood when you enter a room. Tune in to to the very best in fresh fitness and wellness news now!

'flood the gates of universities' says EFF to class of 2021 matriculants who passed with bachelors

25 January 2022 6:03 AM

Guest: Dr Linda Meyer | Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf)
Arica is  joined by Dr Linda Meyer, the new Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf) to reflect on the comments made by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who said that the class of 2021 matriculants who passed with bachelors should 'flood the gates of universities'. With universities across the country opening its doors soon, is there place for more students?

What's happening in Burkina Faso?

25 January 2022 5:27 AM

Guest: Crystal Orderson |  at EWN Africa Correspondent

Africa is joined by Crystal Orderson, EWN African correspondent to talk about what exactly is happening in Burkina Faso. Soldiers arrested Burkina Faso president Roch Marc Christian on Sunday. The soldiers are staging an uprising in the region. Soldiers across the country rebelled at the weekend, demanding the firing of the military top brass and want more resources to fight a bloody jihadist insurgency.

Fitness: Should a person wear a mouth guard while lifting weights?

25 January 2022 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Africa is joined by our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen to talk about the perks and pits of fitness and oral barriers. If you've been brainstorming ways to tap into your body's full strength, then tune in!

Hill-Lewis says City unable to sustain costly Walking Bus project amid outcry

Local

'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years'

Business Local

NICD: South Africans need not panic about new Omicron sub-variant

Local

EWN Highlights

City of Joburg elects new Section 79 committee chairs despite tense meeting

27 January 2022 8:19 PM

Debates intensify within ANC over deployment of Ramokgopa to SG's office

27 January 2022 8:15 PM

SABC board sets up special committee to probe allegations against Makhathini

27 January 2022 8:05 PM

