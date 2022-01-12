Court proceedings of a terrorism case

Guest: Nastasja Otrebski | Director and head of Criminal Law at Burger Huyser Attorneys
Africa is joined by Nastasja Otrebski, Director and head of Criminal Law at Burger Huyser Attorneys to talk about the criminal proceedings of a terrorism case and what the consequence of being found guilty of such a criminal offence entails.
Guest: Prof Alex Welte | Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University
Africa is joined by Prof Alex Welte, Centre of Excellence for Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis (SACEMA) at Stellenbosch University to try and understand the science behind why we should do away with lockdown restrictions at sporting events or why we should keep it as is.
Guest: Annaline van der Poel | New Business Manager at Debt Rescue
Africa is joined by Annaline van der Pool, COO & New Business Manager at Debt Rescue to talk about the knock-on effect the recent rise in inflation causing a massive financial strain on the consumers and their budgets
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Keeping your brain healthy is a lifetime commitment, and our resident fitness enthusiast has uncovered research that reveals just what doing a certain kind of fitness activity can do for the mind.
Tune in to hear more about health, brains, and running research - all which can benefit you!
Guest: Melusi Ncala | Researcher at Corruption Watch
The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI)released its latest report on corruption yesterday and it found that South Africa along with many other countries, has reached a virtual standstill in efforts to fight corruption. Africa is joined by Melusi Ncala Senior Researcher at Corruption Watch to unpack why that is and what we can do to better the situation.
Guest: Mugwena Maluleke | General Secretary at Sadtu
Africa is joined by Mugwena Maluleke General Secretary of South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) joins Africa on the show this morning to respond to a call that we received from listener Sandile in Johannesburg yesterday. He asked why Afrikaans is still being taught at schools if learners do not speak it as a first language.
Guest: Dr Ben Jugmohan | Hepato-pancreatico-biliary surgery, Oncology, Paediatric Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery at Mediclinic Sandton
Africa is joined by Dr Ben Jugmohan (General Surgeon) - Hepato-pancreatico-biliary surgery, Oncology, Paediatric Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery at Mediclinic Sandtonto talk about causes, symptoms, treatments, and misdiagnosis of stomach ulcers.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Your health, lifestyle and everything in it, is affected by so much - including colours! Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen taps into the trend forecast that will determine what's on your shelves, in your gyms, and what sets your mood when you enter a room. Tune in to to the very best in fresh fitness and wellness news now!
Guest: Dr Linda Meyer | Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf)
Arica is joined by Dr Linda Meyer, the new Director: Operations and Sector Support at Universities South Africa (USAf) to reflect on the comments made by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who said that the class of 2021 matriculants who passed with bachelors should 'flood the gates of universities'. With universities across the country opening its doors soon, is there place for more students?
Guest: Crystal Orderson | at EWN Africa Correspondent
Africa is joined by Crystal Orderson, EWN African correspondent to talk about what exactly is happening in Burkina Faso. Soldiers arrested Burkina Faso president Roch Marc Christian on Sunday. The soldiers are staging an uprising in the region. Soldiers across the country rebelled at the weekend, demanding the firing of the military top brass and want more resources to fight a bloody jihadist insurgency.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Africa is joined by our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen to talk about the perks and pits of fitness and oral barriers. If you've been brainstorming ways to tap into your body's full strength, then tune in!