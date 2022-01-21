FITNESS with Liezel: Noobounce - Fitness Fun: Rebounding and Kids bound for health

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What hot in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne shares some things to do in the Mother City on Saturday and Sunday. 22 January 2022 9:59 AM
School dropout rate is concerning says education expert Mary Metcalfe John Maytham speaks to Mary Metcalfe, senior research associate at University of Johannesburg. 21 January 2022 5:19 PM
[PICS] Residents urged to keep away after shipwreck washes up on Cape Town beach A large portion of the Antipolis shipwreck washed ashore just between Oudekraal and the Twelve Apostles Hotel. 21 January 2022 2:48 PM
Sisulu calls Ramaphosa a liar: 'People will judge his leadership on next move' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness news senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia. 21 January 2022 12:29 PM
Sisulu apologises, withdraws opinion piece after being ‘admonished’ by Ramaphosa Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has withdrawn comments she made against South Africa's judiciary through a statement issued by the... 20 January 2022 7:33 PM
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada. 20 January 2022 2:27 PM
South Africa to borrow R11.3 billion from World Bank for Covid-19 Mandy Wiener interviews Jannie Rossouw, Visiting Professor at Wits Business School. 21 January 2022 1:29 PM
Solidarity takes UFS to court over ' autocratic style' vaccine mandate Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Solidarity's labour law head Anton Van Der Bijl and USAf operations boss Dr. Linda Meyer. 21 January 2022 9:58 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
[WARNING] Wellington may record hottest temperature on the planet this weekend If you’re anywhere near the Boland this weekend, take care – a life-threatening heatwave has arrived. 21 January 2022 9:52 AM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
Minors shouldn't be taking Uber trips on their own, GM warns parents Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Uber Southern Africa General Manager, Frans Hiemstra. 20 January 2022 11:28 AM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
SA-born actress Alice Krige talks top roles - from Star Trek to Chariots of Fire CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to SA-born actress Alice Krige. 21 January 2022 3:25 PM
Meat Loaf (74) had died – with his wife Deborah by his side The singer was one of the most commercially successful musicians of all time. 21 January 2022 10:54 AM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
Global health report reveals millions are dying from drug-resistant infections John Maytham speaks to Dr. Benn Sartorius, a senior geospatial infectious disease modeller and global health epidemiologist at Oxf... 20 January 2022 5:20 PM
Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use Possession of dagga is currently punishable by up to 15 years in prison. 20 January 2022 1:45 PM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
John Maytham's Book Review: 21 January 2022 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 21 January 2022 9:34 PM
Have you ever wondered, what came before the Big Bang? John Maytham speaks to Alastair Wilson, a philosopher based at Birmingham University. 21 January 2022 6:39 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
FITNESS with Liezel: Noobounce - Fitness Fun: Rebounding and Kids bound for health

FITNESS with Liezel: Noobounce - Fitness Fun: Rebounding and Kids bound for health

21 January 2022 4:57 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

 

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you serious fun - for kids and adults!

If you want exercise options that include music, dancing, and even a trampoline, then tune in to hear more about Rebounding, NooBounce, and the amazing folks at ReboundSA


Afcon update

21 January 2022 6:10 AM

Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma

 

Africa speaks to Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma, to get the latest from the Africa Cup of Nations. 

Should Life Orientation be scrapped at schools?

21 January 2022 5:39 AM

Guest: Prof Michael le Cordeur | Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at                            Education Faculty at Stellenbosch University

 

Africa speaks to Prof Michael le Cordeur, Head of the Department of Curriculum Studies at Education Faculty at Stellenbosch University, on whether SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane's call for Life Orientation to be scrapped as a subject is a good idea. 

Car Talk: Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

21 January 2022 5:04 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

 

Africa chats to Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity,  who reviews the new Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. 

Preparing for the upcoming national cenus

20 January 2022 6:12 AM

Guest: Trevor Oosterwyk | Spokesperson at Stats SA

 

Stats SA is embarking on the national census between February and March 2022. Africa speaks to Trevor Oosterwyk, Spokesperson at Stats SA, to find out how you can prepare for the upcoming census. 

Employing foreign nationals

20 January 2022 5:39 AM

Guest: Louise Thipe | President at SA Commercial Catering And Allied Workers Union. 

 

Africa speaks to Louise Thipe, President at SA Commercial Catering And Allied Workers Union about the rules and regulations around employing foreign nationals.

Why income replacement cover is important

20 January 2022 5:16 AM

Guest: Steve Hughes | Wealth coach

 

Africa speaks to Steve Hughes, wealth coach and financial advisor, on the importance of income replacement cover.

Finetuned Fitness Gear: Vibrant Performance Eyewear with vivid perks

20 January 2022 4:58 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

 

With a finger always on the pulse of fresh fitness news and gear, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen brings vibrant performance eyewear into focus. 

OUTA responds to Fikile Mbalula saying they'll appeal the ruling of the Pretoria High Court on the AARTO Act

19 January 2022 6:07 AM

Guest: Andrea van Heerden | Legal Project Manager at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax               Abuse

 

Africa speaks to  Andrea van Heerden, Legal Project Manager at OUTA, to find out their views on Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's declaration to appeal the high court ruling dismissing the AARTO Act as invalid and unconstitutional.

Western Cape Education Department ready for school opening

19 January 2022 5:44 AM

Guest: Bronagh Hammond | Director of Communications at Western Cape Education                      Department

 

Africa speaks to Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department, to find out how ready the department is for schools opening. 

Moses Simon’s Afcon has been a breath of fresh air

22 January 2022 10:48 AM

A challenge to Cape Town’s new administration: please fix the sewerage system

22 January 2022 10:35 AM

Paramedics plead with communities to report criminals targeting EMS crews

22 January 2022 10:04 AM

