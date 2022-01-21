Car Talk: Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
Latest Local
FEDHASA asks for hospitality industry to be exempt from rates increase Rosemary Anderson, Chairperson at FEDHASA spoke on the John Perlman show about the state of the industry and why they need a break... 30 April 2022 10:04 AM
Two Cape Town doctors offer hope to state patients with pro bono surgeries Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Deon Engela, specialist orthopaedic surgeon from a private practice called Cape Joint Surgery. 29 April 2022 6:43 PM
NPO Nakhlistan to feed more than 90,000 hungry people on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson speaks to Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan. 29 April 2022 4:50 PM
YONELA DIKO: The country deserves more from Busisiwe Mavuso What could Busisiwe and her team have done if they had focused on their Eskom business mandate and forgot about their claim to fam... 29 April 2022 10:52 AM
Ramaphosa support in the balance after ANC NEC tightens step aside measures Some of the ANC members affected by the step aside resolution have viewed this as being rejected by the current leadership, with s... 28 April 2022 6:54 AM
More young people are losing their faith in democracy, research claims Professor Joleen Steyn Kotze, a senior research specialist at the HSRC, says people are becoming disillusioned with democracy as a... 28 April 2022 6:33 AM
South Africa's space exploration: an imperative tool or waste of tax money? Clement Manyathela speaks to South African National Space Agency Acting CEO, Raoul Hodges about the participation of South Africa... 29 April 2022 12:26 PM
'Plan for private partners to run Durban and Ngqura ports could be game changer' Presenter John Maytham chats to Andrew Pike, the head of ports, transport and logistics at law firm Bowmans. 29 April 2022 11:29 AM
Help for high school students: free apps for maths and physical sciences Ray White gets an update from Tiago Brazier, partner in the home-grown Delta Calculator apps. 28 April 2022 9:52 PM
The upside of failure keeps you humble, says SA actress Kate Normington South African singer, songwriter and actress chats to Relebogile Mabotja about failure as an artist. 30 April 2022 10:06 AM
Mike Wills reviews 'The Lost heart of Asia' by travel writer Colin Thubron Mike Wills reviews the 'The lost heart of Asia by Colin Thubron. 29 April 2022 6:40 PM
Your May Netflix Guide: Winter is coming, so cozy up with these best binges Enjoy some of the exciting new titles coming to Netflix this May, such as 'Savage Beauty,' 'Stranger Things 4' and the final seaso... 29 April 2022 3:37 PM
Stormers jou lekker ding! Cape Town buzzing again for an exciting Stormers team Mike Wills speaks to Rito Hlungwani, Stormers forwards coach. 29 April 2022 6:57 PM
Cape Town Tigers: The rising stars you absolutely need to know about Based in Gugulethu, the Cape Town Tigers are a basketball team that is taking the Basketball Africa League by storm, with the team... 29 April 2022 6:16 AM
Sundowns wrap up record fifth straight PSL league title The newly-crowned league champions wrapped up the title with four games to spare. 28 April 2022 6:10 AM
TV Presenter Anzél Rabie shares 80s and 90s hits on Sunday Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 April 2022 8:21 AM
Cotton Fest – A love affair for creatives Maki Molapo attended her first Cotton Fest and this is what she had to say about it. 26 April 2022 1:30 PM
SA funnyman 'The Napsta' takes clean comedy style to the global stage John Maytham chats to comedian Napoleon Masinga, better known as 'The Napsta'. 22 April 2022 7:55 AM
Study finds one-fifth of world's reptiles are endangered and face extinction Mike Wills speaks to Johan Marais, author of 'The Complete Guide to Snakes of Southern Africa'. 28 April 2022 6:18 PM
Musk's $44bn Twitter deal: 'He declined to even go through their books!' The Money Show talks to TechCentral Editor Duncan McLeod about what Elon Musk is up to buying Twitter. 26 April 2022 8:47 PM
The importance of the ‘S’ in ESG The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and a few RMB experts break down the importance of socioeconomics within corporations. 26 April 2022 5:00 PM
Creating a sustainable future, one green building at a time Buildings of the near future are predicted to be ‘greener’ and more sustainable. But how important are these eco-friendly structur... 19 April 2022 7:11 PM
Electric trucks the answer for transporting goods on Rwanda's rough rural roads Space can be booked to transport anything from cows to coffins - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz (How we made it in Africa) 12 April 2022 9:14 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Petrol prices: How to gamify driving to save fuel A lot of people rush or speed because they want to cut down on their journey time; this is not accurate science. 28 April 2022 11:31 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'The Prosperity Paradox: How Innovation Can Lift Nations Out of Poverty' on The Money Show. 27 April 2022 9:13 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Car Talk: Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

Car Talk: Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

21 January 2022 5:04 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

 

Africa chats to Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity,  who reviews the new Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. 


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Nakhlistan Feeding Scheme

29 April 2022 6:03 AM

Guest: Fatima Allie

As the holy month of Ramadam comes to an end this weekend (might be Monday Zain is joined by Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan to to about their feeding initiative where they cook and prepare meals for the less fortunate.
Nakhlistan was founded 38 years ago by a group of friends, who saw the need within the community to cook food on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr in 1984 and this year wont be any different.

Zondo Commission granted another extension to finalise outstanding reports

29 April 2022 5:27 AM

Guest: Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast | Senior Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University

Zain is joined by Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Acting Head of the Department of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University to reflect on the Gauteng High  Court granting the State Capture Inquiry another extension to finalize the fifth and final report.


Part five of the report includes investigations into the SABC, the State Security Agency, Estina Dairy Farm, the Waterkloof landing by associates of the Gupta family, and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.
The extension has been granted until the 15 June 2022.

Fitness Friday: Bookmark these Fun and Functional Fitness Events in May

29 April 2022 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Trust our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen to have the leads on all the fun and functional fitness events happening near you. 


Tune in to find out more about the upcoming  Events to pencil in, and her insights on cycling such events.

Local entrepreneurs raises money to fund SADC entrepreneurs

29 April 2022 4:14 AM

Guest: Tessa  Pule | Founder  at Youth Nation SA

Two enterprising Southern African entrepreneurs have established a Southern African Investment Forum (ISAF) and secured an initial $10 million in international funding for emerging African businesses. 
Zain Johnson is joined by Tessa Pule, Founder of Youth Nations SA & certified Life Skills Practitioner about how the idea started.

Sport-related injuries and the toll it takes on your body

28 April 2022 5:25 AM

Guest: James Brown | Post-Doctoral Fellow - Stellenbosch University

Earlier this month a first team rugby player from Dale College died after sustaining head injuries during a rugby match. The student was rushed to hospital only to pass on later that night 


Zain is joined by James Brown, Post-Doctoral Fellow at Stellenbosch University to talk about how sport-related injuries and the toll it takes on athletes bodies.

Finance: Credit score 101

28 April 2022 5:02 AM

Guest: Annaline van der Poel | New Business Manager  at Debt Rescue

Zain is joined by Annaline van der Poel, New Business Manager at Debt Rescue to talk about how you can get your credit score up and how to keep it  there.

Test it out Thursday – SurfSeal

28 April 2022 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

With our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen regularly trying the best and most unique fitness offerings out there, for YOUR information, she's also in the know on how to stay safe and healthy with fitness and wellness gadgets, hacks, and tools.  Tune in as she reviews SurfSeal – the simple answer to water related ear problems . Don't miss this “ear'riffic”  review!

Explainer: Tampering with evidence

27 April 2022 6:05 AM

Guest: Mr Clement  Dankuru | Senior Associate specializing in criminal law at MG Law

The Senzo Murder trial got underway earlier this week in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.


Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntulijave are on trial for the 2014 murder of the former Bafana Bafana  goalkeeper 


Yesterday, the first forensic detective who arrived on the scene where former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was murdered, doesn't believe that the scene was tampered with.


I caught up with Mr Clement Dankuru, Senior Associate specializing in criminal law at MG Law to talk about the consequences of evidence tampering with evidence.

Freedom Day: Women’s Rights as Human rights; We are not free until everyone is free; Freedom Day and Gender-based violence

27 April 2022 5:39 AM

Guest: Prof Juliana  Claassens | Head of the Gender Unit, Faculty of Theology at Stellenbosch University

It was on this day in 1994 that the first democratic elections took place in South Africa. It was the first post-apartheid national election to be held in South Africa where anyone could vote regardless of race and gender.


As a country, we've made remarkable progress since 1994 but some argue that we still have a long way to go in terms of being "free".  The other pandemic in the country is that of GBV. Does the celebration of freedom apply to South African women?



Zain is joined by Prof Juliana Claassens, Head of the Gender Unit in the Faculty of Theology at Stellenbosch University to discuss this.

Health & Wellness: World Immunisation Week

27 April 2022 5:05 AM

Guest: Dr Adele  Mathwin | Paediatrician at Medi Clinic

World Immunisation Week is observed every year from 24 to 30 April and parents are encouraged to get their children vaccinated and ensure that their children’s vaccinations are up to date.


Zain is joined by Dr Adele Mathwin, healthcare practitioner, specialising as a Paediatrician to talk about this.

