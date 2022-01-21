Should Life Orientation be scrapped at schools?

Guest: Prof Juliana Claassens | Head of the Gender Unit, Faculty of Theology at Stellenbosch University



It was on this day in 1994 that the first democratic elections took place in South Africa. It was the first post-apartheid national election to be held in South Africa where anyone could vote regardless of race and gender.





As a country, we've made remarkable progress since 1994 but some argue that we still have a long way to go in terms of being "free". The other pandemic in the country is that of GBV. Does the celebration of freedom apply to South African women?







Zain is joined by Prof Juliana Claassens, Head of the Gender Unit in the Faculty of Theology at Stellenbosch University to discuss this.

