Afcon update

Guest: Fatima Allie
As the holy month of Ramadam comes to an end this weekend (might be Monday Zain is joined by Fatima Allie, Public Relations Officer at Nakhkistan to to about their feeding initiative where they cook and prepare meals for the less fortunate.
Nakhlistan was founded 38 years ago by a group of friends, who saw the need within the community to cook food on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr in 1984 and this year wont be any different.
Guest: Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast | Senior Lecturer and political analyst at Nelson Mandela University
Zain is joined by Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Acting Head of the Department of History and Political Studies at Nelson Mandela University to reflect on the Gauteng High Court granting the State Capture Inquiry another extension to finalize the fifth and final report.
Part five of the report includes investigations into the SABC, the State Security Agency, Estina Dairy Farm, the Waterkloof landing by associates of the Gupta family, and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.
The extension has been granted until the 15 June 2022.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Trust our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen to have the leads on all the fun and functional fitness events happening near you.
Tune in to find out more about the upcoming Events to pencil in, and her insights on cycling such events.
Guest: Tessa Pule | Founder at Youth Nation SA
Two enterprising Southern African entrepreneurs have established a Southern African Investment Forum (ISAF) and secured an initial $10 million in international funding for emerging African businesses.
Zain Johnson is joined by Tessa Pule, Founder of Youth Nations SA & certified Life Skills Practitioner about how the idea started.
Guest: James Brown | Post-Doctoral Fellow - Stellenbosch University
Earlier this month a first team rugby player from Dale College died after sustaining head injuries during a rugby match. The student was rushed to hospital only to pass on later that night
Zain is joined by James Brown, Post-Doctoral Fellow at Stellenbosch University to talk about how sport-related injuries and the toll it takes on athletes bodies.
Guest: Annaline van der Poel | New Business Manager at Debt Rescue
Zain is joined by Annaline van der Poel, New Business Manager at Debt Rescue to talk about how you can get your credit score up and how to keep it there.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
With our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen regularly trying the best and most unique fitness offerings out there, for YOUR information, she's also in the know on how to stay safe and healthy with fitness and wellness gadgets, hacks, and tools. Tune in as she reviews SurfSeal – the simple answer to water related ear problems . Don't miss this “ear'riffic” review!
Guest: Mr Clement Dankuru | Senior Associate specializing in criminal law at MG Law
The Senzo Murder trial got underway earlier this week in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
Muzikawukhulelwa S'Tembu Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Ntulijave are on trial for the 2014 murder of the former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper
Yesterday, the first forensic detective who arrived on the scene where former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was murdered, doesn't believe that the scene was tampered with.
I caught up with Mr Clement Dankuru, Senior Associate specializing in criminal law at MG Law to talk about the consequences of evidence tampering with evidence.
Guest: Prof Juliana Claassens | Head of the Gender Unit, Faculty of Theology at Stellenbosch University
It was on this day in 1994 that the first democratic elections took place in South Africa. It was the first post-apartheid national election to be held in South Africa where anyone could vote regardless of race and gender.
As a country, we've made remarkable progress since 1994 but some argue that we still have a long way to go in terms of being "free". The other pandemic in the country is that of GBV. Does the celebration of freedom apply to South African women?
Zain is joined by Prof Juliana Claassens, Head of the Gender Unit in the Faculty of Theology at Stellenbosch University to discuss this.
Guest: Dr Adele Mathwin | Paediatrician at Medi Clinic
World Immunisation Week is observed every year from 24 to 30 April and parents are encouraged to get their children vaccinated and ensure that their children’s vaccinations are up to date.
Zain is joined by Dr Adele Mathwin, healthcare practitioner, specialising as a Paediatrician to talk about this.