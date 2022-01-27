Fitness & Mental Health: Running to run your thoughts better? A ten-minute run can boost brain processing

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Health Feature: World Cancer Day
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Vikash Sewram - Director and Professor at the African Cancer Institute at Stellenbosch University
Today at 05:10
The role of the Chief Justice
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert
Adv. Modidima Mannya, Executive Director of Legal Services at UNISA.
Today at 05:46
Ethiopian Airlines to restart flights after deadly 2019 crash
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Today at 06:10
Interview: World Read Aloud Day
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Katie Hudson - Acting Director at Nal'Ibali
Today at 06:25
Wanderlust Wednesday: Will the petrol price hike hit your road trip?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sagie Moodley
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Part 2 of Zondo commission report released
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rudie Heyneke - Portfolio manager: State Capture at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
Today at 07:20
Judicial Service Commission Interviews for Chief Justice
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Johann Kriegler - Chairperson at Freedom Under Law
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Discussion Panel: What are the requirements for admission to med school in South Africa?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Prof Lionel Green-Thompson - Dean of Health Sciences at UCT
Dr Naasif Van Der Skyf - Head Of Internal Medicine at at Victoria hospital
Today at 09:15
Navigating asymptomatic Corona at work
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lauren Salt
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Is sales in armour plated cars on the rise?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
The History of Cape Town Trains
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Williams - Associate Deputy Editor at Financial Mail
Today at 10:30
Air travel's uncertain future: An SAA and Kenyan partnership could mean.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eric Njoya
Today at 11:05
Profile: Brent Walters - Western Cape Education HOD
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brent Walters
Latest Local
Premier wine estate Kanonkop snaps up neighouring organic winery Laibach 'A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' - Bruce Whitfield intervews Kanonkop Wine Estate's Johann Krige. 1 February 2022 8:16 PM
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report. 1 February 2022 8:04 PM
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report. 1 February 2022 7:07 PM
View all Local
2024 is around the corner - Mashaba wants to build ActionSA's national footprint Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. 1 February 2022 12:27 PM
Fuel hikes this Wednesday but Energy Dept says hands are tied over price reforms Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Robert Maake from the Department of Energy. 1 February 2022 10:58 AM
W Cape R10m spend on 75 fires in 7 days 'saves money, lives and environment' Colin Deiner of the Disaster Management and Fire & Rescue Services at W Cape Government explains to Refilwe Moloto. 1 February 2022 9:53 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
How to invest in crypto – an absolute beginners’ guide Master the basics, before you take the plunge, writes Jonty Sacks of alternative investments fund manager Jaltech. 1 February 2022 4:53 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
View all Business
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
Why the price of tomatoes has spiked in South Africa Marketing Head at ZZ2 Clive Garrett explains to Mandy Wiener. 1 February 2022 2:27 PM
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all Sport
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court In 2020 a video showing the couple in a verbal dispute went viral, in the footage Maboe admitted being unfaithul to Monique Muller 1 February 2022 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
[VIDEO] American YouTuber Logan Paul interaction with Cape baboon goes viral Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk online editor Barbara Friedman discuss stories trending on the internet. 1 February 2022 10:29 AM
North Korea releases space photos following latest missile launch Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 1 February 2022 8:49 AM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Fitness & Mental Health: Running to run your thoughts better? A ten-minute run can boost brain processing

Fitness & Mental Health: Running to run your thoughts better? A ten-minute run can boost brain processing

27 January 2022 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Keeping your brain healthy is a lifetime commitment, and our resident fitness enthusiast has uncovered research that reveals just what doing a certain kind of fitness activity can do for the mind. 
Tune in to hear more about health, brains, and running research - all which can benefit you!


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Petrol to increase yet again

1 February 2022 5:26 AM

Guest: Robert Maake, Director for Fuel Pricing Mechanism, Department of Energy

Africa is joined by Robert Maake, Director for Fuel Pricing Mechanism at the Department of Energy to talk about the increase that is expected for Wednesday.
The price of both grades of petrol price will be hiked by 53 cents a litre, Diesel will increase by around 79 and 80 cents and Illuminating paraffin price goes up by one rand-one cent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: flight-friendly snacks that help ease motion sickness

1 February 2022 5:01 AM

Guest: Lerato Radebe  Ntsimane  | National Spokesperson  at Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA)

Africa is joined by Lerao Radebe Ntsimane, National Spokesperson at Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA) to talk about healthy flight-friendly snacks recommendations for those who suffer from motion sickness.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: What is good stress -Working through stress with fitness, breathwork, and knowledge!

1 February 2022 4:50 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Some people don't even know there's a difference in the kinds of stress we have. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the information you need though, to figure stress out. Tune in to her discussion on identifying and working through good stress using some simple tools.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EXPLAINER: Census 2022 - Why it's so important

31 January 2022 6:05 AM

Guest: Luqmaan Omar Head: Census Programme Office - Chief Director: Data Operations

Africa is joined by Luqmaan Omar, Head of Census Programme Office - Chief Director: Data Operations about why it's so important that South Africans take part.
Census 2022 takes place between 3 - 28 February 2022 and it will be the country's first digital Census. The nationwide population count will be conducted through phone, digital computer-assisted counting and door-to-door house visits.
Stats SA has asked that all communities to register before the end of January (which is today) for the online count via the data-free registration website – getcounted.statssa.gov.za  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANALYSIS: Former President Jacob Zuma back in court

31 January 2022 5:25 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Africa is joined by Benedict Phiri, MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel to talk about former President Jacob Zuma  who will be back in court today to appeal the dismissal of his special plea. 
Judge Piet Koen rejected the former Presidents plea in which he asked for the withdrawal of advocate Billy Downer in October last year and set down the trial date for the 11th of April.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property Feature: Rental trends to look out for

31 January 2022 5:00 AM

Guest: Jonathan Kohler, CEO - Landsdowne Property Group

Africa is joined by Jonathan Kohler, CEO - Landsdowne Property Group to talk about what some of the rental trends will be this year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nourishing sporting dreams: Boxer Emihle Ntunja & the battle she need help with

31 January 2022 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Someone who is making their boxing dreams come true in Langa, is on our resident fitness enthusiast's radar. Tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing the challenges faced by Emihle Ntunja, the successes of her sporting efforts, and possible ways YOU can help this female boxer from Langa reach the top.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Horsing around with 4Racing CEO Fundiswa Sithebe

28 January 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Fundiswa Sithebe | CEO at 4Racing

The glamorous 2022 World Sports Betting Cape Town MET is back and taking place this Saturday, 29 January at the Kenilworth racecourse. Africa is joined by the newly appointed CEO of 4Racing, Fundi Sithebe to talk about the broader aspect of horseracing as a sport.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal grounds for sexual assault at the work place

28 January 2022 5:29 AM

Guest: Rethabile  Mosese | Legal Services Program Manager at Lawyers Against Abuse
Africa is joined by Rethabile Mosese, Legal Services Program Manager at Lawyers Against Abuse to talk about the what are the legal grounds for sexual assault at the workplace. Lawyers Against Abuse (LvA) is a nonprofit organization that provides critical legal and psychosocial support for victims of gender-based violence in Diepsloot, South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Hyundai Kona

28 January 2022 5:00 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity to talk about the new Hyundai Kona.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo

Business Politics Local

Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court

Local Entertainment

[VIDEO] American YouTuber Logan Paul interaction with Cape baboon goes viral

World Lifestyle

Prasa: We may have been paying salaries to about 3,000 ghost employees

1 February 2022 8:29 PM

Des van Rooyen had Gupta approval to be finance minister: State capture report

1 February 2022 8:21 PM

Chief justice interviews: Judge Madlanga describes himself as a feminist

1 February 2022 8:14 PM

