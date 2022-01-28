Legal grounds for sexual assault at the work place

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:25
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 07:35
Wellness: Dr's Surgery - Q and A with Dr Charl
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Charl van Loggerenberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Today at 08:10
Back in business: World's most remote museum reopens to visitors pre rec
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Renault Koleos
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Curve Model and Influencer Junette Syster
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Junette Syster
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Sheree Pieterse
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Sheree Pieterse
Latest Local
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever' John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall. 4 February 2022 2:59 PM
Covid-19 infections plateauing nationally as cases rise among SA's youth Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher. 4 February 2022 1:48 PM
'We can't continue to invisibilise people' - Census 2022 slammed over exclusion Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to human rights advocate Steve Letsike. 4 February 2022 12:53 PM
View all Local
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
'Middle class forced to supplement poor services moves into lower-income group' Is government killing the taxpaying South African, its golden goose? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 3 February 2022 8:14 PM
Only 30m Covid vaccinations administered in SA. Why have people stopped coming? Dr. Nicholas Crisp, DDG for NHI and Project Manager for the national vaccination programme speaks to Ray White. 3 February 2022 2:48 PM
View all Politics
Fish paste and salt & vinegar crisps gone? South Africa's changing taste buds Lester Kiewit chats to Marketing Lecturer Dr Pieter Steenkamp and Food Technologist Dr Vusi Mshayisa from CPUT about this trend. 4 February 2022 1:07 PM
Loadshedding this weekend? The system is looking a bit better… Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 4 February 2022 12:31 PM
Make quite sure your side hustle isn't going to cost you your primary job Bruce Whitfield interviews Phetheni Nkuna, Director of Employee Practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr. 3 February 2022 9:05 PM
View all Business
We interview the original Wedwo kid… now middle-aged Lester Kiewit interviews Shaun Kramer, the Wedwo kid. 4 February 2022 2:46 PM
'Don't believe the BS, people who swear aren't idiots with a lack of vocabulary' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to copywriter Tiffany Markman. 4 February 2022 10:52 AM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
Actress Sylvaine Strike spins her favourite 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 3 February 2022 11:10 AM
Meet Spelo Jalivane, founder of Khayelitsha's newly reopened hotspot 'The Milk' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to The Milk Restaurant & Champagne Bar's Spelo Jalivane. 2 February 2022 1:23 PM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk returns with great prizes! Put your brainpower to the test and you could walk away with the ultimate in bragging rights and a share of R220 000. 1 February 2022 3:48 PM
View all Entertainment
Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co Renowned anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain speaks to Refilwe Moloto from the UK about calling for a freeze on Bain dealings. 4 February 2022 11:20 AM
Islamic State leader, cornered by US forces, kills himself and his family Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 February 2022 10:28 AM
[PHOTOS] Happy beaming Duchess of Cambridge Kate playing rugby wows royal fans On Wednesday The Royal family Instagram posted a delightful series of photos showing Kate Middleton playing rugby. 3 February 2022 12:39 PM
View all World
'Create a global fund so countries fork out for wildlife conservation in Africa' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to conservation expert Dr. Tamar Ron. 3 February 2022 11:31 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever' John Maytham interviews University of the Witwatersrand sociologist Professor Roger Southall. 4 February 2022 2:59 PM
Eating animals is morally good. It’s your duty! – moral philosopher John Maytham interviews British moral philosopher Nick Zangwill. 4 February 2022 11:32 AM
Hounded by debt collectors to pay money you don't owe? - Advice from an expert Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler gets Vodacom to call off collection agencies after client harassed for TWO YEARS - on The Money Show 3 February 2022 8:06 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Legal grounds for sexual assault at the work place

Legal grounds for sexual assault at the work place

28 January 2022 5:29 AM

Guest: Rethabile  Mosese | Legal Services Program Manager at Lawyers Against Abuse
Africa is joined by Rethabile Mosese, Legal Services Program Manager at Lawyers Against Abuse to talk about the what are the legal grounds for sexual assault at the workplace. Lawyers Against Abuse (LvA) is a nonprofit organization that provides critical legal and psychosocial support for victims of gender-based violence in Diepsloot, South Africa


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Road to AFCON final

4 February 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Vuyani Joni | Editor at Soccer Laduma

Africa is joined by Vuyani Joni, Soccer Laduma to talk about the AFCON finale.
Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3 - 1
Last night Eqypt beat Cameroon 3 - 1 on penalties.
The final takes place on Sunday at 21h00.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Transformation with the Judicial system

4 February 2022 5:25 AM

Guest: Mbekezeli Benjamin | Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct

Africa is joined by Mbekezeli Benjamin, Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At UCT to talk about transformation and gender dynamic within the South African judicial system.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Kyalami 9hour Endurance race

4 February 2022 5:00 AM

Guest: Naresh Maharaj | Motoring Journalist  at Bizcommunity

Africa is joined by Naresh Maharaj, Bizcommunity motoring journalist to talk about the Kyalami 9hr intercontinental GT Endurance race.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: Start 2022 strong with the Vitality Run Series

4 February 2022 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

It's a new year and a new chance for you to get active and live life with Vitality. Our fitness enthusiast Liezel shares details on in-person Vitality Run Series for 2022.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Renew your vehicle license disc at the Post Office

3 February 2022 6:10 AM

Guest: Nomkhita  Mona | CEO at South African Post Office

Africa is joined by Nomkhita Mona, CEO at the South African Post Office to talk about how motorists can now renew their licenses at the Post Office.
The service allows drivers to renew their license disc online aswell as pay for it. The disc can  be collected from a Post Office close to you or delivered to your house.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance Feature: Choosing the right financial advisor

3 February 2022 5:02 AM

Guest: Alan  Botha |  Director and Wealth Manager  at Jurgens Finance Pty Ltd

Africa is joined by Alan Botha, Director and Wealth Manager at Jurgens Finance (Pty) Ltd to talk about the importance of choosing the right financial advisor.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: Are face masks turning up the heat in your body during workouts?

3 February 2022 4:51 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has tested out face masks, and is always listening out for the latest news on them. Tune in to hear her discussion on a recent study on face masks that will put some of your fitness and face mask worries to rest.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ethiopian Airlines takes to the skies after deadly 2019 crash

2 February 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Linden Birns | Managing Director   at Plane Talking

Africa is joined by Linden Birns about Ethiopian Airlines' decision to restart flights after the deadly 2019 crash. It will be the first time in three years that Boeing 737 MAX will be taking to the skies. The decision came after an intense recertification process by regulators in the United States, the European Union, China, and Ethiopia.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EXPLAINER: The role of the Chief Justice

2 February 2022 5:33 AM

Guest: Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert

Interviews for the role of South Africa’s next Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court got underway yesterday. Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, president of the Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Mandisa Maya, president of the Gauteng Division of the High Court Justice Dunston Mlambo, and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo are all in the running. Africa is joined by Advocate  Modidima Mannya, Executive Director/Chief Legal Advisor at UNISA to talk about the role of the new Chief Justice and what it would entail.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Feature: World Cancer Day

2 February 2022 5:01 AM

Guest: Prof Vikash Sewram | Director and Professor at the African Cancer Institute  at Stellenbosch University
World Cancer Day is observed yearly on the 4 February and in our weekly health segment, Africa is joined by Prof Vikash Sewram, Director and Professor at the African Cancer Institute at Stellenbosch University to talk about some of the causes, symptoms and treatment options available.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Lord Peter Hain: UK govt must cut ties with SA State Capture-linked Bain&Co

World Politics Business

'South Africa under ANC now more in danger of Zimbabwe-like decline than ever'

Local Opinion Politics Elections

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Officer killed in shootout during cash-in-transit heist in Vanderbijlpark

4 February 2022 8:30 PM

COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of ebbing, according to AFP data

4 February 2022 7:21 PM

PP welcomes ruling allowing legal representation at impeachment hearing

4 February 2022 7:20 PM

