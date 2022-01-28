Horsing around with 4Racing CEO Fundiswa Sithebe

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk



Before you get excited, full disclaimer: Exercise Snacking isn't what you think it is - but it's the body treat your health needs. Our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is discussing the benefits of this trending fitness phenomenon, and how you can understand it better, and start getting your fix effectively. Exercise Snacking Is the Genius Way to Trick Yourself Into Being More Active at Home Tune in!

