Horsing around with 4Racing CEO Fundiswa Sithebe

Today at 04:50
Finance Feature: Choosing the right financial advisor
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Alan Botha - Director and Wealth Manager at Jurgens Finance Pty Ltd
Today at 05:10
Renew your vehicle license disc at the Post Office
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Nomkhita Mona - CEO at South African Post Office
Today at 06:10
Unions divided on return to full time learning
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Basil Manuel
Today at 06:25
Trendspotting Thursdays with Kirsty Bisset
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Chief justice interviews – Mandisa Maya
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council For The Advancement Of The Constitution (Casac)
Today at 07:20
Fuel price increase spells disaster for South Africa's food prices
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mervyn Abrahams - Programme coordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group (PMBEJD)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: Linking Zuma to Transnet plunder
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Russia
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova
Today at 09:20
Regulation of the plumbing industry post-Covid.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brendan Reynolds - Executive Director at The Institute of Plumbing South Africa (IOPSA)
Today at 09:30
Barb's Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:45
Follow up: Why the mixed feelings around Vuma's infrastructure installations?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views inside Europe
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:30
World read aloud day & Book Dash seeks to make reading accessible to all SA children
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Julia Norrish - Shawco at ...
Today at 11:05
What are the post matric opportunities if funds are low
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Alderman Theresa Uys - Member of the Mayoral committee for Corporate Services at City of Cape Town
kwanele magwaca
Latest Local
'Jacob Zuma was absolutely at the centre of State Capture' John Maytham interviews Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24. 2 February 2022 4:29 PM
JSC members mustn't let politics cloud views on Chief Justice pick: Kriegler Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Freedom Under Law's Johann Kriegler. 2 February 2022 9:56 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 2 February 2022 7:49 AM
View all Local
Zondo wants 20-year prison sentence and R200m fine for abuse of public power Refilwe Moloto speaks to Outa's Rudi Heyneke on the release of Part 2 of the Zondo Commission report into State Capture. 2 February 2022 8:15 AM
Govt spends billions subsidising fossil fuels at huge social cost - report Bruce Whitfield interviews Richard Bridle from the International Institute for Sustainable Development about its new report. 1 February 2022 8:04 PM
Gigaba, Molefe just two of the bigwigs that should be investigated says Zondo Bruce Whitfield interviews the Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee after the release of Part 2 of the State Capture Report. 1 February 2022 7:07 PM
View all Politics
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities. 2 February 2022 7:32 PM
You might not like inflation but it is important for the economy At just the right level, it can help economies grow 2 February 2022 7:15 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
View all Business
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
Trans women in female bathrooms… should this even be a conversation? John Maytham interviews transfeminine journalist Cassandra Roxburgh about the debate around gender-neutral public restrooms. 2 February 2022 5:33 PM
Leaving the kids your nest egg or going SKI’Ing (Spending the Kid’s Inheritance) Aubrey Masango speaks to Mduduzi Luthuli at Luthuli Capital, about how much inheritance parents should leave for their children. 2 February 2022 2:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
8 dead, dozens injured as deadly crush brings tragedy to Afcon in Cameroon CAF President Patrice Motsepe is understood to have sent the organisation's General Secretary to visit the supporters in hospital. 25 January 2022 12:30 PM
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
View all Sport
Disney+ coming to South Africa – will you get it? Refilwe Moloto interviews independent television critic Thinus Ferreira. 1 February 2022 3:03 PM
Katlego Maboe's ex responds after he is 'absolved' of misconduct by court In 2020 a video showing the couple in a verbal dispute went viral, in the footage Maboe admitted being unfaithul to Monique Muller 1 February 2022 11:55 AM
Cape Town personalities are getting inked to raise funds for SPCA - so can you! CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Kfm presenter Brandon Leigh. 27 January 2022 4:35 PM
View all Entertainment
Denmark ditches all Covid restrictions despite rise in cases Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about the latest stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 2 February 2022 1:42 PM
Winners crowned in world's first pillow fighting championship Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 2 February 2022 12:13 PM
Vietnamese consumers want rhino horn from wild sources - study Lester Kiewit interviews Vu Hoai Nam Dang of the University of Copenhagen. 1 February 2022 3:57 PM
View all World
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Africa
Interest rates, petrol, electricity… economists expect a 'Big Squeeze' in 2022 Lester Kiewit interviews Lumkile Mondi, an economist and lecturer at the University of the Witwatersrand. 1 February 2022 2:02 PM
Lockdown downgraded: 'Room for people to protect themselves without government' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at UKZN. 1 February 2022 12:50 PM
Chief Justice selection process: 'Any one of the candidates would be formidable' Mike Wills interviews News 24 expert legal Journalist Karyn Maughan about the Chief Justice interview selection process. 1 February 2022 11:16 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Horsing around with 4Racing CEO Fundiswa Sithebe

Horsing around with 4Racing CEO Fundiswa Sithebe

28 January 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Fundiswa Sithebe | CEO at 4Racing

The glamorous 2022 World Sports Betting Cape Town MET is back and taking place this Saturday, 29 January at the Kenilworth racecourse. Africa is joined by the newly appointed CEO of 4Racing, Fundi Sithebe to talk about the broader aspect of horseracing as a sport.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Ethiopian Airlines takes to the skies after deadly 2019 crash

2 February 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Linden Birns | Managing Director   at Plane Talking

Africa is joined by Linden Birns about Ethiopian Airlines' decision to restart flights after the deadly 2019 crash. It will be the first time in three years that Boeing 737 MAX will be taking to the skies. The decision came after an intense recertification process by regulators in the United States, the European Union, China, and Ethiopia.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EXPLAINER: The role of the Chief Justice

2 February 2022 5:33 AM

Guest: Advocate Modidima Mannya, Legal Expert

Interviews for the role of South Africa’s next Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court got underway yesterday. Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, president of the Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Mandisa Maya, president of the Gauteng Division of the High Court Justice Dunston Mlambo, and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo are all in the running. Africa is joined by Advocate  Modidima Mannya, Executive Director/Chief Legal Advisor at UNISA to talk about the role of the new Chief Justice and what it would entail.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health Feature: World Cancer Day

2 February 2022 5:01 AM

Guest: Prof Vikash Sewram | Director and Professor at the African Cancer Institute  at Stellenbosch University
World Cancer Day is observed yearly on the 4 February and in our weekly health segment, Africa is joined by Prof Vikash Sewram, Director and Professor at the African Cancer Institute at Stellenbosch University to talk about some of the causes, symptoms and treatment options available.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: An fitness snack to bite into: Exercise snacking and how you benefit

2 February 2022 4:55 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Before you get excited, full disclaimer: Exercise Snacking isn't what you think it is - but it's the body treat your health needs. Our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is discussing the benefits of this trending fitness phenomenon, and how you can understand it better, and start getting your fix effectively. Exercise Snacking Is the Genius Way to Trick Yourself Into Being More Active at Home Tune in!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Petrol to increase yet again

1 February 2022 5:26 AM

Guest: Robert Maake, Director for Fuel Pricing Mechanism, Department of Energy

Africa is joined by Robert Maake, Director for Fuel Pricing Mechanism at the Department of Energy to talk about the increase that is expected for Wednesday.
The price of both grades of petrol price will be hiked by 53 cents a litre, Diesel will increase by around 79 and 80 cents and Illuminating paraffin price goes up by one rand-one cent.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: flight-friendly snacks that help ease motion sickness

1 February 2022 5:01 AM

Guest: Lerato Radebe  Ntsimane  | National Spokesperson  at Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA)

Africa is joined by Lerao Radebe Ntsimane, National Spokesperson at Association for Dietetics in South Africa (ADSA) to talk about healthy flight-friendly snacks recommendations for those who suffer from motion sickness.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: What is good stress -Working through stress with fitness, breathwork, and knowledge!

1 February 2022 4:50 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Some people don't even know there's a difference in the kinds of stress we have. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the information you need though, to figure stress out. Tune in to her discussion on identifying and working through good stress using some simple tools.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EXPLAINER: Census 2022 - Why it's so important

31 January 2022 6:05 AM

Guest: Luqmaan Omar Head: Census Programme Office - Chief Director: Data Operations

Africa is joined by Luqmaan Omar, Head of Census Programme Office - Chief Director: Data Operations about why it's so important that South Africans take part.
Census 2022 takes place between 3 - 28 February 2022 and it will be the country's first digital Census. The nationwide population count will be conducted through phone, digital computer-assisted counting and door-to-door house visits.
Stats SA has asked that all communities to register before the end of January (which is today) for the online count via the data-free registration website – getcounted.statssa.gov.za  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANALYSIS: Former President Jacob Zuma back in court

31 January 2022 5:25 AM

Guest: Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Africa is joined by Benedict Phiri, MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel to talk about former President Jacob Zuma  who will be back in court today to appeal the dismissal of his special plea. 
Judge Piet Koen rejected the former Presidents plea in which he asked for the withdrawal of advocate Billy Downer in October last year and set down the trial date for the 11th of April.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property Feature: Rental trends to look out for

31 January 2022 5:00 AM

Guest: Jonathan Kohler, CEO - Landsdowne Property Group

Africa is joined by Jonathan Kohler, CEO - Landsdowne Property Group to talk about what some of the rental trends will be this year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trans women in female bathrooms… should this even be a conversation?

Opinion Lifestyle

Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

WHO urges countries not to drop the ball on tracking COVID

2 February 2022 7:20 PM

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi discharged from hospital

2 February 2022 6:40 PM

State capture report: Brown steered Denel business towards the Guptas

2 February 2022 6:03 PM

