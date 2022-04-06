Celebrity Fitness: Hollywood's Hemsworth's Workout Wins to try & Fails to commiserate over

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
SPCA on the hunt for man caught on camera sexually violating goat in Dunoon The SPCA is offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man accused of bestiality in Dunoon... 10 April 2022 3:14 PM
Zuma pursues private prosecution against Downer's involvement in arms deal case The Jacob Zuma Foundation has been briefing the media ahead of the former president’s trial, which is scheduled to start on Monday... 10 April 2022 1:13 PM
Extreme swimmer Howard Warrington gears up for 100th Robben Island crossing Extreme athlete Howard Warrington is preparing to take on his 100th Robben Island crossing next month. 10 April 2022 12:42 PM
Dlodlo 'deeply hurt' as she was 'scapegoated' for July unrest - report Mandy Wiener chats to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee, who says former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo handed in... 8 April 2022 1:49 PM
'SA needs extraordinary change or we'll slide into abyss of a failed state' Bruce Whitfield talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage about the Defend our Democracy campaign launched on Thursday. 7 April 2022 9:24 PM
'Outgoing Treasury DG held the line against state capture at high personal risk' Donda Mogajane will exit National Treasury in June - reaction from business leaders and economist Gina Schoeman on The Money Show 7 April 2022 7:01 PM
[WATCH] Should petrol attendants have to pay up when drivers speed off? Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to South African Petroleum Retailers Association chair Henry van der Merwe. 8 April 2022 12:01 PM
You can now start investing in government bonds with just R500 Bruce Whitfield talks to Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) about the new RSA Retail Savings Bonds Top-Up. 7 April 2022 10:12 PM
Egypt faces wheat import crisis: 70 million rely on state-subsidised bread Egypt is the world's biggest importer of wheat. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz from 'How we made it in Africa'. 7 April 2022 8:07 PM
'Gut health key to your wellness' - TV star Euodia Samson dishes on new cookbook South African actress and TV personality Euodia Samson chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson on Weekend Breakfast. 10 April 2022 2:12 PM
Legendary Cape chef Cass Abrahams shares the secret to the perfect pickled fish Retired chef and Cape cuisine expert Cass Abrahams chats to CapeTalk presenter Zain Johnson. 9 April 2022 2:52 PM
ARFID isn't just picky eating: 5 facts about the misundertsood eating disorder Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King interviews eating disorder therapist and author Dr. Jennifer Thomas. 9 April 2022 11:26 AM
LIVE COMMENTARY: Hasan marathon century earns high praise from Bangladesh coach Mahmudul Hasan earned high praise from Bangladesh batting coach Jamie Siddons after a marathon century on the third day of the fir... 10 April 2022 8:55 AM
LISTEN LIVE: Despite spirited defence, SA still lead against Bangladesh Bangladesh fought back towards the end of day one but South Africa are still in control. The Proteas will seek a massive first inn... 9 April 2022 11:06 AM
LISTEN LIVE: Proteas aim for series win against Bangladesh in second Test The Proteas will look to keep their victorious home Test record over Bangladesh intact when the two sides meet for the second and... 8 April 2022 8:31 AM
SA reacts to 'heartbreaking' Senzo Meyiwa Netflix doccie ahead of murder trial Some Twitter users say their emotions have been triggered after watching the Netflix doccie about the murder of Senzo Meyiwa. 9 April 2022 5:48 PM
Gospel singer Jonathan Rubain shares 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 8 April 2022 1:39 PM
New Covid-19 variant 'Omicron XE' emerges in UK Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Jeremy Nel, an infectious disease expert at Wits University. 7 April 2022 12:11 PM
Covid-19 infections spiral out of control in China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 6 April 2022 2:55 PM
Collaboration can pave the road to a just transition RMB experts explain what net-zero means — and steps South African corporates can take to get to a decarbonised world 6 April 2022 11:01 AM
Nigeria's moves to capitalise on gas shortage in Europe just a 'pipe' dream? Bruce Whitfield asks Dianna Games if African exporters are ready to grab the opportunities presented by Eastern Europe turmoil. 29 March 2022 9:10 PM
'It's an absolute war out here' - botanist on Northern Cape succulent smuggling Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Pieter van Wyk from SANParks. 25 March 2022 11:38 AM
Lester Kiewit tries canned chicken feet – but spruced up by a top chef Top chef Peter Ayub spruces up canned 'Walkie Talkies,' a South African favourite now available at Shoprite. 8 April 2022 4:58 PM
CCTV: 'There are huge benefits for crime-fighting, it just has to be controlled' Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point Central Improvement District chairperson, Jacques Weber. 8 April 2022 12:18 PM
Collection of prescribed debts: Know your rights Beware, collection of prescribed debts is a big revenue source for the debt collection industry - Wendy Knowler on The Money Show 6 April 2022 9:53 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Celebrity Fitness: Hollywood's Hemsworth's Workout Wins to try & Fails to commiserate over

Celebrity Fitness: Hollywood's Hemsworth's Workout Wins to try & Fails to commiserate over

6 April 2022 4:53 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Celebrities training regimes for their health and for their films is one of the most searched and talked about topics in fitness news. 
Tune in as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chats celebrity workouts, the exercise fails we know all too well, and insights into training wins and where to start. 


You don't want to miss it - seriously. 


We're chatting about THOR's arms!


LIVE rugby, Stormers Vs Bulls

8 April 2022 6:05 AM

Guest: Jan De Koning | Editor at Rugby365.Com

Africa is joined by Jan De Koning, Managing Editor Rugby365.com to chat about the DHL Stormers vs the Vodacom Bulls game taking place this Saturday at the Cape Town stadium.


First live sporting event that will have spectators.
 
Stormers coach John Dobson has made four changes to his starting line-up for Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Bulls in Cape Town.



Kick-off is at 14h00

The issue of immigration in South Africa

8 April 2022 5:37 AM

Guest: Stafanie De Saude-Darbandi, Immigration law expert 

Africa is joined by Stafanie De Saude-Darbandi, Immigration law expert to reflect on the issue of immigration in South Africa.

 

The Department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) minister, Doctor Naledi Pandor, speaking to the media yesterday saying that "violence against foreign nationals cannot be tolerated.

 

There has been a recent increase in violence against foreign nationals in the country and Dr Pandor, pleading with African countries to strengthen their economies to discourage citizens from migrating as most of the foreign national living here are form neighbouring countries.

CSI: I Have A Voice NPO aimed at creating awareness about Autism

8 April 2022 5:03 AM

Guest: Emile  Gouws | Founder at I Have A Voice NPO

The month of April is observed as Autism Awareness Month and aims is to take measures to raise awareness about persons with autism throughout the world.


Africa is joined by Emile Gouws, Founder of the NPO I Have a Voice to talk about why he decide to start the NPO. As someone living with Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), he was diagnosed with it at the age of three and half years.


He is a specialist Educator, NEC member of Autism South Africa, Executive Committee member of the Commonwealth Disabled Peoples forum, autism self-advocate and Senior Advisor of ICDL.


He is a final year PhD student sharing experiences as a student on the Autism Spectrum, with the aim to make Universities more inclusive. 

Aqua Fitness and Fun Functions: Open water Swimming Events to Diarize

8 April 2022 4:54 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Entries have opened for a variety of open water swimming events aimed at the whole family and, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen gives the lowdown. Tune in to catch the event details, benefits of this fitness fun, and even some insider insights into the kind of training an everyday person like Liezel does for such events. 
Don't miss this!

Renewable energy projects bidding NOW OPEN!

7 April 2022 6:07 AM

Guest: Niveshen Govender | CEO at South African Wind Energy Association (SAWEA)
Africa is joined by Niveshen Govender, CEO of the South African Wind Energy Association (SAWEA) to talk about the tender process for new renewable energy projects to start bidding for Window 6 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP).
 Independent energy producers can already start throwing their names in the hats as applications opened up yesterday (6 April). The bidding starts nearly six months after the preferred bidders of round five were announced.  
Bid window 5 is set to reach financial close at the end of the month.

The fifth wave and the likelihood of a new variant

7 April 2022 5:26 AM

Guest: Prof Mosa  Moshabela | Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal

Africa is joined by Prof Mosa Moshabela, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at the University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal to discuss the fifth wave and the likelihood of a new variant. 

 

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially ended the national state of disaster along with most of the regulations when he addressed the country on Monday evening. He warned that while the national state of disaster had ended the pandemic was not over and everyone should act with caution.
Experts are saying that South Africans could possibly expect the fifth wave of COVID-19 infections in early May. 

Finance: Trust Property Control Act of 1988

7 April 2022 5:03 AM

Guest: Dr Mervin  Messias |  at Trust and Estate Practitioner

Africa is joined by Dr Mervin Messias, Trust Specialist who joined us last week to talk about the rights of beneficiaries when it comes to settling an estate.  Dr Mervin is back to elaborate on something touched on last week, the Property Control Act of 1988.

#RunYourCity at the 2022 Absa RUN YOUR CITY Series in Cape Town, Durban and Joburg!

7 April 2022 4:50 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Join the growing running community in South Africa, by entering the iconic Absa RUN YOUR CITY Series boasting three exhilarating races in three cities in 2022: the Absa RUN YOUR CITY CAPE TOWN 10K (Sunday 15 May), Absa RUN YOUR CITY DURBAN 10K (Sunday 10 July) and Absa RUN YOUR CITY JOBURG 10K (Saturday 24 September). Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing this series and how you can get ready for it.

Women paving the way for job creation in South Africa

6 April 2022 6:04 AM

Guest: Alison  Collier | MD at Endeavor South Africa

Wasanga is joined by Alison Collier, MD of Endeavor South Africa, the global organization that supports high-growth entrepreneurship scale globally, is well-positioned to talk about how women-led businesses in the country are leading the way for job creation.  She says that high-growth entrepreneurs are key drivers of job creation and revenue growth.

Health & Wellness: World Health Day 2022: “Our Planet, our Health”

6 April 2022 5:04 AM

Guest: Dana  Govender | Health Promotions Manager at The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa

World Health Day is observed annually on 7 April.  The theme for this year is “Our Planet, our Health”, with the aim of demonstrating the important relationship between climate change, other planetary issues, and “our own health”. The World Health Day estimates that more than 13 million deaths around the world each year are due to avoidable environmental causes, and this includes climate change as one of the biggest health threats facing humanity.


Wasanga is joined by Dana Govender, Health Promotions Manager at the Heart & Stroke Foundation to talk about how we can promote population awareness and the harmful effects of air pollution on cardiovascular health. 

