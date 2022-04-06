Health & Wellness: World Health Day 2022: “Our Planet, our Health”

Guest: Emile Gouws | Founder at I Have A Voice NPO



The month of April is observed as Autism Awareness Month and aims is to take measures to raise awareness about persons with autism throughout the world.





Africa is joined by Emile Gouws, Founder of the NPO I Have a Voice to talk about why he decide to start the NPO. As someone living with Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), he was diagnosed with it at the age of three and half years.





He is a specialist Educator, NEC member of Autism South Africa, Executive Committee member of the Commonwealth Disabled Peoples forum, autism self-advocate and Senior Advisor of ICDL.





He is a final year PhD student sharing experiences as a student on the Autism Spectrum, with the aim to make Universities more inclusive.

