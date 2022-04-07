Finance: Trust Property Control Act of 1988

Guest: Dr Mervin Messias | at Trust and Estate Practitioner
Africa is joined by Dr Mervin Messias, Trust Specialist who joined us last week to talk about the rights of beneficiaries when it comes to settling an estate. Dr Mervin is back to elaborate on something touched on last week, the Property Control Act of 1988.
Guest: Jan De Koning | Editor at Rugby365.Com
Africa is joined by Jan De Koning, Managing Editor Rugby365.com to chat about the DHL Stormers vs the Vodacom Bulls game taking place this Saturday at the Cape Town stadium.
First live sporting event that will have spectators.
Stormers coach John Dobson has made four changes to his starting line-up for Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Bulls in Cape Town.
Kick-off is at 14h00
Guest: Stafanie De Saude-Darbandi, Immigration law expert
Africa is joined by Stafanie De Saude-Darbandi, Immigration law expert to reflect on the issue of immigration in South Africa.
The Department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) minister, Doctor Naledi Pandor, speaking to the media yesterday saying that "violence against foreign nationals cannot be tolerated.
There has been a recent increase in violence against foreign nationals in the country and Dr Pandor, pleading with African countries to strengthen their economies to discourage citizens from migrating as most of the foreign national living here are form neighbouring countries.
Guest: Emile Gouws | Founder at I Have A Voice NPO
The month of April is observed as Autism Awareness Month and aims is to take measures to raise awareness about persons with autism throughout the world.
Africa is joined by Emile Gouws, Founder of the NPO I Have a Voice to talk about why he decide to start the NPO. As someone living with Autism spectrum disorder (ASD), he was diagnosed with it at the age of three and half years.
He is a specialist Educator, NEC member of Autism South Africa, Executive Committee member of the Commonwealth Disabled Peoples forum, autism self-advocate and Senior Advisor of ICDL.
He is a final year PhD student sharing experiences as a student on the Autism Spectrum, with the aim to make Universities more inclusive.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Entries have opened for a variety of open water swimming events aimed at the whole family and, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen gives the lowdown. Tune in to catch the event details, benefits of this fitness fun, and even some insider insights into the kind of training an everyday person like Liezel does for such events.
Guest: Niveshen Govender | CEO at South African Wind Energy Association (SAWEA)
Africa is joined by Niveshen Govender, CEO of the South African Wind Energy Association (SAWEA) to talk about the tender process for new renewable energy projects to start bidding for Window 6 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP).
Independent energy producers can already start throwing their names in the hats as applications opened up yesterday (6 April). The bidding starts nearly six months after the preferred bidders of round five were announced.
Bid window 5 is set to reach financial close at the end of the month.
Guest: Prof Mosa Moshabela | Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal
Africa is joined by Prof Mosa Moshabela, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation at the University Of Kwa-Zulu Natal to discuss the fifth wave and the likelihood of a new variant.
President Cyril Ramaphosa officially ended the national state of disaster along with most of the regulations when he addressed the country on Monday evening. He warned that while the national state of disaster had ended the pandemic was not over and everyone should act with caution.
Experts are saying that South Africans could possibly expect the fifth wave of COVID-19 infections in early May.
Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Join the growing running community in South Africa, by entering the iconic Absa RUN YOUR CITY Series boasting three exhilarating races in three cities in 2022: the Absa RUN YOUR CITY CAPE TOWN 10K (Sunday 15 May), Absa RUN YOUR CITY DURBAN 10K (Sunday 10 July) and Absa RUN YOUR CITY JOBURG 10K (Saturday 24 September). Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing this series and how you can get ready for it.
Guest: Alison Collier | MD at Endeavor South Africa
Wasanga is joined by Alison Collier, MD of Endeavor South Africa, the global organization that supports high-growth entrepreneurship scale globally, is well-positioned to talk about how women-led businesses in the country are leading the way for job creation. She says that high-growth entrepreneurs are key drivers of job creation and revenue growth.
Guest: Dana Govender | Health Promotions Manager at The Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa
World Health Day is observed annually on 7 April. The theme for this year is “Our Planet, our Health”, with the aim of demonstrating the important relationship between climate change, other planetary issues, and “our own health”. The World Health Day estimates that more than 13 million deaths around the world each year are due to avoidable environmental causes, and this includes climate change as one of the biggest health threats facing humanity.
Wasanga is joined by Dana Govender, Health Promotions Manager at the Heart & Stroke Foundation to talk about how we can promote population awareness and the harmful effects of air pollution on cardiovascular health.