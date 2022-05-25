Health & Wellness: Loss of smell long after having COVID-19

Dr Martin Young | Ear, Nose & Throat Surgery (ENT) Specialist at Doctor
Africa chats to Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma, about the AFCON qualifying match between Morocco and Bafana BafanaLISTEN TO PODCAST
After 2 months since the KZN floods, National treasury still has not accessed the R1bn for disaster relief. Africa speaks to Imtiaz Syed is the Party Leader at Active Citizen Coalition to weigh in on the situation.LISTEN TO PODCAST
: Africa speaks to Annaline van der Poel, New Business Manager at Debt Rescue to find out how a debt review can effect your credit recordLISTEN TO PODCAST
This Test-It-Out-Thursday, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen reviewing outdoor pepper spray protection, AND even offering up her tips for outdoor fitness safetyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa chats to Willie Hofmeyr, Former Asset Forfeiture Unit Head at the NPA to see the has adequate resources to prosecute the Guptas, if they arrive on SA soil.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Yesterday the EFF stated that they want Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside with immediate effect, over the controversy surrounding the $4 million robbery at Ramaphosa’s farm. Africa speaks to Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at UCT about the process needed for a president to step asideLISTEN TO PODCAST
Even though women are diagnosed more than men with mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety, men are more likely to die by suicide. Africa speaks to urwyn Mapaling, Clinical Psychologist at SA Depression And Anxiety Group on this pressing issueLISTEN TO PODCAST
If you've always admired how entertainers sweat on-stage and probably tone up and shed calories, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chatting about the Rockout Workout that's bringing the workout perks of music performance to your fitness regiment.Hear all about the rocking workout now!LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gauteng is richest province in the Country, yet 35% of the population is in meagre food insecure. This is according to a study conducted by Dr Adrino Mazenda, Senior Researcher, University of Pretoria and Saul Ngarava, research Fellow in the Risk and Vulnerability Science Centre, University of Fort Hare. Africa chat to Dr Adrino Mazenda about the study.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Following the sentencing of right-wing convicted terrorist Harry Knoesen, Africa chats to Jasmine Opperman, Security Consultant specializing in Extremism and Political Violence to understand what an act of terrorism actually is.LISTEN TO PODCAST