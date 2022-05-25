Bring back the death penalty’ Contralesa president

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller. 9 June 2022 6:52 PM
SA's first electric minibus taxi expected to arrive before the end of 2022 John Maythem is joined by the one of the project’s team leaders, Johan Gilliomee, to discuss the feasibility of the project. 9 June 2022 5:55 PM
President Ramaphosa suspends Public Protector Mkhwebane with immediate effect In a statement on Thursday, the president said this was “in accordance with section 194 (3)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic... 9 June 2022 5:23 PM
'People don't care about squabbles': Ramaphosa dismisses EFF's Parly disruptions Two EFF members were ordered from the House amid a chaotic start to the sitting, which saw Ramaphosa’s speech delayed by an hour. 9 June 2022 4:41 PM
EFF MPs disrupt Ramaphosa's budget vote, calling him a 'criminal' The EFF had earlier vowed to object to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presence in the chamber, saying he was facing criminal allegati... 9 June 2022 3:08 PM
How will the 'Farmgate scandal' affect the image of Ramaphosa and ANC? Clement Manyathela spoke to Eyewitness News senior political reporter Tshidi Madia and News24 political and financial journalist C... 9 June 2022 12:24 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results. 9 June 2022 7:56 PM
VIDEO: How to say 'hello' and 'thank you' in sign language Pippa Hudson spoke to Western Cape Director of Deaf SA Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed about how this will benefit the deaf community. 9 June 2022 8:11 PM
SA closer to return to F1 racing calendar? Zain Johnson speaks to motorsport journalist, Hendrik Verwoerd, about the possibility of Formula 1 racing returning to South Afric... 9 June 2022 7:20 AM
Ledwaba's court application against Safa seeks to limit presidential terms Ria Ledwaba has decided to file a court application against SAFA's presidential elections. 8 June 2022 4:12 PM
Surfs up for SA junior team after bronze medal win at ISA championship Pippa Hudson speaks to Robin de Kock, general manager at Surfing South Africa, about the team's success in El Salvador 6 June 2022 6:11 PM
[WATCH] Happy Bear-thday your Royal Highness! When Elizabeth met Paddington... Paddington Bear joined the Queen for afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the head royal's Platinum Jubilee. 6 June 2022 1:04 PM
'Listing Cape Town' brings the city's most luxurious homes to our screens Nico Nel, producer of Listing Cape Town and Saadiq Effendi, one of the featured real estate agents, join Pippa Hudson to discuss t... 3 June 2022 5:56 PM
Testifying against your ex: What evidence are you bringing to court? The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial inspired Carl and Zoë to ask listeners what they would do if they testified against an ex. 1 June 2022 6:36 AM
Stellenbosch man awarded in London for saving life of woman drowning in Thames Pippa Hudson interviews Brandon Visser. 9 June 2022 4:41 PM
Ukraine to legalise dagga: 'We understand the effect of war on mental health' The war-torn country's Health Minister on Tuesday said his government is backing a bill that would legalise dagga for medicinal us... 9 June 2022 12:45 PM
Experimental rectal cancer drug showing positive results in the U.S John Maytham speaks to Medical Oncologist Dr. Georgia Demetriou to discuss the clinical trial that took place in New York. 8 June 2022 5:57 PM
Nigerian church massacre: 'survivors say they will take years to recover' Africa Report correspondent Leanne de Bassompierre highlights key issues making news on the continent. 7 June 2022 12:45 PM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
Gas is the transition that allows us to get to things such as hydrogen - Dames Brian Dames shares a vision for renewable energy with Bruce Whitfield, suggesting gas is a necessary energy source path to follow. 26 May 2022 11:17 AM
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better? Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week. 8 June 2022 9:31 PM
Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show. 8 June 2022 9:12 PM
You have be cold-hearted to not support idea of basic income grant – Whitfield The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. 8 June 2022 1:59 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Bring back the death penalty’ Contralesa president

25 May 2022 5:26 AM

Kgoshi Mathuba Mokoena, President of Contralesa | 


AFCON qualifiers: Morocco v Bafana Bafana

9 June 2022 10:06 AM

Africa chats to Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma, about the AFCON qualifying match between Morocco and Bafana Bafana

R1bn disaster relief for KZN still not accessed, Godongwana accepts no responsibility

9 June 2022 5:25 AM

After 2 months since the KZN floods, National treasury still has not accessed the R1bn  for disaster relief. Africa speaks to Imtiaz Syed is the Party Leader at Active Citizen Coalition to weigh in on the situation. 

What happens to your credit scare after undergoing debt review?

9 June 2022 5:20 AM

: Africa speaks to Annaline van der Poel, New Business Manager at Debt Rescue to find out how a debt review can effect your credit record

Fitness & Safety: Testing an Outdoor Pepper Spray Protection

9 June 2022 5:15 AM

This Test-It-Out-Thursday, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen reviewing outdoor pepper spray protection, AND even offering up her tips for outdoor fitness safety

Does the NPA have the resources to prosecute the Guptas should they be extradited?

8 June 2022 5:59 AM

Africa chats to Willie Hofmeyr, Former Asset Forfeiture Unit Head at the NPA to see the has adequate resources to prosecute the Guptas, if they arrive on SA soil.  

EFF calls for Ramaphosa to step aside – What does the law say?

8 June 2022 5:48 AM

Yesterday the EFF stated that they want Cyril Ramaphosa to step aside with immediate effect, over the controversy surrounding the $4 million robbery at Ramaphosa’s farm. Africa speaks to Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law at UCT about the process needed for a president to step aside

Wellness Wednesday - Men 5 times more likely to die by suicide than women

8 June 2022 5:03 AM

Even though women are diagnosed more than men with mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety, men are more likely to die by suicide. Africa speaks to urwyn Mapaling, Clinical Psychologist at SA Depression And Anxiety Group on this pressing issue

The Rockout Drumming Workout

8 June 2022 4:54 AM

If you've always admired how entertainers sweat on-stage and probably tone up and shed calories, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen chatting about the Rockout Workout that's bringing the workout perks of music performance to your fitness regiment.Hear all about the rocking workout now!

What’s driving hunger in Gauteng, South Africa’s economic power house

7 June 2022 6:03 AM

Gauteng is richest province in the Country, yet 35% of the population is in meagre food insecure. This is according to a study conducted by Dr Adrino Mazenda, Senior Researcher, University of Pretoria and  Saul Ngarava, research Fellow in the Risk and Vulnerability Science Centre, University of Fort Hare. Africa chat to Dr Adrino Mazenda about the study.

Defining terroirism: Harry Knoesen found guilty of planning to overthrow the government

7 June 2022 5:30 AM

Following the sentencing of right-wing convicted terrorist Harry Knoesen, Africa chats to Jasmine Opperman, Security Consultant specializing in Extremism and Political Violence to understand what an act of terrorism actually is. 

Trending

President Ramaphosa suspends Public Protector Mkhwebane with immediate effect

Local

[PIC, VIDS] Table View and Lourensford fires: 'Fresh crews coming in at 9am'

Local

Stellenbosch man awarded in London for saving life of woman drowning in Thames

Local World

After reapplying for SRD grant, beneficiaries say they've not been paid

Local

EWN Highlights

Teen admits stabbing girlfriend to death in France

9 June 2022 8:22 PM

Firefighters continue to battle Lourensford Farm blaze

9 June 2022 8:12 PM

Life sentence for father who murdered 8-month-old daughter

9 June 2022 7:46 PM

