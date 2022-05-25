SA’s electricity industry crippled by cable theft - Who is to blame?

Donald Mackay, Metal Recyclers Association of SA Trade adviser
Gauteng is richest province in the Country, yet 35% of the population is in meagre food insecure. This is according to a study conducted by Dr Adrino Mazenda, Senior Researcher, University of Pretoria and Saul Ngarava, research Fellow in the Risk and Vulnerability Science Centre, University of Fort Hare. Africa chat to Dr Adrino Mazenda about the study.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Following the sentencing of right-wing convicted terrorist Harry Knoesen, Africa chats to Jasmine Opperman, Security Consultant specializing in Extremism and Political Violence to understand what an act of terrorism actually is.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gary Corin, MD at Specialised Exhibitions, the company that is organising Hostex, Africa's food, drink & hospitality trade expo talks to Africa about trends and challenges facing the hospitality industryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen is so motivated by this weeks inspiring story scoop.Tune in as she discusses the "Climb4TheDeaf Challenge" being taken up by a foundation dedicated to changing lives in the deaf community, and evolving the hearing and deaf communities relationship for the better. Don't miss this!LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa is joined by Verlie Oosthuizen, Partner and Head of Social Media Law at Shepstone & Wylie Attorneys to talk about the WhatsApp texts that can get you into trouble at the office.
More people are choosing to continue working remotely which means WhatsApp is being used more as a medium of communication with your boss and colleagues.
Africa is joined former South African Police Officer turned Junior Associate Attorney at Barnard Incorporated Attorneys, Gabriël Smit to talk about if there is an obligation to report a crime in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa is joined by Rowan Alexandra, Director of Alexander Swart Property to talk about whether show houses are still an effective selling tool when it comes to selling your house..
Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has a fun and inspiring story to tune in for, involving synchronized swimming, a European Championship, and two incredible South African athletes. Don't miss more on Artistic Mixed Duet Ayrton Sweeney and Laura StrugnellLISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa is joined by Bruce Davidson, Tennis analyst and Executive Chairman of the BLD
Group to preview the tennis French Open final taking place this weekend.
Guest: Theuns du Buisson | Economic Researcher at Solidarity UnionLISTEN TO PODCAST