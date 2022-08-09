Travel & Tourism: Lebo's Soweto Backpackers

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Car Talk
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ernest Page Motoring Journalist
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 16:20
A ‘Reversible’ Form of Death? Scientists Revive Cells in Dead Pigs’ Organs.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Robert Porte
Today at 17:45
The expert guide to tackling procrastination
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Fuschia Sirois
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town buckles under service delivery pressure due to urbanisation Refilwe Moloto spoke to the City of Cape Town executive mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis and independent city strategist Jodi Allemeier a... 10 August 2022 11:21 AM
CoCT looks to boost motorsport with new lease for Killarney Raceway The recommendation to approve another lease must still be tabled at a full council meeting for a final decision next week. 10 August 2022 8:46 AM
Cape Town residents must start recycling water, suggests expert Refilwe Moloto spoke to a researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group, Dr Peter Johnston, to get a better understanding of... 10 August 2022 8:37 AM
View all Local
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
For many women in SA, keeping a job more important than asking for higher pay Motheo Khoaripe talks to unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) about the gender pay gap in South Africa. 9 August 2022 8:11 PM
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits South Africa Research fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue, Sanusha Naidu, chats to John about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visi... 8 August 2022 4:53 PM
View all Politics
What the Mango licence suspension means for SA's airline industry Refilwe Moloto speaks to aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele about the latest blow dealt to the aviation sector, now that low-cost... 10 August 2022 11:18 AM
Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds. 9 August 2022 9:44 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
View all Business
All you need to know about renewing your SA passport Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape District Coordinator at Department of Home Affairs, Sam Plaatjies, about all you need to kno... 10 August 2022 9:38 AM
Startup's mobile ads deliver R3.5m in extra cash for delivery bike drivers Motheo Khoaripe interviews Jon Berkowitz, co-founder and director of MotionAds. 9 August 2022 9:44 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowne... 10 August 2022 9:07 AM
'There's a lack of women coaches in SA sports' John Perlman spoke to the chief director for Maties Sport at Stellenbosch University, Ilhaam Groenewald, to reflect on female athl... 10 August 2022 6:32 AM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
View all Sport
The incredible story of Eleanor Kasrils, from pages of a book to a play Lester Kiewit chats to speaks to activist, author and former minister of intelligence services, Ronnie Kasrils. 9 August 2022 2:05 PM
Late Bloomer! Delayed winter rains could make for bright Cape wildflower season Pippa Hudson speaks to horticultural consultant Cherise Viljoen about the 2022 Cape West Coast wildflower season. 8 August 2022 3:13 PM
US diva Karyn White heading to CPT for all-white themed Women's Month concert American soul superstar Karyn White has announced she'll be performing two dates in South Africa at the end of August. 8 August 2022 1:37 PM
View all Entertainment
Worst rainfall in 80 years floods Seoul in South Korea: 'And it keeps on coming' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 August 2022 10:14 AM
Is USA looking to Africa to find allies in new Cold War? Dr Bob Wekesa, director of the African Center for the Study of the United States at Wits, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the signi... 9 August 2022 10:47 AM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
View all World
Kenya decides: 'A unique presidential election, also a bit soap opera-esque' Insights from analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director, Signal Risk) on The Money Show's Africa Business Focus. 9 August 2022 8:57 PM
Kenya hours away from crucial presidential election Lester Kiewit interviews the BBC’s Rich Preston. 8 August 2022 9:20 PM
SA passport the 3rd best in Africa (based on places you can visit visa-free) South Africa is ranked 55th globally. Bruce Whitfield interviews Jaco Maritz, Editor-in-chief of 'How we made it in Africa'. 2 August 2022 7:48 PM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
Cellphone contracts: 'DON'T agree to any changes on a call with telesales agent' Wendy Knowler relates the nightmare experiences of clients apparently misled about upgrades - on The Money Show 4 August 2022 7:40 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Travel & Tourism: Lebo's Soweto Backpackers

Travel & Tourism: Lebo's Soweto Backpackers

9 August 2022 5:28 AM

Africa is joined by Khomotso Kgomo, General Manager at Lebo's Soweto Backpackers to talk about what they have to offer local and international tourist visiting the area.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Concern over the training of nurses in South Africa

10 August 2022 6:02 AM

Africa is joined by Rich Sicina Ge, President of the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union the obstacles stalling the training of nurses in South AfricaYoung Nurses Indaba Trade Union says legal and regulatory obstacles are stalling the training of qualified nurses in South Africa – something the country can ill afford.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Basic water services in SA are in decay after years of progress' says researcher

10 August 2022 5:29 AM

Africa is joined by Anja Du Plessis, Associate Professor and Research Specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management at UNISA to talk about how basic water services in SA are in decay after years of progress.


Anja says that the country has made significant progress since 1996 in expanding water services, especially within the disadvantaged and vulnerable communities and rural areas. 
But inequality in access to basic services is still a reality

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness: Organ Donor Month

10 August 2022 5:08 AM

The month of August is observed as Organ Donor Month, with the aim is raise awareness about donation.

Africa is joined by Alice Vosloo, two-time double lung transplant survivor to talk about the importance of organ donation and how you can go register and help save someone's life.

By becoming an organ and tissue donor, one person has the potential to save nearly 50 lives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: Yoga or Pilates, what you need to know

10 August 2022 5:07 AM

Africa is joined by Dominique Rowberry, Yoga Instructor at Anahata Yoga to talk about the health benefits of Yoga and Pilates.

Fitness experts say that even though they're similar in some ways, there are key differences.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis: Is South Africa on the brink of anarchy?

9 August 2022 5:35 AM

Africa is joined by Helmoed Heitman, Military and Defense Analyst to talk about whether or not South Africa is on the brink of anarchy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness: fitness advice/tips for women who just had a baby and want to start working out

9 August 2022 5:17 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Commonwealth Games Wrap

8 August 2022 11:16 AM

Africa is joined by Wesley Botton, Senior sports writer at The Citizen to talk about the memorable moments at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The closing ceremony will wrap up two weeks of epic sporting competition.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis: US secretary of state Antony Blinken visit to South Africa

8 August 2022 5:27 AM

Africa is joined by Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert to talk about the US secretary of state Antony Blinken visit to South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property: Approved plans and property sales

8 August 2022 5:07 AM

Africa is joined by Pearl Scheltema, CEO at Ftzanne Estates to talk about what you need to know if you are looking into selling your property or purchasing. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

What the Mango licence suspension means for SA's airline industry

Business

Cape Town residents must start recycling water, suggests expert

Local

'SA's decade's old water infrastructure continues to fail'

Local

EWN Highlights

Staple foods vanish from tables as Zimbabweans battle hyperinflation

10 August 2022 10:46 AM

Experts see inflation reprieve in America

10 August 2022 10:25 AM

Mkhwebane impeachment inquiry set to resume on Wednesday

10 August 2022 9:51 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA