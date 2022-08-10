'Basic water services in SA are in decay after years of progress' says researcher

Africa is joined by Anja Du Plessis, Associate Professor and Research Specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management at UNISA to talk about how basic water services in SA are in decay after years of progress.
Anja says that the country has made significant progress since 1996 in expanding water services, especially within the disadvantaged and vulnerable communities and rural areas.
But inequality in access to basic services is still a reality
Africa is joined by Rich Sicina Ge, President of the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union the obstacles stalling the training of nurses in South AfricaYoung Nurses Indaba Trade Union says legal and regulatory obstacles are stalling the training of qualified nurses in South Africa – something the country can ill afford.
The month of August is observed as Organ Donor Month, with the aim is raise awareness about donation.
Africa is joined by Alice Vosloo, two-time double lung transplant survivor to talk about the importance of organ donation and how you can go register and help save someone's life.
By becoming an organ and tissue donor, one person has the potential to save nearly 50 lives.
Africa is joined by Dominique Rowberry, Yoga Instructor at Anahata Yoga to talk about the health benefits of Yoga and Pilates.
Fitness experts say that even though they're similar in some ways, there are key differences.
Africa is joined by Helmoed Heitman, Military and Defense Analyst to talk about whether or not South Africa is on the brink of anarchy.
Africa is joined by Khomotso Kgomo, General Manager at Lebo's Soweto Backpackers to talk about what they have to offer local and international tourist visiting the area.
Africa is joined by Wesley Botton, Senior sports writer at The Citizen to talk about the memorable moments at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The closing ceremony will wrap up two weeks of epic sporting competition.
Africa is joined by Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert to talk about the US secretary of state Antony Blinken visit to South Africa.
Africa is joined by Pearl Scheltema, CEO at Ftzanne Estates to talk about what you need to know if you are looking into selling your property or purchasing.