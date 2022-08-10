Concern over the training of nurses in South Africa

Africa is joined by Rich Sicina Ge, President of the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union the obstacles stalling the training of nurses in South AfricaYoung Nurses Indaba Trade Union says legal and regulatory obstacles are stalling the training of qualified nurses in South Africa – something the country can ill afford.
Africa is joined by Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma to talk about the start of the PSL season.
Africa is joined by Jacolize Meiring, Senior Researcher Head: Personal Finance Research Unit at Bureau of Market Research (BMR) to talk about their research on personal income estimates for South Africa between 2011 - 2022.The Bureau of Market Research (BMR) found that personal income distribution in the country largely remains skewed and continues to worsen inequality.
Africa is joined by Shakir Baker, Operations Manager and Media liaison at Baitul Haleema 'BH' Orphanage to talk about the work they do and how you can help.
Every Friday, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the lead on all the fun and functional fitness events happening near you. Tune in to find out more about the upcoming fitness in your area.. Liezel has it all. Tune in to find out more about these events
Africa is joined by Saret Knoetze, Public Relations Manager at Transnet to talk about how an illegal fitting discovered on Transnet's fuel pipeline between Jameson Park and Alrode in Gauteng over the weekend caused a leak that left emergency workers fighting to contain the spread of a pool of diesel, water and sewerage
Africa is joined by Ellen Mokau, Co-founder at Women In Stokvel to talk about how stokvels can help you save and make money. Stokvels form part of the backbone of many South African communities. However, these stokvels have focused primarily on consumption-based spendings such as groceries, short-term loans, and burials.
One comrades marathon is enough for some, but not for a seasoned Runner that's sprinted into our resident fitness enthusiasts' radar. Tune in as Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses Mike Sewell's ambitious goal to run 20 Comrades Marathons in 20 Days and find out just what kind of preparation and challenges are involved.
Africa is joined by Anja Du Plessis, Associate Professor and Research Specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management at UNISA to talk about how basic water services in SA are in decay after years of progress.
Anja says that the country has made significant progress since 1996 in expanding water services, especially within the disadvantaged and vulnerable communities and rural areas.
But inequality in access to basic services is still a reality
The month of August is observed as Organ Donor Month, with the aim is raise awareness about donation.
Africa is joined by Alice Vosloo, two-time double lung transplant survivor to talk about the importance of organ donation and how you can go register and help save someone's life.
By becoming an organ and tissue donor, one person has the potential to save nearly 50 lives.