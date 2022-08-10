Concern over the training of nurses in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:35
Snow this weekend?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Richard Le Sueur
Today at 15:40
Our Burning Planet - Deadly pollution
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tembile Sgqolane | Daily Maverick Reporter
Today at 15:50
The reopening of the Khayelitsha cervical cancer screening project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lynette Denny
Today at 16:05
Zama zamas just one part of a multibillion-rand organised crime economy that threatens SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Julian Rademeyer
Today at 16:20
John Maytham Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Ace Magashule loss at the Con Court
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:45
"What It Was" Benjamin Fisher
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Benjamin Fisher
'Mkhwebane's Vrede Dairy probe could prove she shielded implicated politicians' Refilwe Moloto speaks to News24's parliamentary reporter, Jan Gerber, about some of the bombshells dropped in the Section 194 inqu... 12 August 2022 11:02 AM
Licensing Council gives SAA 90 days to reveal Takatso equity ownership details Refilwe Moloto spoke to aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele to shed light on the South African Airways and Takatso Consortium deal.... 12 August 2022 10:38 AM
Chill out: Temperatures to drop as double cold front to hit SA over weekend The SA Weather Service has warned that South Africans can expect very cold temperatures, as well as wet and windy conditions. 12 August 2022 8:48 AM
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for su... 11 August 2022 7:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: South Africa’s MO is to react - not act before the crisis erupts Government seems to never act in a preventative or cautionary manner, but is instead constantly reactionary, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 August 2022 5:59 AM
Politricking with Tshidi Madia: Zille should've been more circumspect - Gana Former DA member Makashule Gana has suggested its federal council chairperson Helen Zille should have been more circumspect, befor... 10 August 2022 8:12 PM
75% of South Africans earn 11% of the country's income, study finds Africa Melane spoke Jacolize Meiring, head of the Personal Finance Research Unit at the University of South Africa about personal... 12 August 2022 8:04 AM
'Who'd have imagined a fight over Telkom!' Rain upsets buyout talks with MTN Bruce Whitfield interviews TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about Rain's plans for a merger with Telkom. 11 August 2022 9:51 PM
Drop in mining output shows crippling cost of load shedding for SA economy Bruce Whitfield talks to Thanda Sithole, senior economist at FNB, about the latest mining and manufacturing stats. 11 August 2022 8:39 PM
Philippi East Public Library more than just a place to get books Refilwe Moloto speaks to librarian-in-charge at Philippi East Public Library, Lawrence Mkenpane, and why the local community loves... 12 August 2022 11:28 AM
How can a Bokashi system help your home become more sustainable? Pippa Hudson spoke to Circular Homes founder, Natashia de Wet, about creating sustainable flower and vegetable gardens to help the... 12 August 2022 6:24 AM
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to treat yourself this Women's Month Whether you’re celebrating being a woman, or you're looking to spoil the special women in your life, here are our top pick of ways... 12 August 2022 6:22 AM
Supa Piet set to defend his Para-cycling World Championships title Pieter du Preez won the gold medal in the men’s H1 cycling time trial at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last year. 11 August 2022 11:49 AM
Calls for better protection of rugby players from head trauma & related injuries Lester Kiewit interviews orthopaedic surgeon Professor John Fairclough and physiotherapist Megyn Robertson. 10 August 2022 3:07 PM
'One of the greatest': Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen's contribution to cricket Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwe cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world renowne... 10 August 2022 9:07 AM
Newly-engaged Amy Jones prepares to take her talent to global stage at UK gig Jones and her fiance/manager Lee Wilcox arrived in the UK earlier this week, ahead of Jones' headline performance on Saturday. 10 August 2022 2:03 PM
90s club diva Sybil 'good and ready' to perform in Cape Town after Covid delay A host of local supporting acts will join the US songstress on stage next month, including Amy Jones and Claire Phillips. 10 August 2022 11:53 AM
'I feel so empty' - Singer Craig Lucas opens up about mental health struggles The Voice singer shared a candid post on Instagram on Sunday about his mental health challenges. 10 August 2022 11:47 AM
[WATCH] Insanely overcrowded Chinese water park stuns the internet Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 11 August 2022 3:18 PM
The Rhine runs dry amid sweltering heat and extreme drought Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Keith Walker. 11 August 2022 1:34 PM
US inflation eases 'but you're still looking at successive rate hikes' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 10 August 2022 8:07 PM
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
Why Russian foreign minster Sergey Lavrov visited Africa Refilwe Moloto speaks to professor emeritus and senior research fellow at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Prof Irina Filatova, ab... 11 August 2022 12:34 PM
Sokkie or Amapiano? New Nissan Navara matches your musical tastes to your drive 'Another magically South African campaign.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane. 10 August 2022 6:20 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] The problem of our diminishing attention span - how do we fix it? Vestact's Paul Theron reviews "Stolen Focus: Why You Can't Pay Attention - and How to Think Deeply Again" on The Money Show. 9 August 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] South African All Blacks supporters, why are you so quiet now? The Springboks are winning back South African All Blacks supporters. Why now? Things that make you go hmmm… 8 August 2022 4:55 PM
Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Concern over the training of nurses in South Africa

Concern over the training of nurses in South Africa

10 August 2022 6:02 AM

Africa is joined by Rich Sicina Ge, President of the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union the obstacles stalling the training of nurses in South AfricaYoung Nurses Indaba Trade Union says legal and regulatory obstacles are stalling the training of qualified nurses in South Africa – something the country can ill afford.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Start of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season

12 August 2022 6:04 AM

Africa is joined by Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma to talk about the start of the PSL season. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Personal income distribution in the country largely remains skewed' says The Bureau of Market Research (BMR)

12 August 2022 5:27 AM

Africa is joined by Jacolize Meiring, Senior Researcher Head: Personal Finance Research Unit at Bureau of Market Research (BMR) to talk about their research on personal income estimates for South Africa between 2011 - 2022.The Bureau of Market Research (BMR) found that personal income distribution in the country largely remains skewed and continues to worsen inequality.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bait Haleema Sa'adiya Child and Youth Care Centre

12 August 2022 5:10 AM

Africa is joined by Shakir Baker, Operations Manager and Media liaison at Baitul Haleema 'BH' Orphanage to talk about the work they do and how you can help.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Friday: Diarize these Fun and Functional Fitness Events

12 August 2022 5:07 AM

Every Friday, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the lead on all the fun and functional fitness events happening near you. Tune in to find out more about the upcoming fitness in your area.. Liezel has it all. Tune in to find out more about these events

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Explainer - fuel theft incident at Transnet

11 August 2022 5:48 AM

Africa is joined by Saret Knoetze, Public Relations Manager at Transnet to talk about how an illegal fitting discovered on Transnet's fuel pipeline between Jameson Park and Alrode in Gauteng over the weekend caused a leak that left emergency workers fighting to contain the spread of a pool of diesel, water and sewerage

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance Feature: How stokvels can help you save and make money

11 August 2022 5:39 AM

Africa is joined by Ellen Mokau, Co-founder at Women In Stokvel to talk about how stokvels can help you save and make money. Stokvels form part of the backbone of many South African communities. However, these stokvels have focused primarily on consumption-based spendings such as groceries, short-term loans, and burials. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitness Feat With Purpose: 20/20 Fitness Vision for Runner Aiming For 20 Comrades Marathons in 20 Days

11 August 2022 5:33 AM

One comrades marathon is enough for some, but not for a seasoned Runner that's sprinted into our resident fitness enthusiasts' radar. Tune in as Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses Mike Sewell's ambitious goal to run 20 Comrades Marathons in 20 Days and find out just what kind of preparation and challenges are involved. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Basic water services in SA are in decay after years of progress' says researcher

10 August 2022 5:29 AM

Africa is joined by Anja Du Plessis, Associate Professor and Research Specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management at UNISA to talk about how basic water services in SA are in decay after years of progress.


Anja says that the country has made significant progress since 1996 in expanding water services, especially within the disadvantaged and vulnerable communities and rural areas. 
But inequality in access to basic services is still a reality

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness: Organ Donor Month

10 August 2022 5:08 AM

The month of August is observed as Organ Donor Month, with the aim is raise awareness about donation.

Africa is joined by Alice Vosloo, two-time double lung transplant survivor to talk about the importance of organ donation and how you can go register and help save someone's life.

By becoming an organ and tissue donor, one person has the potential to save nearly 50 lives.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

