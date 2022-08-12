Fitness Friday: Diarize these Fun and Functional Fitness Events

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Shanawaaz Asghar (6) kidnapping: 'The mother is totally frantic' There is still no sign of 6-year-old Shanawaaz Asghar, who was abducted at gunpoint outside his home in Kensington on Wednesday. 18 August 2022 10:46 AM
R624? SRD grant means test needs to be higher, says local think tank Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu on Tuesday gazetted new regulations to increase the income threshold of the SRD grant. 18 August 2022 10:44 AM
Baby, it's cold outside! But why SO cold? An expert explains... It might feel extraordinarily cold at the moment, but climatologist Francois Engelbrecht says it's what's to be expected. 18 August 2022 9:59 AM
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Land Bank refutes allegations of 'orchestrated attack' on farmers to save itself Bruce Whitfield gets input from both the Southern African Agri Initiative's Dr Theo de Jager and the Land Bank's Sydney Soundy. 17 August 2022 7:34 PM
ANC ordered to pay back the money - R86m in staff provident fund contributions Bruce Whitfield talks to Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, about the ANC arrears. 17 August 2022 7:11 PM
SA at risk of being grey-listed by FATF. Here's why it's bad for the economy Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has issued a warning that the country is at risk of being grey-listed. 18 August 2022 10:23 AM
What it takes to succeed as an e-commerce business in booming township economy Bruce Whitfield talks to Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director at online shopping service Yebo Fresh. 17 August 2022 10:12 PM
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show. 17 August 2022 9:18 PM
What it takes to succeed as an e-commerce business in booming township economy Bruce Whitfield talks to Lerato Ramollo, Commercial Director at online shopping service Yebo Fresh. 17 August 2022 10:12 PM
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show. 17 August 2022 9:18 PM
7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money Before investing a cent, ask these seven questions. 17 August 2022 3:43 PM
SABC pays nothing to broadcast English football. Sports economist explains how Lester Kiewit interviewed sports economist Nqobili Ndlovu. 15 August 2022 2:22 PM
Pilot Joggie Zeuner on Ellis Park flyover ahead of Bok-All Blacks clash What went into planning that Boeing flyover at Ellis Park over the weekend? 15 August 2022 11:43 AM
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would s... 13 August 2022 2:13 PM
Fiona Ramsay shares her money lessons - from the Girl Guides to Hollywood stars Acclaimed actor and international voice coach Fiona Ramsay shares her money beliefs on The Money Show. 17 August 2022 9:18 PM
Mariah Carey is trying to trademark the term 'Queen of Christmas' "Christmas is not meant to be owned," said Elizabeth Chan, a Christmas singer fighting against Carey’s trademark application. 17 August 2022 4:12 PM
US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building. 13 August 2022 3:02 PM
Human remains, possibly from many victims, found in suitcases bought at auction Human body parts, possibly from multiple victims, were found in suitcases a New Zealand family bought at an auction in Auckland. 17 August 2022 1:27 PM
'Self-driving' BMW veers into oncoming traffic, causing death and a mass pile-up BMW has denied police reports that the vehicle was completely self-driving. 17 August 2022 10:15 AM
South Africa should follow in Scotland's footsteps to provide free sanitary wear The Scottish Period Products Act 2021 means that local authorities and education providers in the country have a legal duty to pro... 17 August 2022 9:58 AM
[LISTEN] How do people in Zimbabwe feel about the end of the exemption permit? Lester Kiewit interviews Zimbabwean Khanyile Mlotshwa, a PhD candidate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, to get his opinion on t... 16 August 2022 11:30 PM
“Farm to fork” never looked this good Investment experts from Absa share their predicted agricultural investment trends for the rest of 2022. 16 August 2022 10:12 AM
'Africa does not belong to the US, Russia, or China' Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Andre Thomashausen, an international law expert at Unisa. 16 August 2022 6:19 AM
MANDY WIENER: A Marikana apology from Ramaphosa – why it hasn’t happened Journalist, author, and radio presenter Mandy Wiener analyses possible reasons President Ramaphosa has not aplogised for Marikana. 18 August 2022 6:00 AM
Still 'grand' and 'old', but is Cape Town's Mount Nelson Hotel still a lady?! Bruce Whitfield and Oresti Patricios (CEO, Ornico Group) discuss how 'the Nellie' got an advertising slogan so badly wrong. 16 August 2022 9:47 PM
'The Man Who Broke Capitalism': GE's Welch started trend of huge CEO salaries TomorrowToday's Graeme Codrington reviews 'The Man Who Broke Capitalism', the story of former General Electric CEO Jack Welch. 16 August 2022 7:17 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Fitness Friday: Diarize these Fun and Functional Fitness Events

Fitness Friday: Diarize these Fun and Functional Fitness Events

12 August 2022 5:07 AM

Every Friday, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the lead on all the fun and functional fitness events happening near you. Tune in to find out more about the upcoming fitness in your area.. Liezel has it all. Tune in to find out more about these events


Are we seeing a surge in children being kidnapped?

18 August 2022 7:35 AM

Guest: Bianca Van Aswegen | National case officer at Missing Children SA

Africa is joined by Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator at Missing Children South Africa to talk about if we're seeing a surge in children being kidnapped.


This comes after the news broke yesterday of a 6-year-old boy that has been kidnapped in Kensington, Cape Town. It's reported that two suspicious vehicles were spotted near but not at the boy's school on Wednesday morning. Police have told Eyewitness News that six suspects fled the area and that no one's been arrested as yet. 

EXPLAINER - 'Grey Listing' what it means

18 August 2022 7:32 AM

Guest: Jannie Rossouw | School of Economic and Business Sciences at Wits Business School (WBS)

Africa is joined by Prof Jannie Rossouw, School of Economic and Business Sciences at Wits Business School to talk about what 'grey listing' means and how it affects South Africans. The Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago put out a stern warning that the threat of the country possibly being grey listed, should be taken very seriously.


The Governor presented the Reserve Bank’s annual report to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance yesterday.

Finance Feature: Carpooling might not be a good idea... What your insurance says about this

18 August 2022 7:26 AM

Guest: Eugene Herbert - CEO of Masterdrive

Africa is joined by Eugene Herbert, CEO of Masterdrive to talk about how Carpooling might not be a good idea in the long run. 


Eugene says that most if not all insurance policies have limitations that could result in the outcome of a claim if you are not complying with the contract. 

Fitness: How to pack a nutritionally balanced lunchbox and the benefit of it

18 August 2022 7:21 AM

Guest: Cally Frost | Registered Dietitian  at Nutritional Solutions

Africa is joined by Cally Frost, Registered Dietitian at Nutritional Solutions in Bryanston to talk about how to pack a nutritionally balanced lunchbox and its benefit of it.
Nutritionists agree that having a nutritionally balanced lunchbox helps sustain energy levels throughout the day and it does not have to be boring or taste like cardboard.

#Marikana - only two Farlam Commission recommendations implemented 10 years later

17 August 2022 6:31 AM

Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

Africa is joined by Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis to talk about why only two Farlam Commission recommendations were implemented 10 years later


Eldred says that the issue is that we need to do more than demand the implementation of a bunch of recommendations. Even if all of it was implemented, the South African Police Service (SAPS) would not necessarily have been any different today

Fitness: How fit are you? these steps will help you find out

17 August 2022 5:40 AM

Kieran  Evans |  at Personal Trainer 

Health Feature: Organ Donation Awareness Month

17 August 2022 5:39 AM

Samantha Nicholls | Executive Director at Organ Donor Foundation 

#Marikana, ten years later...

16 August 2022 6:17 AM

Thabang  Maluleka | General Secretary at Marikana Community Unemployment Forum | 

What #Marikana taught us

16 August 2022 5:53 AM

Africa is joined by Dr Crispen Chinguno (PhD) Senior Lecturer: Sociology and Chair Postgraduate Studies at the Sol Plaaitjie university to talk about the future of mining in South Africa and what lessons we can learn from the Marikana Massacre

Jacob Zuma follow up

16 August 2022 5:27 AM

Benedict Phiri | MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel 

