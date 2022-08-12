Fitness Friday: Diarize these Fun and Functional Fitness Events

Every Friday, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the lead on all the fun and functional fitness events happening near you. Tune in to find out more about the upcoming fitness in your area.. Liezel has it all. Tune in to find out more about these events
Guest: Bianca Van Aswegen | National case officer at Missing Children SA
Africa is joined by Bianca van Aswegen, National Coordinator at Missing Children South Africa to talk about if we're seeing a surge in children being kidnapped.
This comes after the news broke yesterday of a 6-year-old boy that has been kidnapped in Kensington, Cape Town. It's reported that two suspicious vehicles were spotted near but not at the boy's school on Wednesday morning. Police have told Eyewitness News that six suspects fled the area and that no one's been arrested as yet.
Guest: Jannie Rossouw | School of Economic and Business Sciences at Wits Business School (WBS)
Africa is joined by Prof Jannie Rossouw, School of Economic and Business Sciences at Wits Business School to talk about what 'grey listing' means and how it affects South Africans. The Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago put out a stern warning that the threat of the country possibly being grey listed, should be taken very seriously.
The Governor presented the Reserve Bank’s annual report to Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance yesterday.
Guest: Eugene Herbert - CEO of Masterdrive
Africa is joined by Eugene Herbert, CEO of Masterdrive to talk about how Carpooling might not be a good idea in the long run.
Eugene says that most if not all insurance policies have limitations that could result in the outcome of a claim if you are not complying with the contract.
Guest: Cally Frost | Registered Dietitian at Nutritional Solutions
Africa is joined by Cally Frost, Registered Dietitian at Nutritional Solutions in Bryanston to talk about how to pack a nutritionally balanced lunchbox and its benefit of it.
Nutritionists agree that having a nutritionally balanced lunchbox helps sustain energy levels throughout the day and it does not have to be boring or taste like cardboard.
Guest: Eldred De Klerk | Senior policing and Social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
Africa is joined by Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing and social conflict specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis to talk about why only two Farlam Commission recommendations were implemented 10 years later
Eldred says that the issue is that we need to do more than demand the implementation of a bunch of recommendations. Even if all of it was implemented, the South African Police Service (SAPS) would not necessarily have been any different today
