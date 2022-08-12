Start of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
City of Cape Town to implement water management process for excessive users A warning letter will be issued after two consecutive months of excessive usage, and restriction will happen in the third month sh... 14 August 2022 9:30 AM
Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA Watch the heartfelt appeal by GOTG founder and South African hero Dr Imtiaz Sooliman. 13 August 2022 5:12 PM
Women in the driving seat thanks to Retreat library learner licence initiative Retreat Library hosted a learner licence class for women from the local community, with a view to help them obtain their learner l... 13 August 2022 4:16 PM
Today's Midday Report Express - news you need to know, on the go Delivered to you every afternoon. 12 August 2022 3:12 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
Magashule loses last legal bid to overturn suspension as ANC secretary-general The Constitutional Court has dismissed his application for leave to appeal, explaining that there is no reasonable prospect for su... 11 August 2022 7:09 AM
75% of South Africans earn 11% of the country's income, study finds Africa Melane spoke Jacolize Meiring, head of the Personal Finance Research Unit at the University of South Africa about personal... 12 August 2022 8:04 AM
'Who'd have imagined a fight over Telkom!' Rain upsets buyout talks with MTN Bruce Whitfield interviews TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod about Rain's plans for a merger with Telkom. 11 August 2022 9:51 PM
Drop in mining output shows crippling cost of load shedding for SA economy Bruce Whitfield talks to Thanda Sithole, senior economist at FNB, about the latest mining and manufacturing stats. 11 August 2022 8:39 PM
"I don't want children, I got sterilised at 29" - Why is this stigmatised? CapeTalk Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Carmen Williams about her decision to get sterilised at 29 years o... 13 August 2022 1:36 PM
[VIDEO] It's a boy! Local sanctuary shares incredible footage of rhino birth The "Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary" in Mpumalanga has released a full birth video to celebrate its latest arrival. 13 August 2022 1:13 PM
Epilepsy sufferers at greater risk of premature death - SA Neurological Society Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Prakash Kathan, a member of the Neurological Society of South Africa. 13 August 2022 12:48 PM
"Zero sympathy for All Blacks" - SAns want Boks to demolish NZ at Ellis Park The Springboks convincingly beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday, and back-to-back wins against New Zealand would s... 13 August 2022 2:13 PM
[WATCH] Skipper Siya gets down with fans to welcome Dweba ahead of NZ clash Springbok captain Siya Kolisi warmed hearts again this week when he jammed with supporters ahead of the clash with the All Blacks... 13 August 2022 11:42 AM
Springboks, All Blacks rivalry, 'the greatest in rugby' Lester Kiewit interviews Liam Napier, a journalist from New Zealand on tour with the All Blacks. 12 August 2022 1:28 PM
US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building. 13 August 2022 3:02 PM
Lester Tester: A lesson in ballroom dancing with disabled dancer, Cassidy Bailey Today's Lester Tester has a bit of spin. 12 August 2022 3:19 PM
Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver. 12 August 2022 2:55 PM
US actor Anne Heche dies a week after car crash that set house ablaze The Hollywood star sustained serious injuries when she crashed into an LA house after initially driving into another building. 13 August 2022 3:02 PM
Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY Reports said he was preparing to give a lecture when his attacker rushed to the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and abdomen. 13 August 2022 9:17 AM
[LISTEN] What a 78 000-year-old child burial site says about Homo Sapiens Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Emmanuel Ndiema, head of archaeology at the National Museum of Kenya. about the find. The toddler (nam... 11 August 2022 6:29 PM
Kenya Elections 2022: Ruto and Odinga are neck-on-neck Refilwe Moloto speaks to Capital FM Nairobi's Online Editor, Jerimiah Wakaya, on the Kenyan elections which took place on Tuesday. 11 August 2022 1:35 PM
[OPINION] Worker insurgency and the future of mining: Lessons from Marikana Social scientist Dr Crispen Chinguno and political economist Khwezi Mabasa weigh in on lessons learned from Marikana. 12 August 2022 12:52 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Start of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season

Start of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season

12 August 2022 6:04 AM

Africa is joined by Vuyani Joni, Editor at Soccer Laduma to talk about the start of the PSL season. 


'Personal income distribution in the country largely remains skewed' says The Bureau of Market Research (BMR)

12 August 2022 5:27 AM

Africa is joined by Jacolize Meiring, Senior Researcher Head: Personal Finance Research Unit at Bureau of Market Research (BMR) to talk about their research on personal income estimates for South Africa between 2011 - 2022.The Bureau of Market Research (BMR) found that personal income distribution in the country largely remains skewed and continues to worsen inequality.

Bait Haleema Sa'adiya Child and Youth Care Centre

12 August 2022 5:10 AM

Africa is joined by Shakir Baker, Operations Manager and Media liaison at Baitul Haleema 'BH' Orphanage to talk about the work they do and how you can help.

Fitness Friday: Diarize these Fun and Functional Fitness Events

12 August 2022 5:07 AM

Every Friday, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the lead on all the fun and functional fitness events happening near you. Tune in to find out more about the upcoming fitness in your area.. Liezel has it all. Tune in to find out more about these events

Explainer - fuel theft incident at Transnet

11 August 2022 5:48 AM

Africa is joined by Saret Knoetze, Public Relations Manager at Transnet to talk about how an illegal fitting discovered on Transnet's fuel pipeline between Jameson Park and Alrode in Gauteng over the weekend caused a leak that left emergency workers fighting to contain the spread of a pool of diesel, water and sewerage

Finance Feature: How stokvels can help you save and make money

11 August 2022 5:39 AM

Africa is joined by Ellen Mokau, Co-founder at Women In Stokvel to talk about how stokvels can help you save and make money. Stokvels form part of the backbone of many South African communities. However, these stokvels have focused primarily on consumption-based spendings such as groceries, short-term loans, and burials. 

Fitness Feat With Purpose: 20/20 Fitness Vision for Runner Aiming For 20 Comrades Marathons in 20 Days

11 August 2022 5:33 AM

One comrades marathon is enough for some, but not for a seasoned Runner that's sprinted into our resident fitness enthusiasts' radar. Tune in as Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses Mike Sewell's ambitious goal to run 20 Comrades Marathons in 20 Days and find out just what kind of preparation and challenges are involved. 

Concern over the training of nurses in South Africa

10 August 2022 6:02 AM

Africa is joined by Rich Sicina Ge, President of the Young Nurses Indaba Trade Union the obstacles stalling the training of nurses in South AfricaYoung Nurses Indaba Trade Union says legal and regulatory obstacles are stalling the training of qualified nurses in South Africa – something the country can ill afford.

'Basic water services in SA are in decay after years of progress' says researcher

10 August 2022 5:29 AM

Africa is joined by Anja Du Plessis, Associate Professor and Research Specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management at UNISA to talk about how basic water services in SA are in decay after years of progress.


Anja says that the country has made significant progress since 1996 in expanding water services, especially within the disadvantaged and vulnerable communities and rural areas. 
But inequality in access to basic services is still a reality

Health & Wellness: Organ Donor Month

10 August 2022 5:08 AM

The month of August is observed as Organ Donor Month, with the aim is raise awareness about donation.

Africa is joined by Alice Vosloo, two-time double lung transplant survivor to talk about the importance of organ donation and how you can go register and help save someone's life.

By becoming an organ and tissue donor, one person has the potential to save nearly 50 lives.

Gift of the Givers celebrates 30 years, needs YOUR help to continue helping SA

Satanic Verses author Salman Rushdie on a ventilator after stabbing attack in NY

"I don't want children, I got sterilised at 29" - Why is this stigmatised?

It’s snowing! And it will keep going all weekend – Snow Report

Mamelodi Sundowns humiliate Kaizer Chiefs in front of packed Loftus faithful

14 August 2022 7:49 AM

Lotto results, Saturday, 13 August 2022

14 August 2022 6:55 AM

Ndavi Nokeri crowned Miss South Africa 2022

13 August 2022 9:23 PM

