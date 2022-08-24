City of Cape Town & Tshwane state of readiness ahead of shutdown

Africa is joined by Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town ta talk about the "Amapela Taxi" protests that broke out in Hout Bay.



Traffic in Hout Bay was brought to a standstill for most of the day yesterday as officials in the area reported incidents of public violence. Amapela Taxi operators claim they had been treated unfairly and lodged complaints over permits.

arrow_forward