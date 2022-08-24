UPDATE on Nelson Mandela Bay #DayZero

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Home & Garden - Gardening
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Morne Faulhammer - Horticulturalist / Owner at Super Plants Tokai
Today at 14:10
Advice: Life Hacks - A 'Greener' Christmas
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lorna Pretorius
Today at 15:20
The sad side of silly season - how to prioritise your mental health during the holidays
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Khosi Jiyane
Today at 15:27
A gift worth giving: The Community Cook Up Imizamo Yethu
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Tjarla Norton
Today at 16:05
Ramaphosa dodges a bullet with De Ruyter’s resignation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sam Mkokeli
Today at 16:20
ANC Analysis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton
Today at 17:05
ANC Conference
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabiso Goba EWN Reporter.
Latest Local
SPCA under pressure as Pitbull owners surrender dogs en masse "The breed was bred for fighting, and now it has become a pet," says Nazareth Appalsamy of the National Council of SPCAs. 15 December 2022 10:59 AM
Man survives 3 days lost in Knysna forest: 'I had to squash emotion and think' A cyclist’s plans for a fun ride did not go as expected. 15 December 2022 10:02 AM
'Not fit to be a judge' John Hlophe allowed to complete outstanding cases It took almost 15 years, but President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally suspended Judge President John Hlophe. 15 December 2022 9:47 AM
View all Local
De Ruyter is incompetent, and we're glad he's gone – Black Business Council André de Ruyter's skills were inadequate, argues the Black Business Council, which welcomes his forced resignation. 15 December 2022 7:35 AM
MANDY WIENER: Why you should care about the ANC elective conference You might be tired from the politics of the year, but this last push is necessary, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 December 2022 4:00 AM
'With no govt support after attack I'd expect de Ruyter to resign in disgust' André de Ruyter has quit his position as CEO of beleaguered Eskom. Last week Minister Gwede Mantashe accused him of treason as bla... 14 December 2022 5:46 PM
View all Politics
André de Ruyter underestimated the requirements to run Eskom as CEO - Ted Blom Economy-destroying power cuts have led to growing calls to fire De Ruyter, who has led Eskom since 2019. 15 December 2022 7:07 AM
'André de Ruyter's vision went against politically connected vested interests' Following a barrage of attacks, Eskom CEO André de Ruyter resigned on Wednesday. 15 December 2022 6:47 AM
Regulator postpones decision on Eskom application for 32% tariff hike Postponing the decision for the 2nd time, Nersa says more work needs to be done on Eskom's submission. 14 December 2022 7:34 PM
View all Business
Whooping cough is on the rise accross South Africa, especially in the W Cape Parents and carers should vaccinate their kids as Whooping Cough cases rise. 15 December 2022 9:04 AM
[WATCH] 8-year-old boy caught driving father's car A video of an 8-year-old boy driving his father's car in Roshnee, Vereeniging has gone viral. 15 December 2022 7:49 AM
Give your country the gift of cleaner oceans this Christmas This Christmas, give a gift to your environment by donating towards cleaning a river with Izame Zabantu Nature Helpers. 15 December 2022 6:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Hilarious antics on the Prom as fans try to win CT Sevens tickets Comedian Siv Ngesi teamed up with DHL to find willing victims ready to carry out crazy challenges on the Sea Point Prom. 10 December 2022 2:14 PM
[PREVIEW] Pressure mounts as the FIFA World Cup enters the quarter-finals Friday's matches start with Croatia versus Brazil and Netherlands taking on Argentina. 9 December 2022 8:29 AM
Cape Town Sevens kicks off again this Friday The Cape Town Sevens is back this weekend with exciting entertainment from Friday to Sunday. 8 December 2022 1:32 PM
View all Sport
[PICS] Schalk Bezuidenhout gets married in a PINK suit with an EPIC wedding band Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout married long-time partner Mica McKechnie recently and his sentimental wedding band is EVERYTHING! 14 December 2022 5:15 AM
Francois van Coke & Co set to rock ultimate Xmas tracks at Concerts in the Park Francois van Coke, Tashé, and Camps Bay High School Band bring the 'ultimate' Xmas vibe at De Waal Park on 18 December. 13 December 2022 8:31 AM
Harry & Meghan tell-all Netflix series gets nailed by UK media Harry & Meghan's tell-all series premiered on Netflix on Thursday. 9 December 2022 8:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Panicked Chinese stockpile flu products after lifting of zero-Covid People in China are stockpiling "flu products" after the autocratic country ended its "zero Covid" policy last week. 15 December 2022 10:44 AM
American scientists make 'nuclear fusion' breakthrough US scientists claim to have made a potentially civilisation-saving breakthrough. 14 December 2022 10:11 AM
'North Korea is preparing to test a nuclear weapon' North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, according to South Korean president Han Duck-soo. 13 December 2022 12:15 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe, Zambia looking to Mozambique to help with their own energy crises The power crisis in southern Africa is deepening as Kariba Dam's low water levels play out on hydro-electric supply, also affectin... 13 December 2022 7:11 PM
Vodacom completes R48 billion deal to buy majority stake in Vodafone Egypt Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CEO Shameel Joosub after Vodacom's announcement that the deal is now officially completed. 13 December 2022 5:53 PM
On this day (12 December) in 1963, Kenya gained independence from Britain The East African nation was freed from its colonial oppressor on this day, 59 years ago. 12 December 2022 1:45 PM
View all Africa
Not your typical car ad: Lexus meditation spot 'SO irritating but SO good!' The week's advertising 'heros and zeros' with Ogilvy's Nomaswazi Phumo on The Money Show. 14 December 2022 6:12 PM
ANC civil war is an illusion, and we are docile spectators - political analyst Just days ahead of the Nasrec elective conference, President Cyril Ramaphosa survives this fight. 14 December 2022 6:48 AM
From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022 Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show. 13 December 2022 5:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
arrow_forward
UPDATE on Nelson Mandela Bay #DayZero

UPDATE on Nelson Mandela Bay #DayZero

24 August 2022 4:05 AM

Africa is joined by Joseph Tsatsire, Director: Water Distribution at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to give an update on the water situation in the Nelson Mandela Bay Day region.


More episodes from Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

An increase in 'whooping cough' cases

15 December 2022 4:04 AM

Africa is joined by Dr Sibongile Walaza, Senior Epidemiologist at National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to talk about the increase in 'whooping cough' cases in the country and why parents should be concerned.


The NICD have confirmed the increase in pertussis cases has been reported in South Africa among children younger than five years of age, particularly among infants younger than three months of age. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Schools withholding reports

15 December 2022 3:29 AM

Africa is joined by Elijah Mhlanga, Department of Education Spokesperson to respond to an email we received from a concerned parent about two schools in Gauteng who are withholding school reports due to unpaid school fees.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Finance Feature: Get your kids to save and invest rather than another noisy toy for Xmas

15 December 2022 3:13 AM

Africa is joined by Thomas Brennan, CEO at Franc to talk about how parents can get their children to save and invest this festive season instead of using pocket money on toys. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

FITNESS FUN FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY – THE FITNESS GUIDE

15 December 2022 3:12 AM

Every week our favourite resident fitness enthusiast (back runner ; participator & chief motivator) Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, most fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences out there - that keep us healthy and get us fit! Tune in as this is for anyone at any fitness level, for any weekend warrior and any keen participatory. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Keeping Fitness Focused This Festive: Top Tips to Stay on Track

14 December 2022 4:06 AM

Here's motivation to keep you fit this festive season, thanks to our resident fitness enthusiast. Tune in as Liezel van der Westhuizen dishes on how to stay on track, and be motivated & inspired during the season of sunshine and plenty! 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African breast cancer patients find it hard to stick to treatment according to new research

14 December 2022 4:02 AM

Africa is joined by Dr Jenny Edge, Head breast and endocrine unit at Tygerberg Hospital and Brigitta Kepkey, Coordinator of the Doctoral and Postdoctoral Office at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Science at Stellenbosch University to talk about their research on Breast Cancer and why South African women find it hard to stick to treatment options.


Dr Jenny and Brigitta says that there were personal, environmental, and structural factors that influenced a patient’s ability to be adherent. These included access to transport, socioeconomic level, and social support.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Phala Phala Debate: President Ramaphosa survives impeachment vote

14 December 2022 3:40 AM

Africa is joined by Xolani Dube | Political Analyst at Xubera Institute for Research And Development to reflect on the debate that took place in the National Assembly yesterday.
MPs voted on the report of the Section 89 Independent Panel which found that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office with regard to the theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala Farm.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African trucker drivers buckling under pressure

13 December 2022 4:01 AM

Africa is joined by Mary Phadi | President at Truckers Association of South Africa (TASA) to reflect on South African trucker drivers buckling under pressure.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MPS to vote on President Cyril Ramaphosa impeachment

13 December 2022 3:30 AM

Africa is joined by Paul Hoffman, Director of Accountability Now to talk about Members of Parliament who are set to cast their votes in the National Assembly later today on whether to adopt the Phala Phala report.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tourism Feature: South African holidaymakers on a strict festive season travel budget

13 December 2022 3:17 AM

Africa is joined by Enver Duminy, CEO at Cape Town Tourism to talk about why South Africans have put a strict budget on their festive travels.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] 8-year-old boy caught driving father's car

Lifestyle

De Ruyter is incompetent, and we're glad he's gone – Black Business Council

Local Politics Business

'André de Ruyter's vision went against politically connected vested interests'

Local Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

IFP urges govt to use IPPs as short-term solution to energy crisis

15 December 2022 11:42 AM

CoCT warns of water restrictions if power cuts get worse

15 December 2022 11:15 AM

Sarb rate hikes seems to be working to tame inflation, says economist

15 December 2022 10:32 AM

