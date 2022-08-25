Fitness: From reading to running, Tata Lungile makes a difference

Guest: Devan Moonsamy - CEO of the ICHAF Training Institute



Africa is joined by Devan Moonsamy, CEO at the ICHAF Training Institute to reflect on the amount of senior South African government managers who aren't qualified for their positions.



According to an article published on the Business Insider, Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi confirmed that at the beginning of the year, more than 25% of senior government managers did not have the requisite qualifications for the positions that they occupied.

