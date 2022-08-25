"taps have been dry in Tongaat, eThekwini since April floods devastated KwaZulu-Natal" says The Tongaat Civic Association

Africa is joined by Don Perumall, President at The Tongaat Civic Association to talk about why residents in Tongaat have not had water since April this year.
Don says that one of the reasons for the lack of water in the eThekwini Municipality is mainly due to the devastating floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal.
Putco management confirmed that it will let go of 1000 employees after workers took part in an "illegal strike" yesterday. Africa is joined by Lindokuhle Xulu, PUTCO Spokesperson to talk about why workers are striking and what they're asking for.
Our resident fitness enthusiast is talking all things Fascia today AND Fascia Flossing - what is it? How does it work? You'll have to tune in now to find out more from Liezel van der Westhuizen. What's in it for your health? Try: Your Mobility!
Africa is joined by Desmond Latham, COO Frayintermedia to talk about South African Airways considering taking over a few of British Airways Comair franchise routes.
Africa is joined by Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town ta talk about the "Amapela Taxi" protests that broke out in Hout Bay.
Traffic in Hout Bay was brought to a standstill for most of the day yesterday as officials in the area reported incidents of public violence. Amapela Taxi operators claim they had been treated unfairly and lodged complaints over permits.
Africa is joined by Amanda Tshemese, Head of Communication at the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union, SATAWU to talk about the strike that workers in the private security is set to embark on a national strike and how that will affect employers.
The Witness reported that private security guards are looking to down tools on Monday 26 September 2022
South African National Parks (SANParks) is set to launch its 17th annual SA National Parks Week from 12 to 16 September 2022. Africa is joined by Reynold Thakhuli, Head of Communications at SANParks to talk about what's on offer.
SANParks week is aimed at linking the South African national parks system to the global national movement and to also showcase the best of South Africa’s national parks.
Our resident fitness enthusiast loves keeping you updated with all the latest on fitness, so tune in now as she shares the Spring Fitness trends you can get a jump on and ensure you're healthier and fitter than ever.
Africa is joined by Dr. Remi Adekoya, Politics lecturer at the University Of York in England to talk about who is set to be the new UK Prime Minister.
Africa is joined by Prof Bhekithemba Mngomezulu, Professor of Political Studies at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) to talk about the likelihood of Gauteng Premier David Makhuras' resignation and what that would mean for residents.
Africa is joined by Nadia Aucamp, Broker/Owner of Remax All Stars to talk about the housing options available if your budget is R9,000 a month. When looking at housing options, Nadia says that it's important to compare what is available within your price range