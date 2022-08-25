"taps have been dry in Tongaat, eThekwini since April floods devastated KwaZulu-Natal" says The Tongaat Civic Association

Africa is joined by Don Perumall, President at The Tongaat Civic Association to talk about why residents in Tongaat have not had water since April this year.



Don says that one of the reasons for the lack of water in the eThekwini Municipality is mainly due to the devastating floods that hit KwaZulu-Natal.