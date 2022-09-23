The Fitness & Wellness Gig Guide: Fitness Friday: Diarize these Fun and Functional Fitness Events

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Every Friday, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the lead on all the fun and functional fitness events happening near you. Tune in to find out more about the upcoming fitness in your area.. Liezel has it all. Tune in to find out more about these events: From running through zoo lake in a purple speedo to triathlons and family friendly events
Africa Melane is in conversation with Nhlanhla Mabaso, Kwa-Zulu Natal correspondent with EWN. Nhlanhla has devoted months to news within the royal family and gives his views on the importance of this weekend's ceremony.
The city of eThekwini is in full gear as it prepares for one of the biggest events of the AmaZulu nation with the certificate of recognition handover ceremony to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Saturday. The certificate will be handed over to the king by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The city’s state of readiness was presented by the community and emergency services committee chairperson Zama Sokhabase to the executive committee (Exco) last week.
The event is expected to draw thousands of national and international visitors. The handover ceremony follows the traditional coronation ceremony of “entering the kraal”, held at Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace in August.
Africa talks to JJ Cornish, a familiar face and political reporter who has kept well up to date on the matter of peace talks between Ethiopia and Tigray. Mr Cornish keeps us up to date on the situation's developments.
Africa Melane talks to Grace Harding about the effect this terror alert will have on local businesses, more particularly - the hospitality industry. Grace Harding heads up The Restaurant Collective and delivers insight into her industry's response to this warning.
The organizers of large gatherings in Sandton are wondering whether to cancel their events this weekend after the US warned of a potential terror attack.
Africa is joined by Caro Smitt, Founder & Director at South Africans Against Drunk Driving to talk about the work they do and how listeners can assist. South Africans Against Drunk Driving is a local non-profitable organization, that aims to educate motorists about the dangers of drunk driving.
Every week our favorite resident fitness enthusiast (back runner & chief motivator) Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, most fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences out there - that keep us healthy and get us fit! Tune in as this is for anyone at any fitness level, for any weekend warrior and any keen participatory.
Africa is joined by Jeremy Lang | Chief Investment Office & executive director at Business Partners to talk about some of the challenges small businesses face in South Africa.
Africa is joined by Charles Adams, Economics Lecturer at University of the Western Cape (UWC) to reflect on the Finance Ministers Medium Term Budget Policy Statement yesterday relating to SOEs. The finance minister Enoch Godongwana said that funding to SOEs will now come with strict pre- and post-conditions.
If you're struggling with circulation, or are curious why most travellers rock compression socks, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing her Test it out Tuesday pick of the week: Milkteds revolutionary compression wear, made from non-consumable milk.
Michael Bagraim, Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys
Africa is joined by Frank Blackmore, Economist at KPMG to reflect on what the Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana will focus on in his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament later today.