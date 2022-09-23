The Fitness & Wellness Gig Guide: Fitness Friday: Diarize these Fun and Functional Fitness Events

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
[PICS] Two lions rescued from Ukraine settling in at new Eastern Cape home Mir and Simba arrived in the African bush at the end of September, after they'd been temporarily housed in Romania following their... 29 October 2022 5:33 PM
Guy Fawkes: Report any illegal fireworks or 'anti-social behaviour' urges City The City received hundreds of complaints during Guy Fawkes last year, also about groups of young people attacking pedestrians and... 29 October 2022 1:25 PM
[PICS] K9 heroes sniff out forest scents in a break from drug-busting duties Cape Town's police dog heroes have enjoyed a second forest outing with the help of Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. 29 October 2022 11:30 AM
US Speaker's husband badly injured in 'politically motivated' hammer attack Paul Pelosi, husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering from surgery after a hammer attack. The as... 29 October 2022 5:40 PM
[PICS] Two lions rescued from Ukraine settling in at new Eastern Cape home Mir and Simba arrived in the African bush at the end of September, after they'd been temporarily housed in Romania following their... 29 October 2022 5:33 PM
The Midday Report Express: State to officially recognise new Zulu King Delivered to you every afternoon. 28 October 2022 1:23 PM
Diesel and fuel price hikes on the cards for Nov Cash-strapped South African motorists will have to, once again, brave fuel and diesel hikes in November. 28 October 2022 4:27 PM
Eskom suspends power cuts scheduled for weekend Eskom has suspended power cuts scheduled for the weekend due to a lower demand of electricity. 28 October 2022 10:45 AM
10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week. 28 October 2022 10:44 AM
Flush it! San Franciscans angered by plan for R30 MILLION public loo Officials in San Francisco are under fire after it emerged they'd planned to spend over R30 million on a single public toilet in t... 29 October 2022 2:51 PM
Guy Fawkes: Report any illegal fireworks or 'anti-social behaviour' urges City The City received hundreds of complaints during Guy Fawkes last year, also about groups of young people attacking pedestrians and... 29 October 2022 1:25 PM
Holy cow! How cuddling cattle can be a form of therapy Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Lawrence Fox about the benefits of cuddling cows. 29 October 2022 12:02 PM
13 photos that will make you want to start your own roller derby team Eyewitness News took a drive to Turffontein to watch the Golden City Rollers, Joburg's very own roller derby league, and discovere... 27 October 2022 11:24 AM
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Craig David on 22 years of music, fame and finding his 'vibe' Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation with British R&B and pop musician Craig David. 29 October 2022 6:07 PM
Are you ready for #AnHourWith Rhona Erasmus? Every Sunday from 10am, we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest for just one hour. 28 October 2022 1:15 PM
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
'Nuclear drills were rehearsal for wiping Britain and America off the map' Russian President Vladimir Putin supervised "nuclear deterrence drills" on Wednesday. 28 October 2022 12:00 PM
10 most-read articles of the past week on CapeTalk isiXhosa-speaking German… Supercars pranging… Free concerts… Travel warnings... These were the most popular articles of the week. 28 October 2022 10:44 AM
Woman swallowed whole by 7-metre python Investigators say the python ate a 54-year-old woman who was on her way home from work at a rubber plantation in Indonesia. 27 October 2022 1:31 PM
SA holds first peace talks between Ethiopia govt and rival Tigray forces South Africa is mediating the peace talks as the location of choice in Pretoria and is expected to conclude this Sunday. 28 October 2022 11:31 AM
Why Beitbridge border's upgrade is significant for Africa's economic growth The busiest border point in southern Africa is undergoing a R4.6 million overhaul. 25 October 2022 3:24 PM
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
[WATCH] "Chicken Licken's latest SoulSister ad will do wonders for sales" Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 26 October 2022 5:42 PM
4-day workweek: 'Seriously? We can’t even keep the lights on!' Calls to reduce the workweek are growing louder, but not everyone is convinced. 26 October 2022 1:58 PM
'Sex work is depraved and must not be legalised' The world’s oldest profession is also one of its most dangerous, leading to calls for its decriminalisation. 26 October 2022 12:06 PM
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
The Fitness & Wellness Gig Guide: Fitness Friday: Diarize these Fun and Functional Fitness Events

The Fitness & Wellness Gig Guide: Fitness Friday: Diarize these Fun and Functional Fitness Events

23 September 2022 2:51 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Every Friday, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the lead on all the fun and functional fitness events happening near you. Tune in to find out more about the upcoming fitness in your area.. Liezel has it all. Tune in to find out more about these events:  From running through zoo lake in a purple speedo to triathlons and family friendly events


King Misuzulu’s Coronation

28 October 2022 4:08 AM

Africa Melane is in conversation with Nhlanhla Mabaso, Kwa-Zulu Natal correspondent with EWN. Nhlanhla has devoted months to news within the royal family and gives his views on the importance of this weekend's ceremony. 



EWN Reports
The city of eThekwini is in full gear as it prepares for one of the biggest events of the AmaZulu nation with the certificate of recognition handover ceremony to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Saturday. The certificate will be handed over to the king by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.


The city’s state of readiness was presented by the community and emergency services committee chairperson Zama Sokhabase to the executive committee (Exco) last week.



The event is expected to draw thousands of national and international visitors. The handover ceremony follows the traditional coronation ceremony of “entering the kraal”, held at Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace in August.

Peace Talks between Ethiopia and Tigray

28 October 2022 3:48 AM

Africa talks to JJ Cornish, a familiar face and political reporter who has kept well up to date on the matter of peace talks between Ethiopia and Tigray. Mr Cornish keeps us up to date on the situation's developments.

US Terror Alert - How will Sandton Businesses be affected

28 October 2022 3:46 AM

Africa Melane talks to Grace Harding about the effect this terror alert will have on local businesses, more particularly - the hospitality industry. Grace Harding heads up The Restaurant Collective and delivers insight into her industry's response to this warning.

The organizers of large gatherings in Sandton are wondering whether to cancel their events this weekend after the US warned of a potential terror attack. 

CSI: NGO South Africans Against Drunk Driving (SADD)

28 October 2022 3:17 AM

Africa is joined by Caro Smitt, Founder & Director at South Africans Against Drunk Driving to talk about the work they do and how listeners can assist. South Africans Against Drunk Driving is a local non-profitable organization, that aims to educate motorists about the dangers of drunk driving.

Fitness Friday for All Fitness Levels: Looking at Fab, Fun Fitness Events

28 October 2022 3:16 AM

Every week our favorite resident fitness enthusiast (back runner & chief motivator) Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, most fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences out there - that keep us healthy and get us fit! Tune in as this is for anyone at any fitness level, for any weekend warrior and any keen participatory. 

Challenges businesses are currently facing in the country…

27 October 2022 4:15 AM

Africa is joined by Jeremy Lang | Chief Investment Office & executive director at Business Partners to talk about some of the challenges small businesses face in South Africa.

MTBPS Reaction: "Funding to SOEs will now come with strict pre- and post-conditions" says finance minister

27 October 2022 3:53 AM

Africa is joined by Charles Adams, Economics Lecturer at University of the Western Cape (UWC) to reflect on the Finance Ministers Medium Term Budget Policy Statement yesterday relating to SOEs. The finance minister Enoch Godongwana said that funding to SOEs will now come with strict pre- and post-conditions.

Test it out Thursday: Fitness Recovery with Milkteds compression wear, made from non-consumable milk

27 October 2022 3:07 AM

If you're struggling with circulation, or are curious why most travellers rock compression socks, tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing her Test it out Tuesday pick of the week: Milkteds revolutionary compression wear, made from non-consumable milk.

Review of LABOUR legislation that undermines small business

26 October 2022 4:18 AM

Michael Bagraim, Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys 

Analysis: Medium Term Budget Policy Statement

26 October 2022 3:40 AM

Africa is joined by Frank Blackmore, Economist at KPMG to reflect on what the Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana will focus on in his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament later today. 

