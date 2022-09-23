The Fitness & Wellness Gig Guide: Fitness Friday: Diarize these Fun and Functional Fitness Events

Africa Melane is in conversation with Nhlanhla Mabaso, Kwa-Zulu Natal correspondent with EWN. Nhlanhla has devoted months to news within the royal family and gives his views on the importance of this weekend's ceremony.







EWN Reports

The city of eThekwini is in full gear as it prepares for one of the biggest events of the AmaZulu nation with the certificate of recognition handover ceremony to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Saturday. The certificate will be handed over to the king by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.





The city’s state of readiness was presented by the community and emergency services committee chairperson Zama Sokhabase to the executive committee (Exco) last week.







The event is expected to draw thousands of national and international visitors. The handover ceremony follows the traditional coronation ceremony of “entering the kraal”, held at Kwakhangelamankengane Royal Palace in August.

