CSI: Home Of Hope

Guest: Bianca Wichtmann | Fundraiser at Home Of Hope
Wasanga is joined by Bianca Wichtmann to talk about the work they do and how listeners can assist.
Home of Hope is a registered non-profit organisation that provides care services for abused, abandoned, and neglected children in our country, with a focus on those affected by Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD), which is permanent brain damage caused by pre-natal exposure to alcohol.
Donate: https://www.homeofhope.co.za/index.php/donate
