Motivation Monday: Lungile Moferi has Fitness goal with a Reading & Child Upliftment purpose

Latest Local
To avoid what happened with Mashaba, DA refuses to work with ‘extortionist’ EFF Zille described Mashaba's tenure as more of an EFF mayor because he conceded to more of their demands over those of the DA. 25 October 2022 6:47 PM
Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec Transnet has reported an increase in cable theft during the recent strike, which is further hampering the port and rail manager's... 25 October 2022 6:38 PM
Lank Bank resumes lending to farmers 2 years after defaulting on its own debt The state-owned Land Bank has launched a new blended finance scheme in partnership with the Department of Agriculture with the foc... 25 October 2022 4:32 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Three former presidents take a swipe at Ramaphosa Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Jacob Zuma held public engagements, with the two of the former ANC presidents... 24 October 2022 11:42 AM
Politicians planted saboteurs at NPA, deprived it of resources – Paul Hoffman President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday evening failed to impress Accountability Now Director Paul Hoffman. 24 October 2022 8:54 AM
Ramaphosa said little on Cabinet members implicated in state capture: Outa President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Sunday to reflect on what actions his Cabinet would take against perpetrators of... 24 October 2022 5:27 AM
View all Politics
'Govt officials would do well to study Henry Kissinger book, On China' Economist Xhanti Payi reviews 'On China' by former US Secretary of State and Nobel Peace Prize winner Henry Kissinger - on The Mon... 25 October 2022 4:15 PM
Cape Town will soon start taking the train again - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis If Hill-Lewis gets his way, the Mother City will soon have an integrated public transport system with rail as its backbone. 25 October 2022 9:50 AM
Lack of unity may hurt public servants in wage hike talks - labour law expert Public Servants Association (PSA) on Monday warned of strike action following the rejection of a 3% wage increase from government. 25 October 2022 6:34 AM
View all Business
Watch celebs and survivors sink or swim for charity at the Great Optimist Race The Great Optimist Race is back this year at the V&A Waterfront on 29 October. 25 October 2022 4:03 PM
Killer robots are here: 'We’re not prepared for that' Drones, robot dogs, jets that fly autonomously, killer robots… The future of warfare is now, and it is terrifying. 25 October 2022 1:59 PM
Young teacher uses social media to empower educators, children and parents Twenty-five-year-old foundation phase teacher Nomfundo Brukwe said she uses her social media platforms to assist others beyond the... 25 October 2022 1:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Why the state of SA women's rugby is light years behind the rest of the globe The South African women's rugby team fared poorly in the Women's Rugby World Cup. 24 October 2022 8:29 AM
Banyana Banyana drawn in Group of Death for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup South Africa qualified the quadrennial showpiece after reaching the 2022 WAFCON final which they eventually won. 22 October 2022 1:27 PM
Cape Town to host Formula E race in February E-Movement (PTY) LTD and Formula E have confirmed that the Mother City will host round five of the ABB FIA Formula E world champio... 20 October 2022 6:00 AM
View all Sport
SA TikTok star Whitney April ready to follow in her namesake's footsteps The 25-year-old from Bothasig is on the verge of becoming South Africa's newest singing sensation. 24 October 2022 7:17 AM
Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour with opera singer, Brittany Smith Get ready for the perfect blend of 80s and 90s nostalgia this Sunday at 10am — Exclusive to CapeTalk! 21 October 2022 4:35 PM
"Vaxxed and waxed": Drag queen Bianca Del Rio ready for her Cape Town tour The popular comedian and actor will be in Cape Town with her ‘Unsanitized Tour' taking place this Friday, 21 October a the CTICC. 20 October 2022 10:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
[WATCH] Dramatic footage of Russian pilot ejecting before warplane crashes In what is probably a world-first, footage of a Russian pilot ejecting from a fighter jet over Ukraine. 25 October 2022 11:43 AM
How Western media's framing of Africa impacts more than just global perception Western rhetoric used to describe non-Western countries, particularly African countries, commonly use words like 'tribe' and 'ethn... 25 October 2022 9:47 AM
View all World
Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies Western embassies are warning its citizens against an "elevated risk of terror attacks" in Nigeria. 25 October 2022 12:04 PM
Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival 25 October 2022 8:01 AM
Lagos enforces ban on motorbike taxis to reduce accidents and crime Sound familiar? 'Riders don't respect any traffic laws' say authorities in Nigeria's most populous city. 22 October 2022 11:15 AM
View all Africa
'DAHMER': An (in)appropriately unhinged bimbofication of a monster In opting to capitalise off of Jeffrey Dahmer's appearance, Netflix's 'Dahmer' series trades what could have been an effective ref... 25 October 2022 9:05 AM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
View all Opinion

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
Motivation Monday: Lungile Moferi has Fitness goal with a Reading & Child Upliftment purpose

Motivation Monday: Lungile Moferi has Fitness goal with a Reading & Child Upliftment purpose

26 September 2022 2:47 AM

Guest: Liezel Van Der Westhuizen | Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk

Tune in if you truly want to be inspired by a Gugulethu 63-year-old who is prioritizing the children of the future with a fitness goal fit for even the finest world athletes.

Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses runner & reading enthusiast Lungile Moferi's incredible story of upliftment and running full steam ahead.
Don't miss it!


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

Small Businesses are on the road to recovery

25 October 2022 4:13 AM

Africa is joined by Arifa Parker, CEO at Western Cape Business Opportunities Forum to talk about how small businesses have been doing post COVID-19 pandemic.


The Cape Talk Small Business Awards is back this year! We've partnered with Lulalend, a company specializing in small business funding, hoping to discover and give small businesses the boost they need.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PSA Strike: Wage talks causing a divide within labor unions

25 October 2022 3:37 AM

Africa is joined by Patrick Deale, Labour Law Expert from Deale Attorneys to talk about the Public Service Association strike. Unions representing workers are still in wage negations. 


Patrick says that if unions stand firm and if their demands, it could be a step in the right direction but if not, it could be bad for union unity and alliance with ANC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PSA Strike: Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) on how wage talks have been going

25 October 2022 3:36 AM

Africa is joined by Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson at Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) to talk about how wage talks have been going.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fine Fitness Form: How to Plank right, AND How long Planking will deliver results!

25 October 2022 3:09 AM

If you've wondered how long to hold your plank while working out, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has an answer, or 3. Tune in as she discusses how best to plank, how long to do it, and her own tips on working out well.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

T20 Cricket World Cup: South Africa vs Zimbabwe

24 October 2022 4:17 AM

Africa is joined by Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket Commentator to talk about the T20 Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe. The eight edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament is currently underway in Australia until the 13 November 2022.
Group 2

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

REACTION: Actions against the perpetrators of state capture

24 October 2022 3:42 AM

Africa is joined by Rudie Heyneke, Portfolio manager:  State Capture at  Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse to reflect on what President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his address to the country state capture.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Property Feature: Struggling to pay your monthly bond repayments, this is what you need to do

24 October 2022 3:25 AM

Africa is joined by Grant Smee, Managing Director at One Realty Property Group to talk about what you're options are if struggling to pay your monthly bond repayments and if you've thought about selling


Grant says that homeowners should do the math and weigh up their options before acting in haste. Failure to do so could equal a great loss and add to the financial woes.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Joy in Good Health: How to Witness and Fit in, the Joy in Fitness!

24 October 2022 3:05 AM

Exercise can feel like a chore and pain for some, so our resident fitness enthusiast has jumped on to fresh news about how YOU can get some fitness joy. Tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing the feel-better Effect of exercising, and walks us through the Joy Workout. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

REACTION: Electoral Amendment Bill heard in Parliament Sheilan Clarke, Communications Officer for My Vote Counts

21 October 2022 3:24 AM

Africa is joined by Sheilan Clarke, Communications Officer for My Vote Counts to talk about the Electoral Amendment Bill and if they are for or against it.


The National Assembly voted on the Amended Bill that will bring in changes to South Africa's electoral system yesterday.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CSI: Ikemeleng foundation

21 October 2022 3:02 AM

Africa is joined by Percy Malepe, Founder at Ikemeleng foundation to talk about the work they do and how listeners can assist. Ikemeleng foundation is a non-profit organisation based in Diepsloot that aims to alleviate hunger, poverty and substance abuse.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Avoid travelling to Nigeria or leave NOW! – US, UK, Canada, Australia embassies

Africa World

Cape Town will soon start taking the train again - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

Business Local

'Ban Russian oligarch Alexey Mordashov from docking his superyacht in Cape Town'

Local

EWN Highlights

Cable theft during strike not necessarily an inside job says Transnet exec

25 October 2022 8:38 PM

MTBPS: Silver bullet expected from Godongwana to tackle Eskom debt

25 October 2022 7:39 PM

Presidency nods to entry and docking of superyacht owned by Russian tycoon

25 October 2022 7:15 PM

