Property: The impact of the increased interest rate on the commercial property sector

Guest: John Jack | CEO at Galetti Corporate Real Estate
Wasanga is joined by John Jack, CEO at Galetti Corporate Real Estate to talk about the impact of the increased interest rate on the commercial property sector.
The South African Reserve Bank has increased the repo rate by 75 basis points to 6.25%. This marks the fifth rate hike this year, and the second last rate hike for the year.
Africa is joined by Arifa Parker, CEO at Western Cape Business Opportunities Forum to talk about how small businesses have been doing post COVID-19 pandemic.
The Cape Talk Small Business Awards is back this year! We've partnered with Lulalend, a company specializing in small business funding, hoping to discover and give small businesses the boost they need.
Africa is joined by Patrick Deale, Labour Law Expert from Deale Attorneys to talk about the Public Service Association strike. Unions representing workers are still in wage negations.
Patrick says that if unions stand firm and if their demands, it could be a step in the right direction but if not, it could be bad for union unity and alliance with ANC
Africa is joined by Richard Mamabolo, Spokesperson at Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) to talk about how wage talks have been going.
If you've wondered how long to hold your plank while working out, our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has an answer, or 3. Tune in as she discusses how best to plank, how long to do it, and her own tips on working out well.
Africa is joined by Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket Commentator to talk about the T20 Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe. The eight edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament is currently underway in Australia until the 13 November 2022.
Africa is joined by Rudie Heyneke, Portfolio manager: State Capture at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse to reflect on what President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his address to the country state capture.
Africa is joined by Grant Smee, Managing Director at One Realty Property Group to talk about what you're options are if struggling to pay your monthly bond repayments and if you've thought about selling
Grant says that homeowners should do the math and weigh up their options before acting in haste. Failure to do so could equal a great loss and add to the financial woes.
Exercise can feel like a chore and pain for some, so our resident fitness enthusiast has jumped on to fresh news about how YOU can get some fitness joy. Tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing the feel-better Effect of exercising, and walks us through the Joy Workout.
Africa is joined by Sheilan Clarke, Communications Officer for My Vote Counts to talk about the Electoral Amendment Bill and if they are for or against it.
The National Assembly voted on the Amended Bill that will bring in changes to South Africa's electoral system yesterday.
Africa is joined by Percy Malepe, Founder at Ikemeleng foundation to talk about the work they do and how listeners can assist. Ikemeleng foundation is a non-profit organisation based in Diepsloot that aims to alleviate hunger, poverty and substance abuse.