EXPLAINER: lower income working class set to suffer under Independent Power Producers (IPPs)

Guest: Dr Ebrahim Harvey | Political Writer and Commentator



Wasanga is joined by Dr Ebrahim Harvey, Political Writer and Commentator to talk about how lower income working class will suffer under the rise of Independent Power Producers (IPPs).



Eskom announced that Stage 3 load shedding will continue to be implemented this week from 00:00 – 16:00 daily until Thursday. Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented daily during the evening peaks between 16:00 and 00:00.



Dr Ebrahim says that with the increase of Independent Power Producers (IPPs) stepping up to the plate, poor South Africans are going to suffer the most due to the affordability of electricity.