South Africans current mental state looks bleek according to study

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:30
Understanding Stuttering {ZOOM]
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Heather Wilkinson - Speech therapist at Speak Easy
Today at 15:20
Drones and war
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Helmoed Heitman - Military and Defence Analyst at ...
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 16:05
The Sasol/Arcelor Mittal plan for carbon capture green technology
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Wikus van Niekerk
Today at 16:20
Murder of Joburg Sex Workers Show Why SA Must Urgently Decriminalise the Trade
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Amanda Gouws
Today at 16:33
United Rugby Championship: Stormers coach John Dobson explains that there is no need to panic
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson
Today at 17:05
Top breast cancer surgeon quits Helen Joseph Hospital, and volunteers follow suit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Carol Ann Benn
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis calls for nominations to honour exceptional citizens Mayor of the City of Cape Town is calling on citizens for nominations for individuals to be acknowledged with Civic Honours in 202... 20 October 2022 9:27 AM
October tax deadline looms and is closing earlier than usual The 2022 Individual Filing Season is closing earlier than usual, with the deadline set for Monday, 24 October 2022. 20 October 2022 9:22 AM
Nothing wrong with aggressive transformation: EE expert Lester Kiewit speaks to Marleen Potgieter - director at Equity Works about employment equity targets for companies. 20 October 2022 8:54 AM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Ex-Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste's assets have been seized Steinhoff was plundered by its former CEO Markus Jooste, who jumped ship when things got hairy. It sent the company's share prices... 19 October 2022 2:46 PM
'We’re not going to get anyone better than Ramaphosa' – political analyst Is the criticism against President Cyril Ramaphosa and his leadership style fair? 19 October 2022 1:40 PM
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Herman Mashaba is happy to be naive From seeing the DA as 'not the DA of the past' to admitting the EFF was his best coalition partner yet, ActionSA's Herman Mashaba... 19 October 2022 10:30 AM
View all Politics
Germany legalises the recreational use of dagga Buying and possessing dagga will soon be legal in Germany, as well as trade thereof in licenced shops. 20 October 2022 8:46 AM
Private reserves stop poachers but it takes R200 000 per rhino, per year The Balule Nature Reserve has recorded huge success in fighting poaching - no rhinos have been killed in the past two years. 19 October 2022 7:33 PM
[WATCH] Why an SME-focused ad going to black actually works in SA The new Pollen Finance TV advert is The Money Show's advertising 'hero' of the week. 19 October 2022 7:03 PM
View all Business
Get in touch with the history of Cape Town with the Art Deco walking tour Those interested in history and architecture of Cape Town can participate in another upcoming Art Deco walking tour. 20 October 2022 9:01 AM
Rocking the Daisies Lost & Found pics - comments on social media are hilarious Rocking the Daises is making headlines but it's not about Kehlani this time! 20 October 2022 8:36 AM
Tips and signs you could have 'burnout' Author and consultant at ChangecreatorSA, Stanley Beckett joins Aubrey Masango to discuss the stages of burnout. 20 October 2022 8:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
Stephen Mokoka defends Sanlam Cape Town Marathon title The South African crossed the finish line in a time of 2:09:58 while Ethiopian duo Derseh Kindie Kassie and Dagnachew Adere Maru c... 16 October 2022 11:12 AM
Meet world's only blind cricket commentator: I rely on the stump microphones Dean du Plessis was born blind but has become one of Zimbabwe's best-loved cricket commentators. He attended the Pioneer School fo... 15 October 2022 2:13 PM
Diego Maradona’s 'Hand of God' ball is for sale for R60 million Six months ago, his "Hand of God" shirt sold for R170 million (US$9.3 million). 14 October 2022 11:41 AM
View all Sport
SA opera star Pretty Yende honoured with Order of Arts and Letters in France The South African soprano received the prestigious honour in recognition of her contribution to the arts in France and around the... 15 October 2022 9:36 AM
Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's 'Hagrid', dies aged 72 Tributes are pouring in for Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who appeared as the beloved character 'Hagrid' in all eight of the Har... 15 October 2022 8:43 AM
Did Madonna just come out as gay on TikTok? Material Girl leaves fans wondering The Material Girl has left fans wondering whether her latest TikTok video was an official 'coming out'. 12 October 2022 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
British fighter pilots, lured by money, are teaching NATO tactics to China Serving your nation, or serving your bank balance? 19 October 2022 8:55 AM
What are 'kamikaze drones' used by Russia to pummel Ukrainian cities? Russia is hitting Ukraine with wave after wave of what seems to be Iranian-made "suicide" drones. 18 October 2022 1:52 PM
Tanzanian women (who each have 5 kids, on average) urged to use contraception In 2018, then-President John Magufuli told women to stop using birth control, calling those who do "lazy". 18 October 2022 1:34 PM
View all World
Fears for rest of Africa as Indian cough syrup kills 70 Gambian kids It is unclear how many African countries have New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals’ deadly product on their shelves. 14 October 2022 12:58 PM
Lesotho’s richest man wins national election with party he started 6 months ago Billionaire Sam Matekane launched "Revolution for Prosperity" in March. Now he is the new Prime Minister. 11 October 2022 1:00 PM
IFAS to renew 'Africa-Europe' dialogue on immigration and democracy The dialogue is expected to start this Friday to Saturday at the University of Johannesburg before heading to Constitutional Hill. 7 October 2022 6:40 AM
View all Africa
'Barbarian': An appropriately unhinged masterclass in unpredictability With its expert use of misdirection and an utterly bizarre plot, 'Barbarian' proves to be one of horror's most effectively disturb... 14 October 2022 1:58 PM
Revamped FNB logo: love it, hate it or simply getting used to it? Clean and modern, or the look of a wi-fi sign? First National Bank's rebrand has social media divided. 13 October 2022 12:53 PM
'Used-car sales are booming, but the bubble will soon burst' The cost-of-living crisis is bad news for car buyers in South Africa. 12 October 2022 12:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
arrow_forward
South Africans current mental state looks bleek according to study

South Africans current mental state looks bleek according to study

19 October 2022 3:48 AM

Africa is joined by Dr Alicia Porter, Board member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) to talk and reflect on the current mental state of South Africans and how we can make things a bit easier for those who suffer from mental health.


More episodes from Early Breakfast With Africa Melane

The October tax deadline is right around the corner!

20 October 2022 7:12 AM

Africa is joined by Mogamat Amien West, The Tax Technician to talk about the October tax deadline and what you should know. The 2022 Individual Filing Season is closing earlier than usual, with the deadline set for Monday, 24 October 2022.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Fitness & Wellness Gig Guide: Diarize these Fun and Functional Fitness Events

20 October 2022 7:11 AM

Every week our  resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the lead on all the fun and functional fitness events happening near you. Tune in to find out more about the upcoming fitness in your area.. Liezel has it all. Tune in to find out more about these 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pit Bull Federation of South Africa responds to petition calling for ban on the breed

20 October 2022 4:03 AM

Africa is joined by Lins Rautenbach, Spokesperson at The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA) to talk about The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation calling for a ban on Pitbulls.
Lins says that banning Pitbulls might look like the only solution, but they don’t work. The kinds of owners whose dogs are causing carnage will move to the next powerful breed and so the cycle will continue.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inflation down while CPI up in September 2022

20 October 2022 3:28 AM

Africa is joined by Professor Jannie Rossouw, Wits Business School (WBS) to talk about the latest inflation rate. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Judge Piet Koen to deliver judgement in former Presidents arms deal case

19 October 2022 3:50 AM

Africa is joined by Riona Kalua, Director at Poswa Incorporated to talk about Former president Jacob Zuma will be back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court later today.

The former President is facing charges relating to allegations of corruption in the 1999 arms deal. Judge Piet Koen will give his judgment on the future progress of the case. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heathy Food Facts Feast: Broccoli and the Benefits

19 October 2022 3:46 AM

Hungry for fitness and food facts to improve your health? Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen as she shares some tasty tidbits about the wonders, facts and fiction surrounding a beloved vegetable: Broccoli!

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gauteng water cuts update

18 October 2022 3:31 AM

Africa is joined by Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation to give an update the Gauteng waters cuts. Stage two water restrictions have been imposed in all three metros in the province.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel & Tourism: What you need to know about emigrating to the UK

18 October 2022 3:04 AM

Africa is joined by John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration director at Sable International to talk about why more South Africans are contemplating emigrating to the UK and ways you can go about it if it's something you've been considering.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health beyond Scale - Why the Scale's Numbers Shouldn't Matter?

18 October 2022 2:56 AM

Our resident fitness enthusiast knows how the weight loss journey, and seeking out better health, can get you obsessed with the numbers, but tune in as Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the healthy approach to your own health and lifestyle - beyond the scale! 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Not true that we should expect Stalingrad tactics from Jooste - family trustee

Business Local

More unit failures sees Eskom extend stage 3 power cuts until further notice

Business

CPI, inflation and why SA is better off than the UK and US

Business

'We had no choice', says Satawu on ending Transnet strike

Business

EWN Highlights

Evidence leader in PP impeachment inquiry declines to recuse herself

20 October 2022 11:28 AM

Smartphone sales sag as consumers delay purchases: report

20 October 2022 11:05 AM

Tigray peace talks in South Africa on 24 October: Ethiopia govt

20 October 2022 10:41 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA