South Africans current mental state looks bleek according to study

Africa is joined by Dr Alicia Porter, Board member of the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) to talk and reflect on the current mental state of South Africans and how we can make things a bit easier for those who suffer from mental health.
Africa is joined by Mogamat Amien West, The Tax Technician to talk about the October tax deadline and what you should know. The 2022 Individual Filing Season is closing earlier than usual, with the deadline set for Monday, 24 October 2022.
Every week our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the lead on all the fun and functional fitness events happening near you. Tune in to find out more about the upcoming fitness in your area.. Liezel has it all. Tune in to find out more about these
Africa is joined by Lins Rautenbach, Spokesperson at The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA) to talk about The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation calling for a ban on Pitbulls.
Lins says that banning Pitbulls might look like the only solution, but they don’t work. The kinds of owners whose dogs are causing carnage will move to the next powerful breed and so the cycle will continue.
Africa is joined by Professor Jannie Rossouw, Wits Business School (WBS) to talk about the latest inflation rate.
Africa is joined by Riona Kalua, Director at Poswa Incorporated to talk about Former president Jacob Zuma will be back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court later today.
The former President is facing charges relating to allegations of corruption in the 1999 arms deal. Judge Piet Koen will give his judgment on the future progress of the case.
Hungry for fitness and food facts to improve your health? Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen as she shares some tasty tidbits about the wonders, facts and fiction surrounding a beloved vegetable: Broccoli!
Africa is joined by Sputnik Ratau, Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation to give an update the Gauteng waters cuts. Stage two water restrictions have been imposed in all three metros in the province.
Africa is joined by John Dunn, Citizenship and Immigration director at Sable International to talk about why more South Africans are contemplating emigrating to the UK and ways you can go about it if it's something you've been considering.
Our resident fitness enthusiast knows how the weight loss journey, and seeking out better health, can get you obsessed with the numbers, but tune in as Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the healthy approach to your own health and lifestyle - beyond the scale!