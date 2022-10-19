Judge Piet Koen to deliver judgement in former Presidents arms deal case

Africa is joined by Lins Rautenbach, Spokesperson at The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA) to talk about The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation calling for a ban on Pitbulls.

Lins says that banning Pitbulls might look like the only solution, but they don’t work. The kinds of owners whose dogs are causing carnage will move to the next powerful breed and so the cycle will continue.

