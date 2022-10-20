Inflation down while CPI up in September 2022

Africa is joined by Professor Jannie Rossouw, Wits Business School (WBS) to talk about the latest inflation rate.
Africa is joined by Jeremy Fredericks, Cricket Commentator to talk about the T20 Cricket World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe. The eight edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup tournament is currently underway in Australia until the 13 November 2022.
Africa is joined by Rudie Heyneke, Portfolio manager: State Capture at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse to reflect on what President Cyril Ramaphosa said in his address to the country state capture.
Africa is joined by Grant Smee, Managing Director at One Realty Property Group to talk about what you're options are if struggling to pay your monthly bond repayments and if you've thought about selling
Grant says that homeowners should do the math and weigh up their options before acting in haste. Failure to do so could equal a great loss and add to the financial woes.
Exercise can feel like a chore and pain for some, so our resident fitness enthusiast has jumped on to fresh news about how YOU can get some fitness joy. Tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing the feel-better Effect of exercising, and walks us through the Joy Workout.
Africa is joined by Sheilan Clarke, Communications Officer for My Vote Counts to talk about the Electoral Amendment Bill and if they are for or against it.
The National Assembly voted on the Amended Bill that will bring in changes to South Africa's electoral system yesterday.
Africa is joined by Percy Malepe, Founder at Ikemeleng foundation to talk about the work they do and how listeners can assist. Ikemeleng foundation is a non-profit organisation based in Diepsloot that aims to alleviate hunger, poverty and substance abuse.
Africa is joined by Mogamat Amien West, The Tax Technician to talk about the October tax deadline and what you should know. The 2022 Individual Filing Season is closing earlier than usual, with the deadline set for Monday, 24 October 2022.
Every week our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the lead on all the fun and functional fitness events happening near you. Tune in to find out more about the upcoming fitness in your area.. Liezel has it all. Tune in to find out more about these
Africa is joined by Lins Rautenbach, Spokesperson at The Pit Bull Federation of South Africa (PBFSA) to talk about The Sizwe Kupelo Foundation calling for a ban on Pitbulls.
Lins says that banning Pitbulls might look like the only solution, but they don’t work. The kinds of owners whose dogs are causing carnage will move to the next powerful breed and so the cycle will continue.