Protocols for NPA’s private donor funding finalised and ready to be implemented

Africa is joined by Crispin Phiri, Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice to talk about National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) protocols for private donor funding that is currently being finalized
Avian flu hits South African commercial farms! Africa is joined by Hume International Commercial Director, Tarun Peedikayli to talk about the impact this will have on the poultry industry and South Africans.
Africa is joined by Senior Director: Social Impact and Transformation at Stellenbosch University, Dr Leslie van Rooi to reflect on Freedom and what it means to the YOUTH IN South Africa. Many South Africans question whether it is a day to celebrate as many do not feel free.
This week in our CSI segment, Africa is joined by the founder of Boikanyo the Dion Herson Foundation, Marilyn Bassin to talk about the work they do and how listeners can assist.
Africa is joined by Topform Athletics Club Chairperson, Russell Mehl to talk about the Top Form 10km race taking place this weekend in Lansdowne at the Turfhall Park Sports Stadium, Belthorn Estate.
Africa is joined by Director of the Centre for the Advancement of Non-Racialism and Democracy (CANRAD) at Nelson Mandela University, Professor Bheki Mngomezulu to reflect on South Africans right to political freedom and whether having so much political options to choose from is a good thing for democracy in the long run or not.
Africa is joined by Clinical Dietitian, Carey-Anne Seady to talk about what the big fuss is about Sea Moss and why more people are using it for weight loss.The spiny plant, which grows abundantly in the ocean, has been used for ages as a thickening agent, because of a compound called carrageenan.
Africa is joined by President at Truckers Association of South Africa (TASA), Mary Phadi to talk about why the South African drivers have threatened to strike. The Truckers Association of South Africa says it will soon engage with truck drivers in an attempt to avert another strike.
Africa is joined by Deputy Director General of Comprehensive Social Security at the Department of Social Development (DSD), Brenda Sibeko to talk about the basic income grant draft policy.
This week in our health segment, we focus our attention on those who suffer from allergies. Africa is joined by Founder of The Allergy Clinic in Blairgowrie, Dr Marinda McDonald to talk about why some people suffer from allergy symptoms in winter.
Africa is joined by Northwest University Professor and Political Analyst, André Duvenhage to reflect on the outcomes of the African National Congress (ANC) NEC meeting. The ruling party met to discuss proposals on where the party stands on coalitions.