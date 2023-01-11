Africa is joined by Lucia Poolman, Editor at TV Plus Magazine to talk about the 80th Golden Globe Awards.
Guest: Scott Parker | Culinary innovation manager at Woolworths
Africa chats to Scott Parker, Chef and the culinary innovation manager at Woolworths to find out how to put the perfect picnic together for a concert.
Africa speaks to Education activist and deputy chairperson at Education for Social Justice Foundation, Hendrick Makaneta on the 2022 matric results.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa speaks to Bridget Hannah, Innovation Director at DGMT to find out how they plan to help more learner succeed both in and out of school.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Every week our favourite resident fitness enthusiast (back runner ; participator & chief motivator) Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, most fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences out there - that keep us healthy and get us fit! Tune in as this is for anyone at any fitness level, for any weekend warrior and any keen participatoryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Johan Joncke | Founder at Arrive Alive
Zain John talks to Johan Joncke of Arrive Alive to get his response to the estive Season Road Safety statistics which saw a 13.9% decrease in loss of life between 1 December 2022 and 11 January 2023
Guest: Dr Kometsi Mokuele | Dentist at Sunset Dentistry
Zain Johnson speaks to Dr Kometsi Mokuele, Dentist at Sunset Dentistry to find out how important dental check ups are and what dental habits should one adopt to ensure healthy teeth and gums
Africa speaks to Godfrey Mulaudzi, a public violence monitor at the Institute of Security Studies. He shares his insights on the increasing number of protests that are happening around the countryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Should the matric pass rate be increased to 50%? Africa speaks to Professor Mary Metcalfe, Senior Research associate at the University of Johannesburg to share her insights on this debate.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa chats to Shanaaz Trethewey, Chief Operations Officer at ComCorp, on facial biometric scanning and how this technology secures banking apps.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tune in if you want to know the benefits and best recovery for your fitness journey. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses Active Vs. Passive Recovery now.LISTEN TO PODCAST