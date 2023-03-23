Is South Africa ready to make changes to its constitution?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
What does the almost 22% increase in SARS VAT refunds mean for the country? South African Revenue Service (SARS) collected more than R2 trillion in tax revenue in the 2022/23 financial year. 5 April 2023 1:20 PM
Govt ends national state of disaster on electricity with immediate effect The state of disaster was implemented in February 2023 in response to the country's ongoing energy crisis, with government adoptin... 5 April 2023 12:43 PM
Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis. 5 April 2023 11:48 AM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its... 4 April 2023 9:33 PM
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn... 4 April 2023 7:58 PM
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclos... 5 April 2023 10:07 AM
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group. 4 April 2023 10:32 PM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
ChatGPT, Thabo Bester, Costa Titch: What South Africans were googling in March Google SA shares what South Africans were searching in March. 5 April 2023 12:38 PM
The City reminds residents to update electricity meters before they expire The City of Cape Town reminds residents that software for all prepaid electricity meters will expire in 2024. 5 April 2023 11:45 AM
Volkswagen gives Polo Vivo a makover The best-selling hatchback is getting a new coat of paint. 5 April 2023 10:58 AM
Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer. 5 April 2023 9:41 AM
Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank' Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club. 4 April 2023 8:13 PM
'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt Hunt is looking to follow in her father, Gavin's footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D coaching license. 4 April 2023 7:56 PM
John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever suit to be auctioned [LISTEN] Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, specifically the auction item that's expected to fetch about $200.00... 4 April 2023 2:03 PM
April is ANOTHER busy month on Cape Town's events calendar From ultra-marathons to a performing arts festival and a comic book and cosplay convention, event goers in the Mother City will be... 3 April 2023 4:24 PM
Call for men to walk in heels on the promenade for gender-based violence & more The Lions Club of Sea Point challenges men to walk in heels on the promenade to help fund local projects. Here's the deets. 31 March 2023 2:36 PM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis? 4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise. 4 April 2023 5:12 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its constitution?

Is South Africa ready to make changes to its constitution?

23 March 2023 6:04 AM

Africa is joined by Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, Lawson Naidoo to reflect on some of the comments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa about possibly changing the constitution.


SA Tourism prepares for a busy Easter season

5 April 2023 5:24 AM

Wasanga is joined South African Tourism Global Manager: PR, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Thandiwe Mathibela to talk about how South African tourism is preparing for the busy Easter season.

Health: Magnesium deficiency linked to high rates of anaemia amongst women

5 April 2023 5:04 AM

Wasanga is joined by Nutritional consultant and wellness expert, Vanessa Ascencao to reflect on a study that indicates magnesium deficiency linked to high rates of anaemia amongst women.

Health & Wellness News: Award-Winning Chatbot Tech can Transform YOUR health - This is how even diabetes care changes...

5 April 2023 4:56 AM

Liezel van der Westhuizen is ready to share some insider knowledge on fresh Guidepost tech in the health space, that's transforming healthcare like diabetes care and so much more. 

Menstrual leave should be made available to South African women

4 April 2023 6:02 AM

Wasanga is joined by Senior Associate at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, Leila Moosa to talk about why menstrual leave should be made available to South African women. Last month Spain became the first European country to entitle workers to paid menstrual leave.

REACTION: OUTA on Eskom PFMA exemptions

4 April 2023 5:24 AM

Wasanga is joined by Wayne Duvenage, OUTA CEO to talk about the National Treasury’s exempting Eskom from the annual reporting of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenses, and assures South Africans of its commitment to complying with applicable legislation

Tuesday Tip: Night Runners Must-have Safety & Training Products

4 April 2023 4:58 AM

Fitness safety goes beyond caring for your gym equipment and avoiding injuries. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the importance of safety protocols when running at night, and safety devices every runner should have. Tune in to learn more!

ANALYSIS: DA Congress and John Steenhuisen elected DA leader for a second term

3 April 2023 5:26 AM

Wasanga s joined by Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Professor & Political Analyst at Nelson Mandela University  to unpack the Democratic Alliance (DA) federal congress. John Steenhuisen was voted DA leader, beating his opponent, Mpho Phalatse

Property: Body Corporates and solar panels

3 April 2023 5:05 AM

In our property segment this week, Wasanga is joined by IntegriSure Brokers CEO, Hermanus Van Der Linde to talk about the importance of having your solar panels insured.

Motivation Monday: South Africa's Representing Olympic Trailblazer and Hockey History-maker Onthatile Zulu Inspires!

3 April 2023 4:52 AM

Inspiring others, fellow athletes, and our resident fitness enthusiast too, tune in as Liezel van der Westhuizen shares the incredible story of Onthatile Zulu, and why you should be plugged in to their motivating journey.

European Rugby Champions Cup

31 March 2023 6:06 AM

Wasanga is joined by rugby365Managing Editor, Jan de Koning to talk about the European Rugby Champions Cup fixtures taking place this weekend.The Stormers, Sharks and Bulls are competing in the top-tier Champions Cup, while the Lions and Cheetahs are in the Challenge Cup.

