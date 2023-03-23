Is South Africa ready to make changes to its constitution?

Wasanga is joined South African Tourism Global Manager: PR, Communications and Stakeholder Relations, Thandiwe Mathibela to talk about how South African tourism is preparing for the busy Easter season.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Wasanga is joined by Nutritional consultant and wellness expert, Vanessa Ascencao to reflect on a study that indicates magnesium deficiency linked to high rates of anaemia amongst women.
Liezel van der Westhuizen is ready to share some insider knowledge on fresh Guidepost tech in the health space, that's transforming healthcare like diabetes care and so much more.
Wasanga is joined by Senior Associate at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, Leila Moosa to talk about why menstrual leave should be made available to South African women. Last month Spain became the first European country to entitle workers to paid menstrual leave.
Wasanga is joined by Wayne Duvenage, OUTA CEO to talk about the National Treasury's exempting Eskom from the annual reporting of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenses, and assures South Africans of its commitment to complying with applicable legislation
Fitness safety goes beyond caring for your gym equipment and avoiding injuries. Our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen discusses the importance of safety protocols when running at night, and safety devices every runner should have. Tune in to learn more!
Wasanga s joined by Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Professor & Political Analyst at Nelson Mandela University to unpack the Democratic Alliance (DA) federal congress. John Steenhuisen was voted DA leader, beating his opponent, Mpho Phalatse
In our property segment this week, Wasanga is joined by IntegriSure Brokers CEO, Hermanus Van Der Linde to talk about the importance of having your solar panels insured.
Inspiring others, fellow athletes, and our resident fitness enthusiast too, tune in as Liezel van der Westhuizen shares the incredible story of Onthatile Zulu, and why you should be plugged in to their motivating journey.
Wasanga is joined by rugby365Managing Editor, Jan de Koning to talk about the European Rugby Champions Cup fixtures taking place this weekend.The Stormers, Sharks and Bulls are competing in the top-tier Champions Cup, while the Lions and Cheetahs are in the Challenge Cup.