Health: National Burn Safety Awareness Week

'People are mosag,' the CCID's anti-litter campaign aims to clean up Cape Town Kally Benito, a manager at CCID, explains the department's anti-litter campaign that's aimed to clean up Cape Town streets. 12 May 2023 2:42 PM
[LISTEN] Take cover! A Black South Easter has hit the city According to a Meteorologist, the city can expect wind speeds of between 50 and 70km per hour. 12 May 2023 2:20 PM
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia? Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report. 12 May 2023 2:04 PM
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last Decembe... 12 May 2023 7:13 AM
DA calls for debate amid claims SA is assisting Russia in war against Ukraine Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen quizzed President Cyril Ramaphosa on whether South Africa gave Russia weapons when the... 12 May 2023 6:49 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand t... 11 May 2023 10:12 PM
Real cost of a weakening rand: more likely rate hikes and price increases The struggling ZAR slumped to new lows on Thursday as the US accused South Africa of supplying Russia with arms and ammunition. 11 May 2023 9:08 PM
[LISTEN] Sustainable Travel: 'Everyone's got to do their part' If everyone can do their bit to reduce their carbon footprint while travelling, it can start a movement to a greener planet. 12 May 2023 4:01 PM
[LISTEN] A rugby weekend: Catch Hamilton vs. Falsebay after DHL Stormers game Ros Silke of Hamilton Rugby Football Club chats about the local game happening next to Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, 13 May. 12 May 2023 2:35 PM
Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50 Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy. 12 May 2023 2:23 PM
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 10 May 2023 8:32 PM
South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality. 12 May 2023 10:33 AM
[REMINDER] Westlife 'The Wild Dream Tour' tickets go on sale at 9am! Good news, additional dates have also been added, so don't miss out! 12 May 2023 7:50 AM
Beyoncé is on track to make history with $2 billion Renaissance Tour Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is projected to make $2 billion, which will make it the highest-grossing tour in history. 11 May 2023 11:16 AM
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa. 10 May 2023 12:22 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa's ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Health: National Burn Safety Awareness Week

Health: National Burn Safety Awareness Week

9 May 2023 5:03 AM

This week in our health segment, we are focusing on National Burn Safety Awareness Week.Wasanga is joined by former President of SA Burn Society, Dr Ethel Andrews to talk about how to treat burns. South Africans observe National Burn Safety Awareness Week from 6 to 12 May.


The rand is at 19 to the dollar for the first time since 2020

12 May 2023 5:28 AM

Wasanga Mehana is in conversation with Graeme Korner – unpacking the weakening rand and what's lead us this far.

CSI: Mogope Foundation NPO

12 May 2023 5:06 AM

Wasanga Mehana is in conversation with Candice Matjila, director of the Mogope Foundation - she's unpacking they're foundations function, goals and achievements.

Fitness Friday for All Fitness Levels: Looking at Fab, Fun Fitness Events

12 May 2023 4:53 AM

Every week our favourite resident fitness enthusiast (back runner; participator & chief motivator) Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, most fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences out there - that keep us healthy and get us fit! Tune in as this is for anyone at any fitness level, for any weekend warrior and any keen participatory.

Better support needed for women to prevent foetal alcohol spectrum disorders

11 May 2023 6:05 AM

Wasanga is joined by Project Coordinator, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Research Study at Stellenbosch University, Dr Marlene de Vries to talk about why better support needed for women to prevent foetal alcohol spectrum disorders. South Africa has the highest recorded prevalence of FASD in the world

The Cape Flats gun crisis

11 May 2023 5:28 AM

Wasanga is joined by Secretary of the Cape Flats Safety Forum, Lynn Phillips SA to talk about the Cape Flats gun crisis.The infamous Prinsloo guns legacy haunts the Cape Flats, adding urgency to Gun Free SA's class action lawsuit to reform gun control.

Travel & Tourism: SANParks bounces back after COVID-19 pandemic

11 May 2023 5:10 AM

Wasanga is joined by Head of Communications at SANParks,        Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli to get an update on how SANParks is doing post pandemic. South African National Parks (SANParks) says it is making a steady recovery in its visitor numbers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moving towards better health: World Move for Health Day & How to start making quality moves toward good health!

11 May 2023 5:03 AM

Tune in as our resident fitness enthusiast tells us more about World Move for Health Day and exactly what it will take to get you leveling up on your physical activity. Don't miss some pretty fun fitness inspiration too, that you could try immediately from the comfort of home!

REACTION: The National Minimum Wage Commission gazetted a new medium-term target for the minimum wage

10 May 2023 5:28 AM

Wasanga is joined by Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys, Michael Bagraim to reflcet on the National Minimum Wage Commission gazetting a new medium-term target for the minimum wage.

Finance: Pro's & Cons of job hopping

10 May 2023 5:02 AM

Wasanga is joined by Life and Business coach, Penny Holburn to talk about whether or not ‘job hopping’ is a good thing. Job-hopping is a career choice whereby workers opt to switch jobs frequently.

Fitness Focus: Here's How to know when to Stop exercising

10 May 2023 4:56 AM

Workouts are great for your health and wellness, but so is knowing when to stop.Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen sharing the signs to watch for, that let you know to slow down or completes stop exercising FOR YOUR OWN GOOD!

Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa'

Local World

'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson

Sport

South Africans will be ‘first to know’ when power grid collapses, says Ramaphosa

Local

'Narrative that the NPA is failing is a dangerous and a flawed one' - Batohi

12 May 2023 7:18 PM

Calm restored at CPUT, UWC after students clash with security, police

12 May 2023 6:05 PM

Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia?

12 May 2023 6:04 PM

