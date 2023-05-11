The Cape Flats gun crisis

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
What you need to know about the mumps outbreak Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati speaks about the mumps outbreak in South Africa. 13 May 2023 10:00 AM
'All roads lead to UCT' for their open day TOMORROW Tomorrow, Saturday 13 May, the University of Cape Town will hold its first in-person open day post pandemic. 12 May 2023 5:50 PM
Cape Town's first biophilic building will kickstart an architectural revolution The first biophilic building in SA and on the continent, The Fynbos development is being constructed on Bree Street in Cape Town. 12 May 2023 5:32 PM
'Grid collapse possible, ANC cares more about party than SA' - William Gumede Indefinite stage six loadshedding with no clear end in sight is making the possibility of grid collapse seem increasingly likely. 12 May 2023 4:05 PM
Midday Report Express: Is South Africa guilty of providing arms to Russia? Another day of excellent journalism from Mandy Weiner and the team, on this Friday edition of The Midday Report. 12 May 2023 2:04 PM
SA-Russia alleged arms deal could threaten economic ties between US and SA The US ambassador to South Africa claimed that a Russian cargo ship left the Simon's Town navy base camp in Cape Town last Decembe... 12 May 2023 7:13 AM
[LISTEN] Interested in becoming a nurse? Here's what you need to know Today (12 May) is International Nurses Day and if you've ever aspired to be one, Prof Mavundla from Wits shares some insight. 12 May 2023 5:16 PM
The price you see is NOT always the price you pay - Consumer Protection Act If the price on the label is an obvious error, the retailer is well within their right to make the consumer pay the accurate price... 12 May 2023 7:55 AM
[LISTEN] Bruce Whitfield reveals details of his brand-new 'Genius Podcast'! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts an 8-part podcast series highlighting extraordinary stories that will help you understand t... 11 May 2023 10:12 PM
Has wine-tasting and pairing become too pretentious? Chef and food anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido speaks about the art of wine tasting and pairing. 13 May 2023 12:33 PM
Buying a new car? Be careful of mileage tampering Resident motoring enthusiast Kumbi Mtshakazi explains how to tell if your car’s mileage has been tampered with. 13 May 2023 11:33 AM
Don't skip your warm up! It has huge benefits for exercise Certified nutritionist and personal trainer, Fulufhelo Siphuma on the importance of warming up and cooling down before a match or... 13 May 2023 9:25 AM
South African soccer legend Fani Madida reminisces about his playing career Madida scored 58 goals in 107 matches for Kaizer Chiefs before making the move to to play for Besiktas in the Turkish league. 12 May 2023 7:38 PM
'We do it for the people of Cape Town' - Stormers coach John Dobson A crowd of 45 000 people is expected to attend Saturday's URC semifinal between the Stormers and Connacht at Cape Town Stadium. 12 May 2023 7:14 AM
With the world at his feet, Lyle Foster looks forward to Premier League journey Foster joined the Clarets in January making 10 appearances and scoring 1 goal since his move from Westerlo in Belgium. 11 May 2023 8:14 PM
Gaming during loadshedding? New generation of consoles will keep you gaming Comparing some of the options for battery powered gaming devices that can keep the games going through the dark hours. 12 May 2023 5:28 PM
Laugh lekker with Yaaseen Barnes at Jive's Funny Championship for just R50 Yaaseen Barnes and last year's championship winner, Nkosinathi Maki chats about how you can be entertained with a night of comedy. 12 May 2023 2:23 PM
South African actor Bradley Olivier is ready to take over our playlist For one hour every Sunday, we hand over control of the CapeTalk music playlist to a well-loved South African personality. 12 May 2023 10:33 AM
Claims of arms supply to Russia 'pretext for economic war against South Africa' On Thursday, news broke that South Africa had allegedly supplied military aid to Russia for its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. 12 May 2023 8:37 AM
Rand tumbles further as US accuses South Africa of arming Russia President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is investigating US claims that South Africa supplied Russia with weapons and ammunition... 11 May 2023 7:13 PM
Child suffers 'cardiac episode' after drinking Prime A school child in the United Kingdom allegedly suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking a Prime Energy drink. 11 May 2023 12:33 PM
Ruling parties in both South Africa and Namibia have weak electoral prospects Namibia and South Africa’s ruling parties share a heroic history, but their 2024 electoral prospects look weak. 11 May 2023 12:06 PM
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes “Service delivery” is not an abstract concept. People are dying, every day, writes Mandy Wiener. 11 May 2023 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights) Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality. 10 May 2023 8:36 PM
Early Breakfast With Africa Melane
The Cape Flats gun crisis

The Cape Flats gun crisis

11 May 2023 5:28 AM

Wasanga is joined by Secretary of the Cape Flats Safety Forum, Lynn Phillips SA to talk about the Cape Flats gun crisis.The infamous Prinsloo guns legacy haunts the Cape Flats, adding urgency to Gun Free SA's class action lawsuit to reform gun control.


The rand is at 19 to the dollar for the first time since 2020

12 May 2023 5:28 AM

Wasanga Mehana is in conversation with Graeme Korner – unpacking the weakening rand and what's lead us this far.

CSI: Mogope Foundation NPO

12 May 2023 5:06 AM

Wasanga Mehana is in conversation with Candice Matjila, director of the Mogope Foundation - she's unpacking they're foundations function, goals and achievements.

Fitness Friday for All Fitness Levels: Looking at Fab, Fun Fitness Events

12 May 2023 4:53 AM

Every week our favourite resident fitness enthusiast (back runner; participator & chief motivator) Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, most fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences out there - that keep us healthy and get us fit! Tune in as this is for anyone at any fitness level, for any weekend warrior and any keen participatory.

Better support needed for women to prevent foetal alcohol spectrum disorders

11 May 2023 6:05 AM

Wasanga is joined by Project Coordinator, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Research Study at Stellenbosch University, Dr Marlene de Vries to talk about why better support needed for women to prevent foetal alcohol spectrum disorders. South Africa has the highest recorded prevalence of FASD in the world

Travel & Tourism: SANParks bounces back after COVID-19 pandemic

11 May 2023 5:10 AM

Wasanga is joined by Head of Communications at SANParks,        Reynold “Rey” Thakhuli to get an update on how SANParks is doing post pandemic. South African National Parks (SANParks) says it is making a steady recovery in its visitor numbers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moving towards better health: World Move for Health Day & How to start making quality moves toward good health!

11 May 2023 5:03 AM

Tune in as our resident fitness enthusiast tells us more about World Move for Health Day and exactly what it will take to get you leveling up on your physical activity. Don't miss some pretty fun fitness inspiration too, that you could try immediately from the comfort of home!

REACTION: The National Minimum Wage Commission gazetted a new medium-term target for the minimum wage

10 May 2023 5:28 AM

Wasanga is joined by Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys, Michael Bagraim to reflcet on the National Minimum Wage Commission gazetting a new medium-term target for the minimum wage.

Finance: Pro's & Cons of job hopping

10 May 2023 5:02 AM

Wasanga is joined by Life and Business coach, Penny Holburn to talk about whether or not ‘job hopping’ is a good thing. Job-hopping is a career choice whereby workers opt to switch jobs frequently.

Fitness Focus: Here's How to know when to Stop exercising

10 May 2023 4:56 AM

Workouts are great for your health and wellness, but so is knowing when to stop.Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen sharing the signs to watch for, that let you know to slow down or completes stop exercising FOR YOUR OWN GOOD!

No final plan on how Eskom will mitigate load shedding this winter: Rudi Dicks

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle

HOW TO BEAT TRAFFIC when our Stormers take on Connacht in URC semi-finals

Lifestyle

Eskom seeks Nersa approval for cross-border energy procurement

13 May 2023 5:54 PM

6 killed, at least 30 injured in bus collision near Mossel Bay

13 May 2023 4:42 PM

Gauteng Health Dept concerned about safety of nurses amid increasing attacks

13 May 2023 4:14 PM

