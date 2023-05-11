Wasanga is joined by Secretary of the Cape Flats Safety Forum, Lynn Phillips SA to talk about the Cape Flats gun crisis.The infamous Prinsloo guns legacy haunts the Cape Flats, adding urgency to Gun Free SA's class action lawsuit to reform gun control.
Wasanga Mehana is in conversation with Graeme Korner – unpacking the weakening rand and what's lead us this far.
Wasanga Mehana is in conversation with Candice Matjila, director of the Mogope Foundation - she's unpacking they're foundations function, goals and achievements.
Every week our favourite resident fitness enthusiast (back runner; participator & chief motivator) Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, most fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences out there - that keep us healthy and get us fit! Tune in as this is for anyone at any fitness level, for any weekend warrior and any keen participatory.
Wasanga is joined by Project Coordinator, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Research Study at Stellenbosch University, Dr Marlene de Vries to talk about why better support needed for women to prevent foetal alcohol spectrum disorders. South Africa has the highest recorded prevalence of FASD in the world
Wasanga is joined by Head of Communications at SANParks, Reynold "Rey" Thakhuli to get an update on how SANParks is doing post pandemic. South African National Parks (SANParks) says it is making a steady recovery in its visitor numbers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tune in as our resident fitness enthusiast tells us more about World Move for Health Day and exactly what it will take to get you leveling up on your physical activity. Don't miss some pretty fun fitness inspiration too, that you could try immediately from the comfort of home!
Wasanga is joined by Labour Lawyer at Bagraim Attorneys, Michael Bagraim to reflcet on the National Minimum Wage Commission gazetting a new medium-term target for the minimum wage.
Wasanga is joined by Life and Business coach, Penny Holburn to talk about whether or not 'job hopping' is a good thing. Job-hopping is a career choice whereby workers opt to switch jobs frequently.
Workouts are great for your health and wellness, but so is knowing when to stop.Tune in to our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen sharing the signs to watch for, that let you know to slow down or completes stop exercising FOR YOUR OWN GOOD!