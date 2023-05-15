SASCOC & Chess SA

Wasanga Mehana is in conversation with Paul Wilson, unpacking the tension between SASCOC and Chess SA
Football fans will be spoilt for choice this weekend with last round matches being played. Africa is joined by Soccer Laduma Editor, Vuyani Joni to talk about the PSL last round fixtures taking place this weekend.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa is joined by Director: Water Distribution at Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, Joseph Tsatsire to get an update on the water crises in Nelson Mandela Bay.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa is joined by help2read Chief Executive Officer, Lynn Cumpsty-Steyn to talk about the work they do and how listeners can assist. help2read is a non-profit organization focused on literacy development and community strengthening through education and youth promotion.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa is joined by Rodney Russell from TrailFun to talk about their upcoming race. TrailFun arrange runs for you in a safe environment, on a well-marked route, that is fun, so you can relax and enjoy your morning run. Find Fun Me-Time when you get together with special people and laugh, run, drink wine and talkLISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa is joined by Energy expert at the University of Witwatersrand, Dr Neil Stacey to talk about how South Africans can stay warm this winter amid the rolling blackouts.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa is joined by MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel, Benedict Phiri to reflect on Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa private prosecution case that was heard in the Johannesburg High Court.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa is joined by Head of Advice at Old Mutual Personal Finance, Lizl Budhram to talk about how South Africans can take to charge of their household budgets amid constant interest hikesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Even the most dedicated exercise enthusiast can have a difficult time trying to stay active in the colder months. Africa is joined by Personal Trainer, Nikeeta Weaver to talk about how to stay active in winterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa is joined by Dr Jakkie Cilliers from the Institute for Security Studies to talk about President Cyril Ramaphosa and six other African heads of state are going on a peace mission in a bid to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa is joined by Director: Centre for Military Studies at Stellenbosch University, Dr Moses B. Khanyile to refelct on the Russian embassy in South Africa hitting back at claims made by US Ambassador Reuben Brigety that South Africa loaded ammunition onto a Russian ship last year.LISTEN TO PODCAST