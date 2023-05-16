Syntro-P AI & Medical Pros coming together to make healthcare MORE accessible & affordable for you!

Technology is once again bringing convenience to your life AND health, with a new app on the market that gets you cutting edge and quality healthcare. Tune in as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen walks us through Syntro-P, its triumphs and its drawbacks, and why you should give the new app a quick try, for your health and wellness' sake