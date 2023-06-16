TROVE Fitness Festival Winter Edition

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Tygerberg Children’s Choir is open for auditions! Auditions are open for children in Grades 4 to 7 to join the award-winning Tygerberg Children’s Choir. 25 June 2023 12:49 PM
Nominate a teacher for a national award Nominations for the 2023 National Teaching Awards are now open. 25 June 2023 12:30 PM
Experience the magic of Disney's 100 years at Grand West The magic of Disney is being bought the Grand Arena in the form of Disney100 “The Concert” between 7 - 9 July 2023. Sara-Jayne ch... 25 June 2023 12:00 PM
Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule The acting Mangaung mayor told Eyewitness News that Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits... 25 June 2023 10:28 AM
Mbalula on Phala Phala: ANC won’t 'sacrifice' Ramaphosa at the 'altar' Addressing the Western Cape ANC on Saturday, Mbalula assured conference delegates that the party was on top of the matter and woul... 25 June 2023 8:41 AM
Mkhwebane's 'frivolous' bribe claims have been denied by ANC MPs - Mbalula The ANC secretary-general said Members of Parliament (MPs) accused of bribery by Busisiwe Mkhwebane have denied it in writing. 25 June 2023 8:24 AM
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Tired of being stuck in the house during the cold, wet weather? Here's how to make the most of your weekend. 24 June 2023 8:12 AM
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide. 23 June 2023 5:01 PM
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers. 23 June 2023 3:21 PM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker. 24 June 2023 2:01 PM
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras. 23 June 2023 2:22 PM
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
TROVE Fitness Festival Winter Edition

TROVE Fitness Festival Winter Edition

16 June 2023 5:12 AM

Africa is joined by Founder of TROVE Wellness,Juanita Khumalo to talk about TROVE Fitness Festival Winter Edition. If ever you needed the extra motivation to start working out for that summer body, the upcoming TROVE Wellness Fitness Festival is here to give you that extra nudge to get you moving again


Analysis - ANC Western Cape conference

23 June 2023 5:31 AM

Africa is joined by Director of the Centre for the Advancement of Non-Racialism and Democracy (CANRAD) at Nelson Mandela University, Professor Bheki Mngomezulu to talk about the ANC Western Cape conference

CSI: Impilo - Child Protection and Adoption Services

23 June 2023 5:26 AM

This week in our CSI segment, Africa is joined by Director at Impilo NPO, Sue Krawitz to talk about the work they do and how listeners can assist. Impilo, a designated child protection organisation with adoption accreditation for national and intercountry adoptions

Fitness Friday for All Fitness Levels: Looking at Fab, Fun Fitness Events

23 June 2023 5:20 AM

Every week our favourite resident fitness enthusiast (back runner; participator & chief motivator) Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, most fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences out there - that keep us healthy and get us fit! Tune in as this is for anyone at any fitness level, for any weekend warrior and any keen participatory

“We have roughly 22 000 nurses” says Health Department

22 June 2023 5:43 AM

Guest: Rich Sicina | President of Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union (HAITU)

FINANCE: why homeowners will not be covered by insurance if the national grid collapses

22 June 2023 5:33 AM

This week in our finance segment, Africa is joined by Naked Insurance Co-founder, Ernest North to talk about why homeowners will not be covered by insurance if the national grid collapses.

Test it out Thursday: Hi-Tec Goes Fashionable and Eco-Friendly with Puffer Winter Must-Have

22 June 2023 5:30 AM

Puffer Jackets have been trending, and Hi-Tec now has something for the Sustainable-Minded too! Tune in as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen puts the latest Puffer Jacket with recycled polyester, to the test, to find out whether it's worthy for you and your needs. Don't miss The Giraffe's functional fitness fashion verdict

[Analysis] Competition Tribunal hearing into the SAA-Takatso merger

21 June 2023 6:06 AM

Africa is joined by Editor at SA Flyer Magazine, Guy Leitch to reflect on day one of the Competition Tribunal hearing into the Takatso Aviation Consortium and South African Airways (SAA) merger.

[REACTION] “Covid-19 set TB fight back 12 years” says Health minister Joe Phaala

21 June 2023 5:29 AM

Africa is joined by Chief Programme Officer of TB HIV Care, Dr Laurene Booyens to reflect on the Tuberculosis (TB ) Indaba that took place in Durban. Health minister Joe Phaala said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africa’s fight against the virus is set back by 12 years.

Men’s Health Month: Suicide in men

21 June 2023 5:12 AM

This week in our health segment, Africa is joined by Head of Department at the Department of Psychiatry, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Dr Mvuyiso Talatala to talk about why suicides are so high amongst men. The month of June is observed as ‘Men’s Health Month’ and every week, we will cover a different topic surrounding men’s health.

Flexi Fitness & Stretching Health Benefits this International Yoga Da

21 June 2023 5:09 AM

Whether you know something, everything, or nothing about yoga, tune in for this fresh fitness news! It's International Yoga Day and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the best info on how you can level up your health and fitness with yoga. Find out everything you need to know about yoga day, its theme, motivations, and where you fit in, now!

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

International

From 'Eish!' to 'Aw!'... 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk

Local

EWN Highlights

Five die in Germiston single-car crash - EMPD

25 June 2023 10:02 PM

JJ Tyhalisisu's election as WC ANC chair was 'unexpected' - Cameron Dugmore

25 June 2023 9:11 PM

Power station breakdown performance improves by 3,000 MW - ESkom

25 June 2023 8:52 PM

