CARS: Toyota Corolla Hybrid Hatchback

Africa is joined car enthusiast, Stephan Lombard to review the Toyota Corolla Hybrid Hatchback.
Africa is joined by Director of the Centre for the Advancement of Non-Racialism and Democracy (CANRAD) at Nelson Mandela University, Professor Bheki Mngomezulu to talk about the ANC Western Cape conferenceLISTEN TO PODCAST
This week in our CSI segment, Africa is joined by Director at Impilo NPO, Sue Krawitz to talk about the work they do and how listeners can assist. Impilo, a designated child protection organisation with adoption accreditation for national and intercountry adoptionsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Every week our favourite resident fitness enthusiast (back runner; participator & chief motivator) Liezel van der Westhuizen brings you some of the most interesting, most fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences out there - that keep us healthy and get us fit! Tune in as this is for anyone at any fitness level, for any weekend warrior and any keen participatoryLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rich Sicina | President of Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union (HAITU)LISTEN TO PODCAST
This week in our finance segment, Africa is joined by Naked Insurance Co-founder, Ernest North to talk about why homeowners will not be covered by insurance if the national grid collapses.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Puffer Jackets have been trending, and Hi-Tec now has something for the Sustainable-Minded too! Tune in as our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen puts the latest Puffer Jacket with recycled polyester, to the test, to find out whether it's worthy for you and your needs. Don't miss The Giraffe's functional fitness fashion verdictLISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa is joined by Editor at SA Flyer Magazine, Guy Leitch to reflect on day one of the Competition Tribunal hearing into the Takatso Aviation Consortium and South African Airways (SAA) merger.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Africa is joined by Chief Programme Officer of TB HIV Care, Dr Laurene Booyens to reflect on the Tuberculosis (TB ) Indaba that took place in Durban. Health minister Joe Phaala said that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, South Africa’s fight against the virus is set back by 12 years.LISTEN TO PODCAST
This week in our health segment, Africa is joined by Head of Department at the Department of Psychiatry, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Dr Mvuyiso Talatala to talk about why suicides are so high amongst men. The month of June is observed as ‘Men’s Health Month’ and every week, we will cover a different topic surrounding men’s health.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Whether you know something, everything, or nothing about yoga, tune in for this fresh fitness news! It's International Yoga Day and our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen has the best info on how you can level up your health and fitness with yoga. Find out everything you need to know about yoga day, its theme, motivations, and where you fit in, now!LISTEN TO PODCAST