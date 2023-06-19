Property: increase in Gen Zs buying residential properties

Guest: Yael Geffen | CEO and shareholder of Sotheby's International Realty, South Africa
Africa Melane is in converation with Cllr Ntathu Ezimangweni, to gain some perpective around happenings in Inanda and surrounds following what's been described as a Tornado by some.
Training gear, and activewear for everyday life, are two different things - or are they? Tune in for our fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen's review of Under Armour's latest - everything from cutting-edge shoe design to activewear that goes the distance. Find out now whether UA's freshest clothing drops can level up your training, and your everyday lifestyle comfort & convenience.
Africa Melane is in conversation with Jenny Moore, Head of Strategy and Insights at Brand Finance Africa - they're unpacking the recently released Media Top50
Wasanga is in conversation with Miss Asanga Mehana, Independent Consultant and Project Manager primarily in infrastructure, development, and planning.
Wasanga Mehana is in conversation with Alpha Ramushwana, unpacking the situation in Diepkloof, where residents feel neglected by local government and have been staging protests.
Trust our resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen to be on to a new fitness trend - this one trending on TikTok.Tune in to hear all about the 'Hot Girl Walk' and how to get the health benefits from strutting.
Guest: Lars Hagenbuch| Consultant with RisCura
Wasanga is in conversation with Lars Hagenbuch - with over 25 years' experience in a range of investment fields including asset consulting, hedge funds, tactical asset allocation and portfolio management.
Wasanga Mehana is in conversation with Orrin Singh, surrounding the details of potential survivors that have been identified in the disused Harmony Gold Mine.
Wasanga Mehana is in conversation with Iga Motylska, they're unpacking some winter travel trends.
Statistics don't lie: Women in South Africa are triggered more than ever and it's affecting their short-term and long-term health. Tune in to Liezel van der Westhuizen discussing the topic - find out what stress and anxiety triggers are, what's the context, and how to help - for better health & wellness for everyone.